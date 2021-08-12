Just In
- 50 min ago iQOO 8 Launching Soon In India; Spotted On IMEI Database
- 1 hr ago Realme GT Master Explorer Edition Prototype Teased With MagDart Support; No Realme GT Flash This Year?
- 2 hrs ago BSNL Launches Broadband Plans For Rural Areas; Offering 80 Mbps Speed
- 3 hrs ago Samsung Galaxy A12 Debuts With Exynos 850 Chipset In India; Should You Buy?
Don't Miss
- Movies Bigg Boss OTT: Urfi Javed & 2 Couples Nominated For Elimination This Week
- Finance 2 Pharma Stocks To Buy That Can Generate 30% Gains
- Sports Tokyo 2020: JSW Group announces more than Rs 25 million awards for India’s medal winners and coaches
- News Viral: As Delta surges, video show Chinese officials locking residents inside their home by putting iron bars
- Automobiles Revolt RV400 Keyless Entry Enabled Via Smartphone: Swipe To Start Feature Added To The Electric Bike
- Education AP EAMCET Hall Ticket Download 2021 Link At sche.ap.gov.in
- Lifestyle Karisma Kapoor, Kajal Aggarwal, And Other Divas Have Dress Goals For You
- Travel Best Places To Visit In Rajasthan In September
Flipkart Independence Day Sale 2021: Best Discount Offers On Smart TVs
Flipkart recently hosted the Big Savings Day Sale on account of the Independence Day in India. Now, the e-commerce portal is hosting the TVs and Appliances Big Saving Days Sale. During this sale that will be hosted from August 10 to August 15, there will be attractive discounts and offers of up to a whopping 75 percent on TVs and Appliances.
Flipkart has also teamed up with Kotak Bank and Citibank to provide an additional 10 percent instant discount on using their credit or debit card for the purchase during this sale. If you want to purchase any TVs, then you can check out the Flipkart sale from here.
New Smart TVs Available On Discounts, Starts From Rs. 14,999
With every other day, we can come across smart TVs being launched by various brands. During the ongoing Flipkart sale, you can get your hands on a new smart TV at an attractive discount.
Smart TVs Starts From Rs. 14,999
As smart TVs are a rage right now in India, you can use this sale on Flipkart on account of the 75th Independence Day to get smart TVs that are priced starting from Rs. 14,999.
Best Rated 32-Inch Smart TVs Starts From Rs. 13,499
Are you interested in buying a new smart TV with a 32-inch display for your compact display? You can purchase on Flipkart right now from Rs. 13,499.
Best 4K Smart TVs Starts From Rs. 23,999
If 4K smart TVs are your choice, then make sure you do not miss out on the sale on Flipkart starting from Rs. 23,999.
-
56,490
-
1,19,900
-
54,999
-
86,999
-
69,999
-
49,990
-
20,999
-
1,04,999
-
44,999
-
64,999
-
22,999
-
49,999
-
11,499
-
54,999
-
17,091
-
31,999
-
17,091
-
13,999
-
18,990
-
39,600
-
74,253
-
15,630
-
13,630
-
7,900
-
17,193
-
70,338
-
52,751
-
30,999
-
26,000
-
3,510