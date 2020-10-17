Just In
Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2020: Up to 50% Off On Google Smart Devices
Flipkart Big Billion Days sale 2020 is selling several gadgets at a throwaway price. The list includes smartphones, laptops, and so on. At the same time, Flipkart is also offering up to 50 percent discount on Google Smart devices like the Google Nest Mini, Google Nest Audio, and so on.
12% Off On Google Nest Audio
Additionally, buyers get a 12 percent discount on Google Nest Audio gadget. As one of the popular smart audio speakers, the Google Nest Audio is available a price cut. The Flipkart Big Billion Days sale is giving the popular speaker at a discount, making it an attractive buy.
48% Off On Google Nest Mini (2nd Gen) (Charcoal)
Starting with the Google Nest Mini, the second-gen smart home device is available at a discounted price at the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale. The charcoal variant of the Google Nest Mini 2nd gen is available with a 48% discount.
22% Off On Google Nest Hub
Adding to the list is the Google Nest Hub. The Google Nest Hub is one of the popular voice-controlled smart speakers with a display, which of course includes Google Assistant support. The Flipkart Big Billion Days sale is giving the Google Nest Hub at a 22 percent discount, making it an attractive buy.
10% Off On Google Home (White)
One can also check out the Google Home unit at the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale. As a strong competitor to the Amazon Echo speaker, Google Home makes an attractive addition to your smart home. The Flipkart Big Billion Days sale is offering a 10 percent discount for the Google Home, white color variant.
52% Off On Google Nest Mini with Switch WiFi RGB Smart Bulb 10W
Also, the Google Nest Mini with Smitch WiFi RGB smart bulb 10W is another smart home gadget at a discount at the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale. One can purchase this smart bulb at a 52 percent discount, allowing you to control your lighting units via the voice assistant.
