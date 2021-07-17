Flipkart No Cost EMI Offers On Large Screen 4K Android Smart TVs

The online retailer has announced no-cost EMI offers on large screen 4K Android smart TVs. You can select from different available brands such as Mi, Motorola, Nokia, LG, iFFALCON, and Hisense smart 4K TVs at discounted rates. If you are looking for a pocket-friendly deal on a new smart TV, this article is what you need to go through:

TCL C715 Series 126 cm (50 inch) QLED Ultra HD (4K) Smart Android TV

Offer:

No cost EMI Rs. 2,945/month.

Price: Rs. 52,999

TCL C715 Series 126 cm (50 inch) QLED Ultra HD (4K) Smart Android TV is available at Rs. 52,999 via Flipkart during this sale. The no-cost EMI payment option starts from Rs. 2,945 per month.

TCL P715 164 cm (65 cm) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV

Offer:

Price: Rs. 69,999

No cost EMI Rs. 3,889/month.

TCL C715 Series 126 cm (50 inch) QLED Ultra HD (4K) Smart Android TV is available at Rs. 69,999 via Flipkart during this sale. The no-cost EMI payment option starts from Rs. 3,889 per month.

Mi 4X 125.7 cm (50 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV

Offer:

Price: Rs. 38,999

No cost EMI Rs. 6,500/month

Mi 4X 125.7 cm (50 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV is available at Rs. 38,999 via Flipkart during this sale. The no-cost EMI payment option starts from Rs. 6,500 per month.

iFFALCON by TCL 138.6 cm (55 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV

Offer:

Price Rs. 33,999

No cost EMI Rs. 5,667/month.

iFFALCON by TCL 138.6 cm (55 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV is available at Rs. 33,999 via Flipkart during this sale. The no-cost EMI payment option starts from Rs. 5,667 per month.

LG 139 cm (55 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart TV (55UM7290PTD)

Offer:

Price Rs. 49,990

No cost EMI Rs. 4,166/month.

LG 139 cm (55 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart TV (55UM7290PTD) is available at Rs. 49,990 via Flipkart during this sale. The no-cost EMI payment option starts from Rs. 4,166 per month.

MOTOROLA ZX Pro 127 cm (50 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV

Offer:

Price: Rs. 38,999

No cost EMI Rs. 6,500/month.

MOTOROLA ZX Pro 127 cm (50 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV is available at Rs. 38,999 via Flipkart during this sale. The no-cost EMI payment option starts from Rs. 4,166 per month.

Nokia 139 cm (55 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV

Offer:

Price: Rs. 39,999

No cost EMI Rs. 4,445/month.

Nokia 139 cm (55 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV is available at Rs. 39,999 via Flipkart during this sale. The no-cost EMI payment option starts from Rs. 4,445 per month.

Hisense A71F 126 cm (50 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV

Offer:

Price Rs. 34,999

No cost EMI Rs. 3,889/month.

Hisense A71F 126 cm (50 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV is available at Rs. 34,999 via Flipkart during this sale. The no-cost EMI payment option starts from Rs. 3,889 per month.

OnePlus U1S 139 cm (55 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV

Offer:

Price: Rs. 52,999

No cost EMI Rs. 5,889/month

OnePlus U1S 139 cm (55 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV is available at Rs. 52,999 via Flipkart during this sale. The no-cost EMI payment option starts from Rs. 5,889 per month.

iFFALCON by TCL 126 cm (50 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV (50K61)

Offer:

Price: Rs. 29,999

No cost EMI Rs. 5,000/month

iFFALCON by TCL 126 cm (50 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV (50K61) is available at Rs. 29,999 via Flipkart during this sale. The no-cost EMI payment option starts from Rs. 5,000 per month.

Realme 126 cm (50 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV

Offer:

Price: Rs. 39,999

No cost EMI Rs. 13,333/month.

Realme 126 cm (50 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV is available at Rs. 39,999 via Flipkart during this sale. The no-cost EMI payment option starts from Rs. 13,333 per month.

Mi 4X 138.8 cm (55 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart TV

Offer:

Price: Rs. 44,999

No cost EMI Rs. 7,500/month

Mi 4X 138.8 cm (55 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart TV is available at Rs. 44,999 via Flipkart during this sale. The no-cost EMI payment option starts from Rs. 7,500 per month.

SONY BRAVIA X7400H 138.8 cm (55 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV

Offer:

Price: Rs. 67,999

No cost EMI Rs. 3,778/month.

SONY BRAVIA X7400H 138.8 cm (55 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV is available at Rs. 67,999 via Flipkart during this sale. The no-cost EMI payment option starts from Rs. 3,778 per month.

KODAK CA Series 126 cm (50 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV

Offer:

Price: Rs. 33,999

No cost EMI Rs. 5,667/month.

KODAK CA Series 126 cm (50 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV is available at Rs. 33,999 via Flipkart during this sale. The no-cost EMI payment option starts from Rs. 5,667 per month.

Mi Q1 138.8 cm (55 inch) QLED Ultra HD (4K) Smart Android TV

Offer:

Price : Rs. 59,999

No cost EMI Rs. 10,000/month.

Mi Q1 138.8 cm (55 inch) QLED Ultra HD (4K) Smart Android TV is available at Rs. 33,999 via Flipkart during this sale. The no-cost EMI payment option starts from Rs. 10,000 per month.

Thomson OATHPRO Series 139 cm (55 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV

Offer:

Price: Rs. 39,999

No cost EMI Rs. 4,445/month

Thomson OATHPRO Series 139 cm (55 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV is available at Rs. 39,999 via Flipkart during this sale. The no-cost EMI payment option starts from Rs. 4,445 per month.

Samsung Crystal 4K Pro 146 cm (58 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart TV

Offer:

Rs. 59,999

No cost EMI Rs. 3,334/month

SAMSUNG Crystal 4K Pro 146 cm (58 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart TV is available at Rs. 59,999 via Flipkart during this sale. The no-cost EMI payment option starts from Rs. 3,334 per month.

MOTOROLA Revou 139 cm (55 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV

Offer:

Rs. 44,999

No cost EMI Rs. 5,000/month

MOTOROLA Revou 139 cm (55 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV is available at Rs. 44,999 via Flipkart during this sale. The no-cost EMI payment option starts from Rs. 5,000 per month.

TCL P715 139 cm (55 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV

Offer:

Rs. 45,990

No cost EMI Rs. 2,555/month.

TCL P715 139 cm (55 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV is available at Rs. 45,990 via Flipkart during this sale. The no-cost EMI payment option starts from Rs. 2,555 per month.

OnePlus U1S 126 cm (50 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV

Offer:

Price: Rs. 46,999

No cost EMI Rs. 5,223/month.

OnePlus U1S 126 cm (50 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV is available at Rs. 46,999 via Flipkart during this sale. The no-cost EMI payment option starts from Rs. 5,223 per month.

OnePlus U1S 164 cm (65 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV

Offer:

Price Rs. 68,999

No cost EMI Rs. 7,667/month.

OnePlus U1S 164 cm (65 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV is available at Rs. 68,999 via Flipkart during this sale. The no-cost EMI payment option starts from Rs. 7,667 per month.