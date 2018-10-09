Flipkart Big Billion Day offers exciting deals and discounts on Kodak TVs: Price starts at Rs 9,999

Flipkart's Big Billion Day is undoubtedly coming as the finest strategy, under which users can get every kinds of merchandises at much reduced price options. You will be delighted to know that the firm like Super Plastronics Pvt. Ltd.(SPPL) which is cited as India's major producer of TVs and electronics that is also a Kodak brand licensee, is also available on the portal in the form of products.

These electronic goods can be purchased with some of the best amazing deals. This breaking news was delivered by Mr. Avneet Singh Marwah, who is the Director and CEO of Super Plastronics, Kodak HD LED TV. In his words, there would be an increase in the sales by 20%. In the form of these goods, customers are likely to get some better offers while purchasing them from the Flipkart.

The brand, Kodak has also recently come up with few of its HD LED TVs that can be availed by the consumers with exclusive bids and discounts, ranging from 10% to 30% off. Other valuable deals coming along are the option of no cost EMI, and exchange offers starting from 8000 going up to 22000.

It is also important to note that the sale by Flipkart will exist for shorter duration, that will commence from 10th October and will last on 14th October. So, hurry up and make the best use of the given opportunity.

It is much more important to know that Kodak is one of the rapidly growing smart TV brands in India. From its list, you can get the most affordable 32 smart TVs with all advanced features. These TVs also come with Kodak's new UI that renders great applications with top trending videos. The label has also enlarged its offline presence by forming a partnership with retail chains like the Metro cash and carry, Aditya Birla more and Croma.

Let's have a look on BBD price for few Kodak HD LED TVs.

Kodak HD LED TV(32-inch) The smart product's BBD price starts at Rs. 11,999. The TV comes with 20 W speaker output that produces rich and powerful sound quality. It also offers great picture quality. Kodak HD LED TV(48-inch) The smart TV's BBD price starts at Rs. 23,999. With 1920 x1080 Full HD display scree, this TV offers Blu-ray movies at their highest level of detail. Its standard refresh rate also generates blur-free picture quality. Kodak HD LED TV(40-inch) This smart TV's BBD price starts at Rs. 16,999. The TV features 20 W speaker output which provides highly refined and powerful sound system. With the presence of 2 x USB you can easily connect your digital camera, camcorder or USB device. Kodak HD LED TV(55-inch 4k UHD) The smart product's BBD price starts at Rs. 34,999. It sports a 3840 x 2160 Ultra HD display that offers 4X resolution of Full HD allowing more depth in every picture. The TV has 3 x HDMI which easily connects set top box, consoles and Blu-ray players. Kodak HD LED TV(40-inch) The non-smart TV's BBD cost starts at Rs. 14,999. With highly detailed display scree, this TV provides amazing resolution. As a result you will see more depth in every picture. Kodak HD LED TV(32-inch) The non-smart TV's BBD cost starts at Rs. 9,999. The product comes with many amazing features that makes every multitasking easily and comfortable. Kodak HD LED TV(49-inch 4K UHD) The non-smart TV's BBD cost starts at Rs. 28,999. The TV offers highly magnified resolution with its Full HD display screen which looks more deep in every picture. It also comes with powerful speaker. Kodak HD LED TV(48-inch) The non-smart TV's BBD cost starts at Rs. 21,999. It produces rich and powerful sound. It sports Full HD display with which you can watch Blu-ray movies at their highest level of clarity.