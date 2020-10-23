Just In
Flipkart Navratri Festival Sale: Up To 30% Off On Special Smart TVs
If you were a little disappointed that you missed a great opportunity to buy a new smart TV during the Flipkart Big Billion Days 2020, here is some good news. Flipkart has come up with another sale called Flipkart Navratri Festival Sale, where the brand is offering discounts of up to 30 percent on a range of smart TVs.
Smart televisions from known brands like Nokia, Motorola, Samsung, Kodak, TCL, and Sony are on offer with up to 30 percent off over the MRP. We have hand-picked some of the best smart TVs to buy from Flipkart during the Navratri Festival Sale to make your job easier, and here is the list.
38% Off On Motorola 139cm (55 inches) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV
The Motorola 55-inch smart TV with 4K resolution will be available with 38 percent off over MRP, and this is a smart Android TV.
35% Off On Sony Bravia X7002G 108cm (43 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart TV
Sony's Bravia X7002G with a compact but high-resolution 43-inch 4K LED smart TV is now cheaper by 35 percent.
30% Off On Nokia 80cm (32 inches) HD Ready LED Smart Android TV
The budget Nokia smart TV with a 32-inch HD Ready panel is also on offer with a 30 percent discount when compared to the regular price.
30% Off On Nokia 139cm (55 inches) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV
Nokia's high-end 55-inch 4K UHD smart Android TV is also 30 percent cheaper, making it one of the most affordable Nokia smart TV in the market.
34% Off On Kodak 108cm (43 inches) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV
The budget Kodak 43-inch 4K ultra-HD 4K television with Android OS has also received a price cut of 34 percent during the Flipkart Navratri Festival sale.
30% Off On Samsung 108cm (43 inches) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart TV
Samsung's compact 43-inch smart TV with 4K UHD LED panel has gone cheaper by 30 percent, making it an affordable premium smart TV with support for streaming apps like Netflix, and Prime Video on Flipkart.
52% Off On iFFALCON by TCL AI-Powered K31 138.78cm (55 inches) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV
TCL iFFALCON K31 55-inch UHD Smart TV based on Android TV OS is now 52 percent cheaper, and this smart TV comes with a modern design.
64% Off On iFFALCON by TCL 107.9cm (43 inches) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV
TCL iFFALCON 43-inch UHD Smart TV based on Android TV OS is now 64 percent cheaper, making it a highly affordable large-screen television.
34% Off On LG 80cm (32 inches) HD Ready LED Smart TV 2020 Edition
The LG HD Ready LED Smart TV 2020 Edition with a 32-inch screen is also on offer during Flipkart Navratri Festival Sale 2020 with 34 percent discounts.
35% Off On Motorola 80.5cm (32 inches) HD Ready LED Smart Android TV
Motorola 32-inch HD Ready LED Smart Android TV with thin bezel design has also seen a price cut of 35 percent.
