Flipkart Big Shopping Days Sale: Offers On Headphones, True Wireless Earbuds, Speaker And More
Flipkart's "Big Shopping Days" are about to begin and there are many offers which users can avail on a daily basis. If you are keen on having electronic products like headphones, True Wireless earbuds, Bluetooth speakers, and more, you can have these from very low price values along with other incredible offers.
Offers you can get while purchasing these phones across Flipkart are cashback on HDFC bank debit cards, unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis bank credit card, extra discount with Axis bank buzz credit card, and exchange offers.
You can seek EMI options using HDFC and Flipkart Axis credit cards. Even, you can get an EMI option on Bajaj Finserv EMI card on value above Rs. 4,499.
Bluetooth Headphones Starts From Rs. 1,499
During the sale, all your favorite Bluetooth headphones can be purchased from Rs. 1,499. These headphones come from various brands. You can have Skullcandy Ink'd Bluetooth headset with Mic from Rs. 2,999 with 25% off.
30% To 40% Off On Bluetooth Speakers
Bluetooth speakers can be purchased with discount from 30% to 40%. You can have a Mivi Roam 5 W Bluetooth speaker at Rs. 1,199 with 60% off. While buying the speaker, you will get extra 5% off with Axis bank buzz credit card.
True Wireless Earbuds From Rs. 1,499
You will get True wireless earbuds from Rs. 1,499. You can purchase Noise Shots X3 Bass True Wireless Bluetooth headset with Mic from Rs. 3,999. It offers 3 hours of battery life with two hours of charging.
Up To 70% Off On Soundbars
The users can buy several soundbars with up to 70% off. You can buy Sony RT3 home theater system with Dolby 600 W Bluetooth soundbar at Rs. 17,990. You can buy with an EMI starting from Rs. 847/month.
Up To 50% Off On Home Theatres
All home theatres are available with discount up to 50%. You can have the Intex IT 301N 60 W home theatre from the lowest price value of Rs. 2,499. It is available with good cashback offers.
Up To 55% Off On Laptop Speakers
Laptop speakers are up for sales with up to 55% off during the shopping days. You can buy iBall Raaga Classic 14 W Laptop/Desktop speaker from Rs. 2,199 using EMI options on HDFC and Flipkart Axis credit cards.
Up To 60% Off On Party Speakers
All your top branded party speakers are available with up to 60% off. MarQ by Flipkart MA80WTM 80 W Bluetooth tower speaker at Rs. 7,499 with 31% off. The starting EMI for the product is from Rs. 625 per month.
Up To 70% Off On Wired Headphone
Wired headphones are available with up to 70% off. You can buy Realme Buds 2 wired headset with Mic from Rs. 599 with 25% off. You will get 10% cashback on buying the product using HDFC bank debit cards.
Up To 60% Off On Bluetooth Speakers
Bluetooth speakers are available with up to 60% off. You can have Mivi Roam 5 W Bluetooth speaker at just Rs. 1,199. It can be ctreamed wireless via Bluetooth.
