Flipkart Grand Home Appliances Sale Goes Live! Offers On Smart TVs and Other Products
Grand Home Appliance Sale is now live on Flipkart, where, the e-commerce giant is offering discounts and deals on various products like smart TVs, air purifiers, and more.
We have listed some of the best deals available during the Flipkart Grand Home Appliances Sale, that offers stellar value for money.
If you were planning to buy a smart TV or smart air purifiers, then, here are some of the best-rated products in the country.
Up To 70% Off On Smart TVs
You can now get up to 70 percent off on select smart TVs on Flipkart, and some of these products come from highly reputed brands like Sony, Samsung, and OnePlus.
Mi Android Smart TVs Starts From Rs. 14,999
You can now get a Xiaomi Mi Android smart TV with features like HD resolution, a high-end processor, and a smart operating system. There are also some models that offer 4K resolution and supports almost every app.
LG Android Smart TVs Starts From Rs. 15,999
You can also get modern smart TVs from brands like LG powered by Android OS, so, you can also use and play your favorite game on big screens without any issue.
Oneplus Android Smart TVs Starts From Rs. 14,999
OnePlus is also known for offering highly rated smart TVs, which are now available at a discount for a limited time. These televisions run on Android TV OS with stock Android UI and offer a good multimedia consumption experience.
Samsung Android Smart TVs Starts From Rs. 13,999
When it comes to smart TVs, Samsung has been producing them for a long time and has mastered that art. You can now get a modern Samsung smart TV for less than Rs. 15,000 on Flipkart during Grand Home Appliance Sale.
Nokia Android Smart Tvs Starts From Rs. 14,499
Nokia has launched some of the well made smart TVs in India, and these products are now on sale on Flipkart, where, one can buy a Nokia branded smart TV for less than Rs. 14,500.
16% Off On Dyson Pure Hot Plus Cool Portable Room Air Purifier
Looking for an air purifier that can also act as a cooler and a heater? Consider getting the Dyson Pure Hot Plus Cool portable room air purifier, which is now available with a 16 percent discount.
26% Off On Philips AC2958/63 Portable Room Air Purifier
Philips AC2958/63 is one of the compact air purifiers in the market with high air purification capacity, which is now available with a 26 percent discount on Flipkart.
23% Off On Mi AC-M6-SC Portable Room Air Purifier
Xiaomi Mi's portable air purifier is now available on Flipkart with 23 percent off for a limited time, and this model is known for energy efficiency and easy-to-use functionality.
27% Off On Philips 3000 Series AeraSense Air Purifier AC3256
Philips 3000 Series AeraSense is a high-end air purifier, which is now available with a 27 percent discount. If you live in a large house, this air purifier can clean the air without breaking a sweat.
