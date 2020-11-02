Flipkart Big Diwali Sale 2020: Special Discount Offers On Smart TVs

All these televisions offer a 55-inch 4K UHD display and run on a smart OS, offering streaming services like Netflix and Prime Video. Not just that, some of these smart TVs also come with great sound-system, offering a cinema theatre-like experience.

38% Off On Thomson 139cm (55 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV

Thomson 55-inch smart TV with 4K resolution will be available with up to 38 percent off during the Flipkart Big Diwali Sale, and it comes with a modern design and offers a great multimedia user-experience.

Offer Available On Flipkart

Key Specs

Supported Apps: Netflix|Prime Video|Disney+Hotstar|Youtube

Operating System: Android (Google Assistant & Chromecast in-built)

Resolution: Ultra HD (4K) 3840 x 2160 Pixels

Sound Output: 30 W

Refresh Rate: 60 Hz

40% Off On LG 139cm (55 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart TV

The LG 55-inch 4K UHD TV offers a great picture quality, which can now be yours with up to 40 percent off over the MRP.

Offer Available On Flipkart

Key Specs

Supported Apps: Netflix|Prime Video|Youtube

Operating System: WebOS

Resolution: Ultra HD (4K) 3840 x 2160 Pixels

Sound Output: 20 W

Refresh Rate: 50 Hz

38% Off On Motorola 139cm (55 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV

Motorola's big-screen 55-inch smart TV with 4K display and Android TV OS is also on offer during the Flipkart Big Diwali Sale, and this model is now 38 percent off over the regular retail price.

Offer Available On Flipkart

Key Specs

Supported Apps: Netflix|Prime Video|Disney+Hotstar|Youtube

Operating System: Android (Google Assistant & Chromecast in-built)

Resolution: Ultra HD (4K) 3840 × 2160 Pixels

Sound Output: 50 W

Refresh Rate: 60 Hz

30% Off On Nokia 139cm (55 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV

The Nokia smart TV with 55-inch smart LED TV, running on Android TV OS will be available with a total discount of 30 percent, making it one of the most affordable 55-inch smart TV with good design and form factor.

Offer Available On Flipkart

Key Specs

Supported Apps: Netflix|Prime Video|Disney+Hotstar|Youtube

Operating System: Android (Google Assistant & Chromecast in-built)

Resolution: Ultra HD (4K) 3840 x 2160 PixelsSound

Output: 24 W

Refresh Rate: 60 Hz

31% Off On Samsung 138cm (55 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart TV

Samsung's 55-inch or 138cm smart TV running on custom OS will be available with 31 percent off over the MRP.

Offer Available On Flipkart

Key Specs