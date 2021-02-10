Just In
Xiaomi Mi TV Discounts You Can Avail On Flipkart And Amazon
After establishing its success in the smartphone arena, Xiaomi took the smart TV market by storm. Its affordable smart TVs are ruling the market segments and topping charts surpassing rival brands. For the past few years, Xiaomi remained at the top of the smart TV market in India.
Given that Xiaomi took over the Indian smart TV market quickly, the prime reason for this notable success is the company's pricing strategy. Well, the Xiaomi smart TVs are priced affordably and still do not compromise on performance.
Now, in an attempt to take this success to the next level, there are some attractive discounts and offers going on. You can opt to buy Xiaomi smart TVs at discount from Amazon and Flipkart on account of the Mi TV anniversary sale.
Mi 4A 100 cm (40 inch) Full HD LED Smart Android TV with With Google Data Saver
Offer:
- Bank Offer: 5% Unlimited Cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card
- Bank Offer: 10% off on first two purchase using Bank of Baroda Master Debit Card. On orders of ₹750/- and above
- Bank Offer: Get Additional ₹1000 off on Axis DCT&C
- Get Google Nest mini at just ₹2499 on purchase of select Smartphones, TVs, Laptops, TV streaming
- Get Mi Smart Speaker at just ₹1999 on purchase of select Smartphones, TVs, Laptops,TV streaming&Acs
- No cost EMI Rs. 3,334/month. Standard EMI also available
- Bank Offer: Get additional Rs1500_off on Axis CC
- Partner Offer: Only LED/LCD TVs accepted as part of product exchange
Offer Available On Flipkart And Amazon
Key Specs
- Supported Apps: Netflix|Prime Video|Disney+Hotstar|Youtube
- Operating System: Android (Google Assistant & Chromecast in-built)
- Resolution: Full HD 1920 x 1080 Pixels
- Sound Output: 20 W
- Refresh Rate: 60 Hz
Mi 4A PRO 80 cm (32 inch) HD Ready LED Smart Android TV
Offer:
- Bank Offer: 5% Unlimited Cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card
- Bank Offer: 10% off on first two purchase using Bank of Baroda Master Debit Card. On orders of Rs.750/- and above
- Bank Offer: Get Additional Rs. 1,000 off on Axis DCT&C
- Get Google Nest mini at just Rs. 2,499 on purchase of select Smartphones, TVs, Laptops, TV streaming
- Get Mi Smart Speaker at just ₹1999 on purchase of select Smartphones, TVs, Laptops,TV streaming&Acs
- No cost EMI Rs. 2,500/month. Standard EMI also availableView Plans
- Bank Offer: Get additional Rs. 1,500_off on Axis CCT&C
- Partner Offer: Only LED/LCD TVs accepted as part of product exchange
Offer Available On Flipkart And Amazon
Key Specs
- Resolution: HD Ready Android TV (1366x768) | Refresh Rate: 60 hertz
- Connectivity: 3 HDMI ports to connect set top box, Blu Ray players, gaming console | 2 USB ports to connect hard drives and other USB devices
- Sound: 20 Watts Output | Dolby+ DTS-HD
- Smart TV Features : Built-In Wi-Fi | PatchWall | Netflix | Prime Video | Disney+Hotstar and more | Android TV 9.0 | Google Assistant | Data Saver
- Display : LED Panel | Vivid Picture engine
- Warranty Information: 1 year warranty on product and 1 year extra on Panel
Mi 4X 125.7 cm (50 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV
Offer:
- Bank Offer: 5% Unlimited Cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card
- Bank Offer: 10% off on first two purchase using Bank of Baroda Master Debit Card. On orders of Rs. 750/- and above
- Bank Offer: Get Additional Rs. 1,000 off on Axis DC
- Get Google Nest mini at just Rs. 2,499 on purchase of select Smartphones, TVs, Laptops, TV streaming
- Get Mi Smart Speaker at just ₹1999 on purchase of select Smartphones, TVs, Laptops,TV streaming&Acs
- No cost EMI Rs. 5,667/month. Standard EMI also available
- Special Price Get extra Rs. 1,000 off (price inclusive of discount)
- Bank Offer: Get additional Rs. 1,500_off on Axis CC
- Partner Offer: No questions asked full refund offer
- Partner Offer: Only LED/LCD TVs accepted as part of product exchange
Offer Available On Flipkart And Amazon
Key Specs
- Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840x2160) | Refresh Rate: 60 hertz
- Connectivity: 3 HDMI ports to connect set top box, Blu Ray players gaming console | 2 USB ports to connect hard drives and other USB devices
- Sound: 20 Watts Output | Dolby+ DTS-HD. Viewing Angle：178°
- Smart TV features : Built-In Wi-Fi | PatchWall | Netflix | Prime Video | Disney+Hotstar and more | Android TV 9.0 | Google Assistant | Data Saver
- Display : LED Panel | 4K HDR 10-bit display
- Warranty Information: 1 year warranty on product and 1 year extra on Panel
8% Off On Mi 4A Pro 108 cm (43 inch) Full HD LED Smart Android TV
Offer:
- Bank Offer: 5% Unlimited Cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card
- Bank Offer: 10% off on first two purchase using Bank of Baroda Master Debit Card. On orders of Rs. 750/- and above
- Bank Offer: Get Additional Rs. 1,000 off on Axis DCT&C
- Get Google Nest mini at just Rs. 2,499 on purchase of select Smartphones, TVs, Laptops, TV streaming
- Get Mi Smart Speaker at just Rs. 1,999 on purchase of select Smartphones, TVs, Laptops,TV streaming&Acs
- No cost EMI Rs. 4,000/month. Standard EMI also availableView Plans
- Special Price: Get extra Rs. 1,000 off (price inclusive of discount)
- Bank Offer: Get additional Rs. 1,500_off on Axis CC
- Partner Offer: Only LED/LCD TVs accepted as part of product exchange
Offer Available On Flipkart And Amazon
Key Specs
- Resolution : Full HD (1920x1080) | Refresh Rate: 60 hertz
- Connectivity: 3 HDMI ports to connect set top box, Blu Ray players, gaming console | 3 USB ports to connect hard drives and other USB devices
- Sound: 20 Watts Output | DTS-HD sound
- Smart TV Features :Built-In Wi-Fi | PatchWall | Netflix | Prime Video | Disney+Hotstar and more | Android TV 9.0 | Google Assistant | Data Saver
- Display : LED Panel | Vivid Picture engine
- Warranty Information: 1 year warranty on product and 1 year extra on Panel
3% Off On Mi 4X 108 cm (43 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV
Offer:
- Bank Offer: 5% Unlimited Cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card
- Bank Offer: 10% off on first two purchase using Bank of Baroda Master Debit Card. On orders of Rs. 750/- and above
- Bank Offer: Get Additional Rs. 1,000 off on Axis DCT&C
- Get Google Nest mini at just ₹2499 on purchase of select Smartphones, TVs, Laptops, TV streaming
- Get Mi Smart Speaker at just Rs. 1,999 on purchase of select Smartphones, TVs, Laptops,TV streaming&Acs
- No cost EMI Rs. 4,667/month. Standard EMI also available
- Special Price: Get extra Rs. 1,000 off (price inclusive of discount)
- Bank Offer: Get additional Rs. 1,500_off on Axis CC
- Partner Offer: Only LED/LCD TVs accepted as part of product exchange
Offer Available On Flipkart And Amazon
Key Specs
- Supported Apps: Netflix|Prime Video|Disney+Hotstar|Youtube
- Operating System: Android (Google Assistant & Chromecast in-built)
- Resolution: Ultra HD (4K) 3840 x 2160 Pixels
- Sound Output: 20 W
- Refresh Rate: 60 Hz
8% Off On Mi Q1 138.8 cm (55 inch) QLED Ultra HD (4K) Smart Android TV
Offer:
- Bank Offer: 5% Unlimited Cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card
- Bank Offer: 10% off on first two purchase using Bank of Baroda Master Debit Card. On orders of Rs. 750/- and above
- Bank Offer: Get Additional Rs. 1,000 off on Axis DCT&C
- Get Google Nest mini at just Rs. 2,499 on purchase of select Smartphones, TVs, Laptops, TV streaming
- Get Mi Smart Speaker at just Rs. 1,999 on purchase of select Smartphones, TVs, Laptops,TV streaming&Acs
- No cost EMI Rs. 9,167/month. Standard EMI also availableView Plans
- Bank Offer: Get additional Rs. 1,500_off on Axis CC
- Partner Offer: No questions asked full refund offerKnow More
- Partner Offer: Only LED/LCD TVs accepted as part of product exchange
Offer Available On Flipkart And Amazon
Key Specs
- Supported Apps: Netflix|Prime Video|Disney+Hotstar|Youtube
- Operating System: Android (Google Assistant & Chromecast in-built)
- Resolution: Ultra HD (4K) 3840 x 2160 Pixels
- Sound Output: 30 W
- Refresh Rate: 60 Hz
3% Off On Mi 4A Horizon Edition 80 cm (32 inch) HD Ready LED Smart Android TV
Offer:
- Bank Offer: 5% Unlimited Cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card
- Bank Offer: 10% off on first two purchase using Bank of Baroda Master Debit Card. On orders of Rs. 750/- and above
- Bank Offer: Get Additional Rs. 1,000 off on Axis DCT&C
- Get Google Nest mini at just Rs. 2,499 on purchase of select Smartphones, TVs, Laptops, TV streaming
- Get Mi Smart Speaker at just Rs. 1,999 on purchase of select Smartphones, TVs, Laptops,TV streaming&Acs
- No cost EMI Rs. 2,584/month. Standard EMI also availableView Plans
- Special PriceGet extra Rs. 500 off (price inclusive of discount)
- Bank Offer: Get additional Rs. 1,500_off on Axis CC
- Partner Offer: Only LED/LCD TVs accepted as part of product exchange
Offer Available On Flipkart And Amazon
Key Specs
- Supported Apps: Netflix|Prime Video|Disney+Hotstar|Youtube
- Operating System: Android (Google Assistant & Chromecast in-built)
- Resolution: HD Ready 1366 x 768 Pixels
- Sound Output: 20 W
- Refresh Rate: 60 Hz
