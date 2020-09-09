Flipkart Discount Sale: Up To 40% Off On List Of Best Smart TVs

The company has amazing deals and price cuts on smart TVs from brands like Xiaomi, Sony, Nokia, Samsung, and iFFALCON. Here are some of the best smart TVs that are currently on offer during the Flipkart Discount Sale.

13% Off On Mi 4A PRO 80 cm (32) HD Ready LED Smart Android TV

If you like small smart TV, then the Mi 4A Pro is the smart TV to get, especially with 13 percent off over MRP. This TV comes with a 32-inch HD Ready display and runs on Android TV OS 9.0.

40% Off On Nokia 139cm (55 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV

Nokia's premium looking 55-inch smart TV is now available with 40 percent off and this smart TV comes with a massive bezel-less 55-inch display with native 4K resolution.

52% Off On iFFALCON by TCL AI-Powered K31 138.78cm (55 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV with HDR 10 (55K31)

The iFFALCON K31 by TCL with a 55-inch UHD panel gets even more affordable with 52 percent off. It is an LED TV and offers features like HDR 10 for an enhanced movie-watching experience.

16% Off On Samsung 80cm (32 inch) HD Ready LED TV

Samsung has been in the TV game for a long time. The HD Ready flat panel 32-inch TV can now be yours at a discounted price with an additional 16 percent off.

36% Off On Kodak 108cm (43 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV

43-inch UHD Kodak smart TV based on Android TV OS 9.0 now offers 36 percent off on MRP and the device features a premium thin design with a color-calibrated LED panel.

29% Off On Sony Bravia X7002G 108cm (43 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart TV

Sony's high-end Bravia X7002G with a 43-inch UHD LED display also gets a price cut of 29 percent on Flipkart and this is one of the best 43-inch 4K smart TV available in the country.