World Cup Mi Tv Sale: Get Offers on Mi Smart TV 4A Pro, Mi 4X Pro, Mi 4A and more Features oi-Harish Kumar

World cup the grand cricket festival starts from today and the tournament looks ultra-fascinating due to several schemes organized by a couple of E-commerce portals. One of the prime benefit giver at this juncture is the Flipkart, which in the form of "Worlds Cup Mi TV Sale" disbars the barrier, offering great deals.

The offers given by Flipkart are no cost EMI option, extra 5% off with Axis Bank Buzz Credit card, better exchange and cashback offers, 30 day keep or exchange plan, 1 year warranty on product and additional 1 year warranty on panel, get extra Rs. 2000 off as a special price, and many more. The users will also get 10 days replacement policy on the wares which get defected.

The key features of the selected Mi TVs in our list below include up to 20 W speaker output, great picture quality, blur-free picture quality, 3 x HDMI(for set-top box, consoles and Blu-ray players), 2 x USB( easily connect your digital camera, camcorder or USB device), and more.

20% off on Xiaomi Mi 4x Pro Buy This offer on Flipkart

Key Specs

20 W Speaker Output

3840 x 2160 Ultra HD - 4X resolution of Full HD- More depth in every picture

60 Hz : Standard refresh rate for blur-free picture quality

3 x HDMI : For set top box, consoles and Blu-ray players

2 x USB : Easily connect your digital camera, camcorder or USB device 12% off on Mi 4 Pro Buy This offer on Flipkart

Key Specs 6 W Speaker Output

3840 x 2160 Ultra HD - 4X resolution of Full HD- More depth in every picture

60 Hz : Standard refresh rate for blur-free picture quality

3 x HDMI : For set top box, consoles and Blu-ray players

2 x USB : Easily connect your digital camera, camcorder or USB device 13% off Mi 4A Buy This offer on Flipkart

Key Specs

20 W Speaker Output

1366 x 768 HD Ready - Great picture quality

60 Hz : Standard refresh rate for blur-free picture quality

3 x HDMI : For set top box, consoles and Blu-ray players

2 x USB : Easily connect your digital camera, camcorder or USB device

Patchwall with 7,00,000+ hrs of content + Universal search 9% off on Mi 4A Pro Buy This offer on Flipkart

Key Specs

20 W Speaker Output

1366 x 768 HD Ready - Great picture quality

60 Hz : Standard refresh rate for blur-free picture quality

3 x HDMI : For set top box, consoles and Blu-ray players

2 x USB : Easily connect your digital camera, camcorder or USB device