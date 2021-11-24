Flipkart Home Grand Appliances: Huge Discount Offers On Best Smart TVs

Going into the details, the iFFALCON 139 cm (55-inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV (55K61) is available for just Rs. 33,999. One can even check out the Mi 5X 138.8 cm (55- inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV with a 31 percent discount. TOSHIBA U50 Series 139 cm (55-inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart TV and the LG 139 cm (55-inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart TV (55UP7500PTZ) at the Flipkart Home Grand Appliances sale.

The ongoing Flipkart Home Grand Appliances sale is also offering the Mi 4X 138.8 cm (55-inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart TV with a 12 percent discount, bringing down the price to just Rs. 43,999. The TOSHIBA U50 Series 126 cm (50-inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart TV also gets a 31 percent discount. Similarly, the Acer Boundless Series 138.5 cm Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android is worth buying on Flipkart.

Other offers to check out include the Nokia 127 cm Ultra HD 4K LED Smart Android TV, Vu Premium 108 cm Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV, OnePlus Y Series 108 cm Full HD LED Smart Android TV (43FA0A00), MOTOROLA ZX2 100 cm Full HD LED Smart Android TV, and the Nokia 109 cm Full HD LED Smart Android TV.

iFFALCON 139 cm (55 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV (55K61)

Deal Price: Rs. 33,999 ; MRP: Rs. 70,990 (52% off)

Mi 5X 138.8 cm (55 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV

Deal Price: Rs. 47,999 ; MRP: Rs. 69,999 (31% off)

TOSHIBA U50 Series 139 cm (55 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart TV

Deal Price: Rs. 35,999 ; MRP: Rs. 54,990 (34% off)

LG 139 cm (55 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart TV (55UP7500PTZ)

Deal Price: Rs. 52,999 ; MRP: Rs. 79,990 (33% off)

Mi 4X 138.8 cm (55 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart TV

Deal Price: Rs. 43,999 ; MRP: Rs. 49,999 (12% off)

Acer Boundless Series 138.5 cm (55 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV

Deal Price: Rs. 37,999 ; MRP: Rs. 54,990 (30% off)

Nokia 127 cm (50 inch) Ultra HD 4K LED Smart Android TV

Deal Price: Rs. 39,999 ; MRP: Rs. 59,999 (33% off)

Vu Premium 108 cm (43 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV

Deal Price: Rs. 26,999 ; MRP: Rs. 39,999 (32% off)

OnePlus Y Series 108 cm (43 inch) Full HD LED Smart Android TV (43FA0A00)

Deal Price: Rs. 26,999 ; MRP: Rs. 29,999 (10% off)

MOTOROLA ZX2 100 cm (40 inch) Full HD LED Smart Android TV

Deal Price: Rs. 24,999 ; MRP: Rs. 39,999 (37% off)

Nokia 109 cm (43 inch) Full HD LED Smart Android TV

Deal Price: Rs. 27,999 ; MRP: Rs. 41,999 (33% off)

