Flipkart Home Grand Appliances: Huge Discount Offers On Best Smart TVs

    Smart TVs have become a great means of entertainment these days. If you're interested to buy a new smart TV, the Flipkart Home Grand Appliances sale is the right place to head to. Top branded and trending smart TVs from iFFALCON, Toshiba, Mi, and others are available here. Here's everything you need to know about the ongoing Flipkart Home Grand Appliances sale.

     

    Flipkart Home Grand Appliances: Discount Offers On Smart TVs

    Going into the details, the iFFALCON 139 cm (55-inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV (55K61) is available for just Rs. 33,999. One can even check out the Mi 5X 138.8 cm (55- inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV with a 31 percent discount. TOSHIBA U50 Series 139 cm (55-inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart TV and the LG 139 cm (55-inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart TV (55UP7500PTZ) at the Flipkart Home Grand Appliances sale.

    The ongoing Flipkart Home Grand Appliances sale is also offering the Mi 4X 138.8 cm (55-inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart TV with a 12 percent discount, bringing down the price to just Rs. 43,999. The TOSHIBA U50 Series 126 cm (50-inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart TV also gets a 31 percent discount. Similarly, the Acer Boundless Series 138.5 cm Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android is worth buying on Flipkart.

    Other offers to check out include the Nokia 127 cm Ultra HD 4K LED Smart Android TV, Vu Premium 108 cm Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV, OnePlus Y Series 108 cm Full HD LED Smart Android TV (43FA0A00), MOTOROLA ZX2 100 cm Full HD LED Smart Android TV, and the Nokia 109 cm Full HD LED Smart Android TV.

    iFFALCON 139 cm (55 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV (55K61)

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 33,999 ; MRP: Rs. 70,990 (52% off)

    iFFALCON 139 cm (55 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV (55K61) is available at 52% discount during Flipkart Home Grand Appliances sale. You can get this smart tv for Rs. 33,999 onwards during the sale.

    Mi 5X 138.8 cm (55 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 47,999 ; MRP: Rs. 69,999 (31% off)

    Mi 5X 138.8 cm (55 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV is available at 31% discount during Flipkart Home Grand Appliances sale. You can get this smart tv for Rs. 47,999 onwards during the sale.

    TOSHIBA U50 Series 139 cm (55 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart TV

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 35,999 ; MRP: Rs. 54,990 (34% off)

    TOSHIBA U50 Series 139 cm (55 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart TV is available at 34% discount during Flipkart Home Grand Appliances sale. You can get this smart tv for Rs. 35,999 onwards during the sale.

    LG 139 cm (55 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart TV (55UP7500PTZ)

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 52,999 ; MRP: Rs. 79,990 (33% off)

    LG 139 cm (55 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart TV is available at 33% discount during Flipkart Home Grand Appliances sale. You can get this smart tv for Rs. 52,999 onwards during the sale.

    Mi 4X 138.8 cm (55 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart TV

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 43,999 ; MRP: Rs. 49,999 (12% off)

    Mi 4X 138.8 cm (55 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart TV is available at 12% discount during Flipkart Home Grand Appliances sale. You can get this smart tv for Rs. 43,999 onwards during the sale.

    Acer Boundless Series 138.5 cm (55 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 37,999 ; MRP: Rs. 54,990 (30% off)

    Acer Boundless Series 138.5 cm (55 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV is available at 30% discount during Flipkart Home Grand Appliances sale. You can get this smart tv for Rs. 37,999 onwards during the sale.

     

    Nokia 127 cm (50 inch) Ultra HD 4K LED Smart Android TV

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 39,999 ; MRP: Rs. 59,999 (33% off)

    Nokia 127 cm (50 inch) Ultra HD 4K LED Smart Android TV is available at 33% discount during Flipkart Home Grand Appliances sale. You can get this smart tv for Rs. 39,999 onwards during the sale.

    Vu Premium 108 cm (43 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 26,999 ; MRP: Rs. 39,999 (32% off)

    Vu Premium 108 cm (43 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV is available at 32% discount during Flipkart Home Grand Appliances sale. You can get this smart tv for Rs. 26,999 onwards during the sale.

    OnePlus Y Series 108 cm (43 inch) Full HD LED Smart Android TV (43FA0A00)

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 26,999 ; MRP: Rs. 29,999 (10% off)

    OnePlus Y Series 108 cm (43 inch) Full HD LED Smart Android TV is available at 10% discount during Flipkart Home Grand Appliances sale. You can get this smart tv for Rs. 26,999 onwards during the sale.

    MOTOROLA ZX2 100 cm (40 inch) Full HD LED Smart Android TV

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 24,999 ; MRP: Rs. 39,999 (37% off)

    MOTOROLA ZX2 100 cm (40 inch) Full HD LED Smart Android TV is available at 37% discount during Flipkart Home Grand Appliances sale. You can get this smart tv for Rs. 24,999 onwards during the sale.

    Nokia 109 cm (43 inch) Full HD LED Smart Android TV

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 27,999 ; MRP: Rs. 41,999 (33% off)

    Nokia 109 cm (43 inch) Full HD LED Smart Android TV is available at 33% discount during Flipkart Home Grand Appliances sale. You can get this smart tv for Rs. 27,999 onwards during the sale.

