Flipkart Big Diwali Offers: Get Up To 50% Off On Smart TVs

Offers by Flipkart on these smart TVs are 10% instant savings on Citi credit and debit cards, 5% unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis bank credit card, 10% cashback on HDFC bank debit cards, extra 5% off with Axis bank buzz credit cards, and more.

The smart TV is priced at Rs. 20,999 with 19% off. You can get the product with up to Rs. 3,048 off on exchange.

Vu Premium Android 108cm (43-inch) Ultra HD (4K)

The TV can be purchased at an EMI starting from Rs. 1,060 per month. You will also get an extra Rs. 3,000 off on this smart TV.

Motorola 107.6cm (43-inch) Full HD LED Smart Android TV

The price of the TV is available from Rs. 24,999 with 29% off. You will get up to Rs. 6,583 off on exchange and an extra Rs. 500 off over exchange value on select models.

Samsung Super 6 108cm (43-inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart TV

It is priced at Rs. 36,999 with 44% off. On buying the TV, you will get a 1-year warranty and an additional 2-years warranty on screen panel of the Samsung.

LG 139cm (55-inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart TV 2019 Edition

The TV is priced from Rs. 57,500 and while buying the product you get an extra Rs. 699. The EMI for the product starts from Rs. 1,966 per month.

Vu Pixelight 126cm (50-inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart TV with cricket mode

You will get an extra Rs. 4,000 off on buying the product. The smart TV can be purchased using different EMI plans.

LG All-in-One 126cm (50-inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart TV 2019 Edition

The TV is available from Rs. 46,999 with 33% off. On buying the product, you will get a flat Rs. 1,500 off on CC/DC/Net Banking/EMI options.

LG 123cm (49-inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart TV 2018 Edition

The smart TV can be purchased with an extra Rs. 13,000 off. You will also get an extra Rs. 2,000 off on the TV over select models.

Motorola 164cm (65-inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV

It comes at a price tag of Rs. 64,999 with 43% off. While buying the TV, you will be getting an extra Rs. 50,400 off.

Sony Bravia W800F 108cm (43-inch) Full HD LED Smart Android TV

The smart TV is available at Rs. 46,999 with 29% off. You will also get a Flipkart Gift Voucher worth up to Rs. 7,500 on buying the TV.

Sony Bravia W662F 125.7cm (50-inch) Full HD LED Smart TV

The product can be obtained with a starting EMI from Rs. 4,167 per month. The available price point of the TV is from Rs. 49,999 with 37% off.

Sony Bravia X7002G 108cm (43-inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart TV (KD-43X7002G)

The smart TV price comes from Rs. 52,999 and the users will be getting up to Rs. 6,583 off on exchange. Its OS is Linux based.

Sony Bravia X8000G 138.8cm (55-inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV

Get the product at a price starting from Rs. 86,499. You can avail the TV with an extra Rs. 38,401 off via Flipkart.

Samsung 139.7cm (55-inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart TV

The users can buy the TV at an EMI beginning from Rs. 2,945 per month. You will also get an extra Rs. 7,000 off on the product.