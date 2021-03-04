Flipkart Grand Home Appliances Sale: Up To 70% Off On Smart TVs

The ongoing Flipkart Grand Home Appliances Sale is offering up to 70 percent discount on smart TVs from several brands including Xiaomi, OnePlus, LG, and so on.

Up To 40% Off On LG TVs

Starting with the LG TV, one can get LG branded smart TVs at the Flipkart Grand Home Appliances Sale. As one of the most popular smart TV ranges, Flipkart is now offering LG smart TVs starting from Rs. 16,999 only.

Up To 20% Off On Mi TVs

Xiaomi has surged in popularity over the past few years and has a diverse product range. If you're looking for a new Xiaomi Mi TV, the Flipkart Grand Home Appliances Sale is the best place to shop as you get a 20 percent discount. Xiaomi Mi TVs start from as low as Rs. 15,999 on Flipkart now.

Up To 21% Off On OnePlus TVs

OnePlus is another brand that synonymous with flagship smartphones. The smart TV range from OnePlus is also available with a 21 percent discount at the Flipkart Grand Home Appliances Sale. One can buy the new OnePlus smart TV range starting as low as Rs. 15,499 on Flipkart.

Up To 21% Off On Realme TVs

Realme is another brand to look out for. The Flipkart Grand Home Appliances Sale is offering Realme smart TVs starting from Rs. 12,999. With the 21 percent price cut, one can get Realme smart TV as a popular choice among buyers.

Up To 41% Off On Samsung TVs

Samsung TVs are also among buyers' favorites. Samsung smart TVs are available starting from Rs. 13,999 at the Flipkart Grand Home Appliances Sale with up to 41 percent discount. If you're looking for a new Samsung smart TV, head over to Flipkart now!

Up To 37% Off On Nokia Smart TVs

Nokia is one of the classic brands when it comes to gadgets. The Nokia smart TV range is available on Flipkart with a 37 percent discount. In other words, you can get the Nokia Android TVs starting from Rs. 14,999 at Flipkart.