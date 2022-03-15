ENGLISH

    Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale: Holi 2022 Discounts Offers On Best 4K Smart TVs

    By
    |

    Holi is just around the corner, and e-commerce sites like Flipkart and Amazon have come up with interesting offers. If you are planning to buy a smart TV, you must visit Flipkart. The e-commerce site is now giving up to 42 percent discount on the best smart TVs from brands like Mi, Realme, Samsung, and many more.

     
    Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale: Holi 2022 Discounts Offers On Smart TVs

    The Samsung Crystal 4K Pro 108 cm (43 inches) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart TV is now selling for Rs. 38,999, while the Realme 108 cm (43 inches) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV can be purchased at Rs. 27,999. Check here the full list of the smart TVs that are now selling at discounted price tags on Flipkart.

    Blaupunkt Cybersound 126 cm (50 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV

    Blaupunkt Cybersound 126 cm (50 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 34,999 ; MRP: Rs. 47,999 (27% off)

    Blaupunkt Cybersound 126 cm (50 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV is available at 27% discount during Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale. You can get this smart tv for Rs. 34,999 onwards during the sale.

    Hisense U6G Series 139 cm (55 inch) QLED Ultra HD (4K) Smart Android TV

    Hisense U6G Series 139 cm (55 inch) QLED Ultra HD (4K) Smart Android TV

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 56,999 ; MRP: Rs. 79,990 (28% off)

    Hisense U6G Series 139 cm (55 inch) QLED Ultra HD (4K) Smart Android TV is available at 28% discount during Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale. You can get this smart tv for Rs. 56,999 onwards during the sale.

    Mi 5X 108 cm (43 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV
     

    Mi 5X 108 cm (43 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 31,999 ; MRP: Rs. 49,999 (36% off)

    Mi 5X 108 cm (43 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV is available at 36% discount during Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale. You can get this smart tv for Rs. 31,999 onwards during the sale.

    Vu Premium 108 cm (43 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV

    Vu Premium 108 cm (43 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 25,999 ; MRP: Rs. 45,000 (42% off)

    Vu Premium 108 cm (43 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV is available at 42% discount during Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale. You can get this smart tv for Rs. 25,999 onwards during the sale.

    Realme 108 cm (43 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV

    Realme 108 cm (43 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 27,999 ; MRP: Rs. 32,999 (15% off)

    Realme 108 cm (43 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV is available at 15% discount during Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale. You can get this smart tv for Rs. 27,999 onwards during the sale.

    Blaupunkt Cybersound 139 cm (55 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV

    Blaupunkt Cybersound 139 cm (55 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 38,999 ; MRP: Rs. 55,999 (30% off)

    Blaupunkt Cybersound 139 cm (55 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV is available at 30% discount during Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale. You can get this smart tv for Rs. 38,999 onwards during the sale.

    SAMSUNG Crystal 4K Pro 108 cm (43 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart TV

    SAMSUNG Crystal 4K Pro 108 cm (43 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart TV

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 38,999 ; MRP: Rs. 54,900 (28% off)

    SAMSUNG Crystal 4K Pro 108 cm (43 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart TV is available at 28% discount during Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale. You can get this smart tv for Rs. 38,999 onwards during the sale.

    Mi 4X 125.7 cm (50 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV

    Mi 4X 125.7 cm (50 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 34,999 ; MRP: Rs. 41,999 (16% off)

    Mi 4X 125.7 cm (50 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV is available at 16% discount during Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale. You can get this smart tv for Rs. 34,999 onwards during the sale.

    OnePlus U1S 126 cm (50 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV

    OnePlus U1S 126 cm (50 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 40,999 ; MRP: Rs. 49,999 (18% off)

    OnePlus U1S 126 cm (50 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV is available at 18% discount during Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale. You can get this smart tv for Rs. 40,999 onwards during the sale.

    Nokia 109 cm (43 inch) Ultra HD 4K LED Smart Android TV

    Nokia 109 cm (43 inch) Ultra HD 4K LED Smart Android TV

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 27,999 ; MRP: Rs. 45,999 (39% off)

    Nokia 109 cm (43 inch) Ultra HD 4K LED Smart Android TV is available at 39% discount during Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale. You can get this smart tv for Rs. 27,999 onwards during the sale.

    Mi 5X 125.7 cm (50 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV

    Mi 5X 125.7 cm (50 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 39,999 ; MRP: Rs. 59,999 (33% off)

    Nokia 109 cm (43 inch) Ultra HD 4K LED Smart Android TV is available at 33% discount during Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale. You can get this smart tv for Rs. 39,999 onwards during the sale.

    Thomson OATHPRO Series 139 cm (55 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV

    Thomson OATHPRO Series 139 cm (55 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 34,999 ; MRP: Rs. 49,999 (30% off)

    Thomson OATHPRO Series 139 cm (55 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV is available at 30% discount during Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale. You can get this smart tv for Rs. 34,999 onwards during the sale.

    MOTOROLA ZX Pro 139 cm (55 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV

    MOTOROLA ZX Pro 139 cm (55 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 41,999 ; MRP: Rs. 61,999 (32% off)

    MOTOROLA ZX Pro 139 cm (55 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV is available at 32% discount during Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale. You can get this smart tv for Rs. 41,999 onwards during the sale.

    Hisense A73F 139 cm (55 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV

    Hisense A73F 139 cm (55 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 45,999 ; MRP: Rs. 59,990 (23% of)

    Hisense A73F 139 cm (55 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV is available at 23% discount during Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale. You can get this smart tv for Rs. 45,999 onwards during the sale.

    Mi 4X 108 cm (43 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV

    Mi 4X 108 cm (43 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 29,999 ; MRP: Rs. 34,999 (14% off)

    Mi 4X 108 cm (43 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV is available at 14% discount during Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale. You can get this smart tv for Rs. 29,999 onwards during the sale.

    Mi 5X 138.8 cm (55 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV

    Mi 5X 138.8 cm (55 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 44,999 ; MRP: Rs. 69,999 (35% off)

    Mi 5X 138.8 cm (55 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV is available at 35% discount during Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale. You can get this smart tv for Rs. 44,999 onwards during the sale.

    SONY X74 Bravia 125.7 cms (50 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV

    SONY X74 Bravia 125.7 cms (50 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 62,999 ; MRP: Rs. 84,900 (25% off)

    SONY X74 Bravia 125.7 cms (50 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV is available at 25% discount during Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale. You can get this smart tv for Rs. 62,999 onwards during the sale.

    Samsung Crystal 4K 108 cm (43 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart TV

    Samsung Crystal 4K 108 cm (43 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart TV

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 36,999 ; MRP: Rs. 52,900 (30% off)

    Samsung Crystal 4K 108 cm (43 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart TV is available at 30% discount during Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale. You can get this smart tv for Rs. 36,999 onwards during the sale.

    MOTOROLA Revou 164 cm

    MOTOROLA Revou 164 cm

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 54,999 ; MRP: Rs. 79,999 (31% off)

    MOTOROLA Revou 164 cm is available at 31% discount during Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale. You can get this smart tv for Rs. 54,999 onwards during the sale.

    Story first published: Tuesday, March 15, 2022, 13:03 [IST]
    X