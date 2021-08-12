ENGLISH

    Flipkart Independence Day Sale 2021: Best Discount Offers On Smart TVs

    Flipkart recently hosted the Big Savings Day Sale on account of the Independence Day in India. Now, the e-commerce portal is hosting the TVs and Appliances Big Saving Days Sale. During this sale that will be hosted from August 10 to August 15, there will be attractive discounts and offers of up to a whopping 75 percent on TVs and Appliances.

     

    Flipkart Independence Day Sale: Discounts Offers On Smart TVs

    Flipkart has also teamed up with Kotak Bank and Citibank to provide an additional 10 percent instant discount on using their credit or debit card for the purchase during this sale. If you want to purchase any TVs, then you can check out the Flipkart sale from here.

    New Smart TVs Available On Discounts, Starts From Rs. 14,999

    With every other day, we can come across smart TVs being launched by various brands. During the ongoing Flipkart sale, you can get your hands on a new smart TV at an attractive discount.

    Smart TVs Starts From Rs. 14,999
     

    As smart TVs are a rage right now in India, you can use this sale on Flipkart on account of the 75th Independence Day to get smart TVs that are priced starting from Rs. 14,999.

    Best Rated 32-Inch Smart TVs Starts From Rs. 13,499

    Are you interested in buying a new smart TV with a 32-inch display for your compact display? You can purchase on Flipkart right now from Rs. 13,499.

    Best 4K Smart TVs Starts From Rs. 23,999

    If 4K smart TVs are your choice, then make sure you do not miss out on the sale on Flipkart starting from Rs. 23,999.

    Story first published: Thursday, August 12, 2021, 17:47 [IST]
