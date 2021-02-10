Xiaomi Mi TV Discounts You Can Avail On Flipkart And Amazon

Given that Xiaomi took over the Indian smart TV market quickly, the prime reason for this notable success is the company's pricing strategy. Well, the Xiaomi smart TVs are priced affordably and still do not compromise on performance.

Now, in an attempt to take this success to the next level, there are some attractive discounts and offers going on. You can opt to buy Xiaomi smart TVs at discount from Amazon and Flipkart on account of the Mi TV anniversary sale.

Mi 4A 100 cm (40 inch) Full HD LED Smart Android TV with With Google Data Saver

Offer:

Bank Offer: 5% Unlimited Cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card

Bank Offer: 10% off on first two purchase using Bank of Baroda Master Debit Card. On orders of ₹750/- and above

Bank Offer: Get Additional ₹1000 off on Axis DCT&C

Get Google Nest mini at just ₹2499 on purchase of select Smartphones, TVs, Laptops, TV streaming

Get Mi Smart Speaker at just ₹1999 on purchase of select Smartphones, TVs, Laptops,TV streaming&Acs

No cost EMI Rs. 3,334/month. Standard EMI also available

Bank Offer: Get additional Rs1500_off on Axis CC

Partner Offer: Only LED/LCD TVs accepted as part of product exchange

Offer Available On Flipkart And Amazon

Key Specs

Supported Apps: Netflix|Prime Video|Disney+Hotstar|Youtube

Operating System: Android (Google Assistant & Chromecast in-built)

Resolution: Full HD 1920 x 1080 Pixels

Sound Output: 20 W

Refresh Rate: 60 Hz

Mi 4A PRO 80 cm (32 inch) HD Ready LED Smart Android TV

Offer:

Bank Offer: 5% Unlimited Cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card

Bank Offer: 10% off on first two purchase using Bank of Baroda Master Debit Card. On orders of Rs.750/- and above

Bank Offer: Get Additional Rs. 1,000 off on Axis DCT&C

Get Google Nest mini at just Rs. 2,499 on purchase of select Smartphones, TVs, Laptops, TV streaming

Get Mi Smart Speaker at just ₹1999 on purchase of select Smartphones, TVs, Laptops,TV streaming&Acs

No cost EMI Rs. 2,500/month. Standard EMI also availableView Plans

Bank Offer: Get additional Rs. 1,500_off on Axis CCT&C

Partner Offer: Only LED/LCD TVs accepted as part of product exchange

Offer Available On Flipkart And Amazon

Key Specs

Resolution: HD Ready Android TV (1366x768) | Refresh Rate: 60 hertz

Connectivity: 3 HDMI ports to connect set top box, Blu Ray players, gaming console | 2 USB ports to connect hard drives and other USB devices

Sound: 20 Watts Output | Dolby+ DTS-HD

Smart TV Features : Built-In Wi-Fi | PatchWall | Netflix | Prime Video | Disney+Hotstar and more | Android TV 9.0 | Google Assistant | Data Saver

Display : LED Panel | Vivid Picture engine

Warranty Information: 1 year warranty on product and 1 year extra on Panel

Mi 4X 125.7 cm (50 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV

Offer:

Bank Offer: 5% Unlimited Cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card

Bank Offer: 10% off on first two purchase using Bank of Baroda Master Debit Card. On orders of Rs. 750/- and above

Bank Offer: Get Additional Rs. 1,000 off on Axis DC

Get Google Nest mini at just Rs. 2,499 on purchase of select Smartphones, TVs, Laptops, TV streaming

Get Mi Smart Speaker at just ₹1999 on purchase of select Smartphones, TVs, Laptops,TV streaming&Acs

No cost EMI Rs. 5,667/month. Standard EMI also available

Special Price Get extra Rs. 1,000 off (price inclusive of discount)

Bank Offer: Get additional Rs. 1,500_off on Axis CC

Partner Offer: No questions asked full refund offer

Partner Offer: Only LED/LCD TVs accepted as part of product exchange

Offer Available On Flipkart And Amazon

Key Specs

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840x2160) | Refresh Rate: 60 hertz

Connectivity: 3 HDMI ports to connect set top box, Blu Ray players gaming console | 2 USB ports to connect hard drives and other USB devices

Sound: 20 Watts Output | Dolby+ DTS-HD. Viewing Angle：178°

Smart TV features : Built-In Wi-Fi | PatchWall | Netflix | Prime Video | Disney+Hotstar and more | Android TV 9.0 | Google Assistant | Data Saver

Display : LED Panel | 4K HDR 10-bit display

Warranty Information: 1 year warranty on product and 1 year extra on Panel

8% Off On Mi 4A Pro 108 cm (43 inch) Full HD LED Smart Android TV

Offer:

Bank Offer: 5% Unlimited Cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card

Bank Offer: 10% off on first two purchase using Bank of Baroda Master Debit Card. On orders of Rs. 750/- and above

Bank Offer: Get Additional Rs. 1,000 off on Axis DCT&C

Get Google Nest mini at just Rs. 2,499 on purchase of select Smartphones, TVs, Laptops, TV streaming

Get Mi Smart Speaker at just Rs. 1,999 on purchase of select Smartphones, TVs, Laptops,TV streaming&Acs

No cost EMI Rs. 4,000/month. Standard EMI also availableView Plans

Special Price: Get extra Rs. 1,000 off (price inclusive of discount)

Bank Offer: Get additional Rs. 1,500_off on Axis CC

Partner Offer: Only LED/LCD TVs accepted as part of product exchange

Offer Available On Flipkart And Amazon

Key Specs

Resolution : Full HD (1920x1080) | Refresh Rate: 60 hertz

Connectivity: 3 HDMI ports to connect set top box, Blu Ray players, gaming console | 3 USB ports to connect hard drives and other USB devices

Sound: 20 Watts Output | DTS-HD sound

Smart TV Features :Built-In Wi-Fi | PatchWall | Netflix | Prime Video | Disney+Hotstar and more | Android TV 9.0 | Google Assistant | Data Saver

Display : LED Panel | Vivid Picture engine

Warranty Information: 1 year warranty on product and 1 year extra on Panel

3% Off On Mi 4X 108 cm (43 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV

Offer:

Bank Offer: 5% Unlimited Cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card

Bank Offer: 10% off on first two purchase using Bank of Baroda Master Debit Card. On orders of Rs. 750/- and above

Bank Offer: Get Additional Rs. 1,000 off on Axis DCT&C

Get Google Nest mini at just ₹2499 on purchase of select Smartphones, TVs, Laptops, TV streaming

Get Mi Smart Speaker at just Rs. 1,999 on purchase of select Smartphones, TVs, Laptops,TV streaming&Acs

No cost EMI Rs. 4,667/month. Standard EMI also available

Special Price: Get extra Rs. 1,000 off (price inclusive of discount)

Bank Offer: Get additional Rs. 1,500_off on Axis CC

Partner Offer: Only LED/LCD TVs accepted as part of product exchange

Offer Available On Flipkart And Amazon

Key Specs

Supported Apps: Netflix|Prime Video|Disney+Hotstar|Youtube

Operating System: Android (Google Assistant & Chromecast in-built)

Resolution: Ultra HD (4K) 3840 x 2160 Pixels

Sound Output: 20 W

Refresh Rate: 60 Hz

8% Off On Mi Q1 138.8 cm (55 inch) QLED Ultra HD (4K) Smart Android TV

Offer:

Bank Offer: 5% Unlimited Cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card

Bank Offer: 10% off on first two purchase using Bank of Baroda Master Debit Card. On orders of Rs. 750/- and above

Bank Offer: Get Additional Rs. 1,000 off on Axis DCT&C

Get Google Nest mini at just Rs. 2,499 on purchase of select Smartphones, TVs, Laptops, TV streaming

Get Mi Smart Speaker at just Rs. 1,999 on purchase of select Smartphones, TVs, Laptops,TV streaming&Acs

No cost EMI Rs. 9,167/month. Standard EMI also availableView Plans

Bank Offer: Get additional Rs. 1,500_off on Axis CC

Partner Offer: No questions asked full refund offerKnow More

Partner Offer: Only LED/LCD TVs accepted as part of product exchange

Offer Available On Flipkart And Amazon

Key Specs

Supported Apps: Netflix|Prime Video|Disney+Hotstar|Youtube

Operating System: Android (Google Assistant & Chromecast in-built)

Resolution: Ultra HD (4K) 3840 x 2160 Pixels

Sound Output: 30 W

Refresh Rate: 60 Hz

3% Off On Mi 4A Horizon Edition 80 cm (32 inch) HD Ready LED Smart Android TV

Offer:

Bank Offer: 5% Unlimited Cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card

Bank Offer: 10% off on first two purchase using Bank of Baroda Master Debit Card. On orders of Rs. 750/- and above

Bank Offer: Get Additional Rs. 1,000 off on Axis DCT&C

Get Google Nest mini at just Rs. 2,499 on purchase of select Smartphones, TVs, Laptops, TV streaming

Get Mi Smart Speaker at just Rs. 1,999 on purchase of select Smartphones, TVs, Laptops,TV streaming&Acs

No cost EMI Rs. 2,584/month. Standard EMI also availableView Plans

Special PriceGet extra Rs. 500 off (price inclusive of discount)

Bank Offer: Get additional Rs. 1,500_off on Axis CC

Partner Offer: Only LED/LCD TVs accepted as part of product exchange

Offer Available On Flipkart And Amazon

Key Specs