    Flipkart Big Saving Days Electronics Sale is live on the platform. Apart from smartphones, the e-commerce site is also offering a discount of up to 65 percent on Smart TVs. Buyers can also avail of an additional 10 percent instant discount on SBI Credit card and EMI transactions. You can buy the Realme 80 cm (32 inch) HD Ready LED Smart Android TV (TV 32) with a discount of 65 percent and the MOTOROLA ZX 164 cm (65 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV is now available at Rs. 54,999 instead of Rs. 1,15,399 which can be a good deal.

    Flipkart Big Saving Days Electronics Sale: Upto 65% Off On Smart TVs
     

    Moreover, the brands like Mi, KODAK, LG, Samsung are also offering great offers during the sale. However, the discount offer is only applicable until March 26. So, get your favorite Smart TV soon and check the all features and details here which are available with discount offers.

    Realme 80 cm (32 inch) HD Ready LED Smart Android TV (TV 32) (65% Off)

    Realme 80 cm (32 inch) HD Ready LED Smart Android TV is available at 21% discount during Flipkart Big Saving Days Electronics Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 13,999 onwards during the sale.

    Mi 4A PRO 80 cm (32 inch)

    Mi 4A PRO 80 cm (32 inch) is available at 32% discount during Flipkart Big Saving Days Electronics Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 14,499 onwards during the sale.

    Samsung 80 cm (32 inch) HD Ready LED Smart TV 2020 Edition
     

    Samsung 80 cm (32 inch) HD Ready LED Smart TV 2020 Edition is available at 17% discount during Flipkart Big Saving Days Electronics Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 16,490 onwards during the sale.

    LG 80 cm (32 inch) HD Ready LED Smart TV 2020 Edition

    LG 80 cm (32 inch) HD Ready LED Smart TV 2020 Edition is available at 22% discount during Flipkart Big Saving Days Electronics Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 16,999 onwards during the sale.

    OnePlus Y Series 80 cm (32 inch)

    Redmi Note 9 Pro Max is available at 25% discount during Flipkart Big Saving Days Electronics Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 14,999 onwards during the sale.

    Mi 4A 100 cm (40 inch) Full HD LED Smart Android TV

    Mi 4A 100 cm (40 inch) Full HD LED Smart Android TV is available at 21% discount during Flipkart Big Saving Days Electronics Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 22,999 onwards during the sale

    Vu Premium 126 cm (50 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV

    Vu Premium 126 cm (50 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV is available at 38% discount during Flipkart Big Saving Days Electronics Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 36,999 onwards during the sale

    LG All-in-One 126 cm (50 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart TV

    LG All-in-One 126 cm (50 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart TV is available at 34% discount during Flipkart Big Saving Days Electronics Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 43,999 onwards during the sale

    Nokia 126 cm (50 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV

    Nokia 126 cm (50 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV is available at 21% discount during Flipkart Big Saving Days Electronics Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 14,999 onwards during the sale

    MOTOROLA ZX 139 cm (55 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV

    Motorola ZX 139 cm (55 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV is available at 38% discount during Flipkart Big Saving Days Electronics Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 37,999 onwards during the sale

    KODAK CA Series 139 cm (55 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV

    KODAK CA Series 139 cm (55 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV is available at 25% discount during Flipkart Big Saving Days Electronics Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 35,999 onwards during the sale

    Samsung The Frame 138 cm (55 inch) QLED Ultra HD (4K) Smart TV

    Samsung The Frame 138 cm (55 inch) QLED Ultra HD (4K) Smart TV is available at 36% discount during Flipkart Big Saving Days Electronics Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 81,999 onwards during the sale

    MOTOROLA ZX 164 cm (65 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV

    MOTOROLA ZX 164 cm (65 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV is available at 52% discount during Flipkart Big Saving Days Electronics Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 54,999 onwards during the sale

    Vu Premium 164 cm (65 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV

    Vu Premium 164 cm (65 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV is available at 22% discount during Flipkart Big Saving Days Electronics Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 57,999 onwards during the sale

    KODAK CA Series 139 cm (55 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV

    KODAK CA Series 139 cm (55 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV is available at 25% discount during Flipkart Big Saving Days Electronics Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 35,999 onwards during the sale

    Story first published: Friday, March 26, 2021, 3:00 [IST]
