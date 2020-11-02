ENGLISH

    Flipkart Big Diwali Sale 2020: Special Discount Offers On Smart TVs

    By
    |

    Planning to buy a new television, then here is a chance to get your favorite smart TV at affordable pricing during the Flipkart Big Diwali Sale. Flipkart is now offering a range of smart TVs with heavy discounts during the Flipkart Big Diwali Sale, and here are the top picks from the same.

    All these televisions offer a 55-inch 4K UHD display and run on a smart OS, offering streaming services like Netflix and Prime Video. Not just that, some of these smart TVs also come with great sound-system, offering a cinema theatre-like experience.

    38% Off On Thomson 139cm (55 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV

    Thomson 55-inch smart TV with 4K resolution will be available with up to 38 percent off during the Flipkart Big Diwali Sale, and it comes with a modern design and offers a great multimedia user-experience.

    Offer Available On Flipkart
    Key Specs

    • Supported Apps: Netflix|Prime Video|Disney+Hotstar|Youtube
    • Operating System: Android (Google Assistant & Chromecast in-built)
    • Resolution: Ultra HD (4K) 3840 x 2160 Pixels
    • Sound Output: 30 W
    • Refresh Rate: 60 Hz
    40% Off On LG 139cm (55 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart TV
     

    The LG 55-inch 4K UHD TV offers a great picture quality, which can now be yours with up to 40 percent off over the MRP.

    Offer Available On Flipkart
    Key Specs

    • Supported Apps: Netflix|Prime Video|Youtube
    • Operating System: WebOS
    • Resolution: Ultra HD (4K) 3840 x 2160 Pixels
    • Sound Output: 20 W
    • Refresh Rate: 50 Hz
    38% Off On Motorola 139cm (55 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV

    Motorola's big-screen 55-inch smart TV with 4K display and Android TV OS is also on offer during the Flipkart Big Diwali Sale, and this model is now 38 percent off over the regular retail price.

    Offer Available On Flipkart
    Key Specs

    • Supported Apps: Netflix|Prime Video|Disney+Hotstar|Youtube
    • Operating System: Android (Google Assistant & Chromecast in-built)
    • Resolution: Ultra HD (4K) 3840 × 2160 Pixels
    • Sound Output: 50 W
    • Refresh Rate: 60 Hz
    30% Off On Nokia 139cm (55 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV

    The Nokia smart TV with 55-inch smart LED TV, running on Android TV OS will be available with a total discount of 30 percent, making it one of the most affordable 55-inch smart TV with good design and form factor.

    Offer Available On Flipkart
    Key Specs

    • Supported Apps: Netflix|Prime Video|Disney+Hotstar|Youtube
    • Operating System: Android (Google Assistant & Chromecast in-built)
    • Resolution: Ultra HD (4K) 3840 x 2160 PixelsSound
    • Output: 24 W
    • Refresh Rate: 60 Hz
    31% Off On Samsung 138cm (55 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart TV

    Samsung's 55-inch or 138cm smart TV running on custom OS will be available with 31 percent off over the MRP.

    Offer Available On Flipkart
    Key Specs

    • Supported Apps: Netflix|Disney+Hotstar|Youtube
    • Operating System: Tizen
    • Resolution: Ultra HD (4K) 3840 x 2160 Pixels
    • Sound Output: 20 W
    • Refresh Rate: 60 Hz

