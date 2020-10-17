Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2020: Up to 50% Off On Google Smart Devices

12% Off On Google Nest Audio

Additionally, buyers get a 12 percent discount on Google Nest Audio gadget. As one of the popular smart audio speakers, the Google Nest Audio is available a price cut. The Flipkart Big Billion Days sale is giving the popular speaker at a discount, making it an attractive buy.

48% Off On Google Nest Mini (2nd Gen) (Charcoal)

Starting with the Google Nest Mini, the second-gen smart home device is available at a discounted price at the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale. The charcoal variant of the Google Nest Mini 2nd gen is available with a 48% discount.

22% Off On Google Nest Hub

Adding to the list is the Google Nest Hub. The Google Nest Hub is one of the popular voice-controlled smart speakers with a display, which of course includes Google Assistant support. The Flipkart Big Billion Days sale is giving the Google Nest Hub at a 22 percent discount, making it an attractive buy.

10% Off On Google Home (White)

One can also check out the Google Home unit at the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale. As a strong competitor to the Amazon Echo speaker, Google Home makes an attractive addition to your smart home. The Flipkart Big Billion Days sale is offering a 10 percent discount for the Google Home, white color variant.

52% Off On Google Nest Mini with Switch WiFi RGB Smart Bulb 10W

Also, the Google Nest Mini with Smitch WiFi RGB smart bulb 10W is another smart home gadget at a discount at the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale. One can purchase this smart bulb at a 52 percent discount, allowing you to control your lighting units via the voice assistant.