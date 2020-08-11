ENGLISH

    Flipkart Independence Day 2020: Best Offers and Discounts On Smart TVs

    By
    |

    Flipkart is back with yet another sale, this time the company is offering big discounts on smart TVs from various brands such as Xiaomi, Vu, Realme, and Motorola. These deals are currently live and offer up to up to 60 percent off on the MRP.

    Flipkart Independence Day Discount Offers On Smart TVs
     

    Here are some of the top deals that we have picked from the Flipkart Independence Day Discount sale so that you can get your favorite smart TV from your favorite brand at affordable pricing.

    Up to 50% Off On Mi, Vu, Samsung TVs & more

    Up to 50% Off On Mi, Vu, Samsung TVs & more

    The brand is offering up to 50 percent off on smart TVs from brands like Mi, Vu, and Samsung. If you are planning to get a new smart TV from any of the aforementioned brands, then this is the time to do so.

    Up to 40% Off On iFFALCON, Thomson & more

    Up to 40% Off On iFFALCON, Thomson & more

    Players like iFFALCON and Thomson are now offering up to 40 percent off on MRP and these brands offer some of the best smart TVs in the market with up to native 4K resolution.

    Up to 60% Off On Sony, LG, Samsung & more
     

    Up to 60% Off On Sony, LG, Samsung & more

    Brands like Sony, LG, and Samsung are known for offering premium smart TVs and you can now get a device from either of these brands with up to 60 percent off, and here are all the offer details that you need to check out.

    Up to 40% Off On Mi LED TVs

    Up to 40% Off On Mi LED TVs

    Xiaomi's Mi LED TV range is known for offering stock Android TV OS experience with support for apps like Prime Video and Netflix can now be yours with up to 40 percent off and here are the details regarding the same.

    Up to 40% Off On Samsung LED & QLED TVs

    Up to 40% Off On Samsung LED & QLED TVs

    Samsung LED and QLED TVs are now available with up to 40 percent off on Flipkart.

    Up to 49% Off On LG LED & OLED TVs

    Up to 49% Off On LG LED & OLED TVs

    LG LED and OLED TVs are now available with up to 49 percent off on Flipkart. These televisions offer great movie watching experience with deeper blacks and a higher saturation profile.

    Up to 37% Off On Thomson LED TVs

    Up to 37% Off On Thomson LED TVs

    Thomson LED TVs are now available with up to 37 percent off on Flipkart. These budget smart TVs are known for offering a huge value-for-money.

    Up to 51% Off On Kodak LED TVs

    Up to 51% Off On Kodak LED TVs

    Kodak LED TVs are now available with up to 51 percent off on Flipkart.

    Story first published: Wednesday, August 12, 2020, 4:00 [IST]
