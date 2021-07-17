Just In
Flipkart No Cost EMI Offers On Large Screen 4K Android Smart TVs
Flipkart has become the one-stop destination for online shopping in recent years in India. You get a wide range of consumer electronics and other goods at reasonable prices. Smartphones and smart TVs are amongst such popular items which you can buy from the e-commerce platform. Flipkart also hosts several special and festive season sales where these products can be bought at cheaper rates.
The online retailer has announced no-cost EMI offers on large screen 4K Android smart TVs. You can select from different available brands such as Mi, Motorola, Nokia, LG, iFFALCON, and Hisense smart 4K TVs at discounted rates. If you are looking for a pocket-friendly deal on a new smart TV, this article is what you need to go through:
TCL C715 Series 126 cm (50 inch) QLED Ultra HD (4K) Smart Android TV
Offer:
- No cost EMI Rs. 2,945/month.
- Price: Rs. 52,999
TCL C715 Series 126 cm (50 inch) QLED Ultra HD (4K) Smart Android TV is available at Rs. 52,999 via Flipkart during this sale. The no-cost EMI payment option starts from Rs. 2,945 per month.
TCL P715 164 cm (65 cm) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV
Offer:
- Price: Rs. 69,999
- No cost EMI Rs. 3,889/month.
TCL C715 Series 126 cm (50 inch) QLED Ultra HD (4K) Smart Android TV is available at Rs. 69,999 via Flipkart during this sale. The no-cost EMI payment option starts from Rs. 3,889 per month.
Mi 4X 125.7 cm (50 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV
Offer:
- Price: Rs. 38,999
- No cost EMI Rs. 6,500/month
Mi 4X 125.7 cm (50 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV is available at Rs. 38,999 via Flipkart during this sale. The no-cost EMI payment option starts from Rs. 6,500 per month.
iFFALCON by TCL 138.6 cm (55 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV
Offer:
- Price Rs. 33,999
- No cost EMI Rs. 5,667/month.
iFFALCON by TCL 138.6 cm (55 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV is available at Rs. 33,999 via Flipkart during this sale. The no-cost EMI payment option starts from Rs. 5,667 per month.
LG 139 cm (55 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart TV (55UM7290PTD)
Offer:
- Price Rs. 49,990
- No cost EMI Rs. 4,166/month.
LG 139 cm (55 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart TV (55UM7290PTD) is available at Rs. 49,990 via Flipkart during this sale. The no-cost EMI payment option starts from Rs. 4,166 per month.
MOTOROLA ZX Pro 127 cm (50 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV
Offer:
- Price: Rs. 38,999
- No cost EMI Rs. 6,500/month.
MOTOROLA ZX Pro 127 cm (50 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV is available at Rs. 38,999 via Flipkart during this sale. The no-cost EMI payment option starts from Rs. 4,166 per month.
Nokia 139 cm (55 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV
Offer:
- Price: Rs. 39,999
- No cost EMI Rs. 4,445/month.
Nokia 139 cm (55 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV is available at Rs. 39,999 via Flipkart during this sale. The no-cost EMI payment option starts from Rs. 4,445 per month.
Hisense A71F 126 cm (50 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV
Offer:
- Price Rs. 34,999
- No cost EMI Rs. 3,889/month.
Hisense A71F 126 cm (50 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV is available at Rs. 34,999 via Flipkart during this sale. The no-cost EMI payment option starts from Rs. 3,889 per month.
OnePlus U1S 139 cm (55 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV
Offer:
- Price: Rs. 52,999
- No cost EMI Rs. 5,889/month
OnePlus U1S 139 cm (55 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV is available at Rs. 52,999 via Flipkart during this sale. The no-cost EMI payment option starts from Rs. 5,889 per month.
iFFALCON by TCL 126 cm (50 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV (50K61)
Offer:
- Price: Rs. 29,999
- No cost EMI Rs. 5,000/month
iFFALCON by TCL 126 cm (50 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV (50K61) is available at Rs. 29,999 via Flipkart during this sale. The no-cost EMI payment option starts from Rs. 5,000 per month.
Realme 126 cm (50 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV
Offer:
- Price: Rs. 39,999
- No cost EMI Rs. 13,333/month.
Realme 126 cm (50 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV is available at Rs. 39,999 via Flipkart during this sale. The no-cost EMI payment option starts from Rs. 13,333 per month.
Mi 4X 138.8 cm (55 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart TV
Offer:
- Price: Rs. 44,999
- No cost EMI Rs. 7,500/month
Mi 4X 138.8 cm (55 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart TV is available at Rs. 44,999 via Flipkart during this sale. The no-cost EMI payment option starts from Rs. 7,500 per month.
SONY BRAVIA X7400H 138.8 cm (55 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV
Offer:
- Price: Rs. 67,999
- No cost EMI Rs. 3,778/month.
SONY BRAVIA X7400H 138.8 cm (55 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV is available at Rs. 67,999 via Flipkart during this sale. The no-cost EMI payment option starts from Rs. 3,778 per month.
KODAK CA Series 126 cm (50 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV
Offer:
- Price: Rs. 33,999
- No cost EMI Rs. 5,667/month.
KODAK CA Series 126 cm (50 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV is available at Rs. 33,999 via Flipkart during this sale. The no-cost EMI payment option starts from Rs. 5,667 per month.
Mi Q1 138.8 cm (55 inch) QLED Ultra HD (4K) Smart Android TV
Offer:
- Price : Rs. 59,999
- No cost EMI Rs. 10,000/month.
Mi Q1 138.8 cm (55 inch) QLED Ultra HD (4K) Smart Android TV is available at Rs. 33,999 via Flipkart during this sale. The no-cost EMI payment option starts from Rs. 10,000 per month.
Thomson OATHPRO Series 139 cm (55 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV
Offer:
- Price: Rs. 39,999
- No cost EMI Rs. 4,445/month
Thomson OATHPRO Series 139 cm (55 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV is available at Rs. 39,999 via Flipkart during this sale. The no-cost EMI payment option starts from Rs. 4,445 per month.
Samsung Crystal 4K Pro 146 cm (58 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart TV
Offer:
- Rs. 59,999
- No cost EMI Rs. 3,334/month
SAMSUNG Crystal 4K Pro 146 cm (58 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart TV is available at Rs. 59,999 via Flipkart during this sale. The no-cost EMI payment option starts from Rs. 3,334 per month.
MOTOROLA Revou 139 cm (55 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV
Offer:
- Rs. 44,999
- No cost EMI Rs. 5,000/month
MOTOROLA Revou 139 cm (55 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV is available at Rs. 44,999 via Flipkart during this sale. The no-cost EMI payment option starts from Rs. 5,000 per month.
TCL P715 139 cm (55 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV
Offer:
- Rs. 45,990
- No cost EMI Rs. 2,555/month.
TCL P715 139 cm (55 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV is available at Rs. 45,990 via Flipkart during this sale. The no-cost EMI payment option starts from Rs. 2,555 per month.
OnePlus U1S 126 cm (50 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV
Offer:
- Price: Rs. 46,999
- No cost EMI Rs. 5,223/month.
OnePlus U1S 126 cm (50 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV is available at Rs. 46,999 via Flipkart during this sale. The no-cost EMI payment option starts from Rs. 5,223 per month.
OnePlus U1S 164 cm (65 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV
Offer:
- Price Rs. 68,999
- No cost EMI Rs. 7,667/month.
OnePlus U1S 164 cm (65 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV is available at Rs. 68,999 via Flipkart during this sale. The no-cost EMI payment option starts from Rs. 7,667 per month.
