Flipkart TV Days 2021 Sale: UpTo 60% Off On Best Smart TVs

If you are interested in buying a smart TV, then you can head on to Flipkart to buy TVs from Xiaomi, Realme, Samsung, LG and others at massive discounts. There are different screen sizes and other options as well for buyers. What's more interesting is that you can also purchase smart TVs at EMI payment options and 10% discount of up to Rs. 1,000 during the Flipkart TV Days sale. Check out the offers on smart TVs below.

29% Off On LG 108cm (43 inch) Full HD LED Smart TV 2020 Edition

This Offer Available On Amazon

Key Specs

Resolution: Full HD (1920 x 1080) | Refresh Rate: 50 hertz

Connectivity: 2 HDMI ports to connect set top box, Blu Ray players, gaming console | 1 USB ports to connect hard drives and other USB devices

Sound: 20 Watts Output | 2.0 Ch Speaker| DTS Virtual:X | Clear Voice III | Sound Type: Down Firing | Optical Sound Sync

Smart TV Features: WebOS Smart TV, Unlimited OTT App Support, LG Content Store, Home Dashboard, Mini TV Browser, Cloud Phots & Videos, Multi-Tasking, Screen Mirroring, Office 365, Wi-Fi

Display: Active HDR | Display Type: Flat | BackLight Module: Slim LED

30% Off On Nokia 108cm (43 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV

This Offer Available On Amazon

Key Specs

Supported Apps: Netflix|Prime Video|Disney+Hotstar|Youtube

Operating System: Android (Google Assistant & Chromecast in-built)

Resolution: Ultra HD (4K) 3840 x 2160 Pixels

Sound Output: 39 W

Refresh Rate: 60 Hz

26% Off On Toshiba L50 Series 108cm (43 inch) Full HD LED Smart TV

This Offer Available On Amazon

Key Specs

Supported Apps: Netflix|Prime Video|Youtube

Operating System: VIDAA

Resolution: Full HD 1920 x 1080 Pixels

Sound Output: 24 W

Refresh Rate: 60 Hz

24% Off On Samsung 108cm (43 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart TV

This Offer Available On Amazon

Key Specs

Supported Apps:

Resolution: Ultra HD (4K) 3840x2160 Pixels

Sound Output: 20 W

Refresh Rate: 200 Hz

51% Off On Samsung 125cm (50 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart TV

This Offer Available On Flipkart

Key Specs

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840x2160) | Refresh Rate: 60 hertz

Connectivity: 3 HDMI ports to connect set top box, Blu Ray players, gaming console | 2 USB ports to connect hard drives and other USB devices

Sound : 20 Watts Output

Smart TV Features : Smart TV with free apps

Display : LED Panel | Slim and stylish design

Warranty Information: 1 year 1 Year Comprehensive + 1 Year Additional on Panel by Samsung from date of purchase

Installation: For requesting Samsung sanitized

28% Off On Sony X7002G 123cm (49 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart TV

This Offer Available On Flipkart

Key Specs

Supported Apps: Netflix|Disney+Hotstar|Youtube

Operating System: Linux based

Resolution: Ultra HD (4K) 3840 x 2160 Pixels

Sound Output: 20 W

Refresh Rate: 50 Hz

57% Off On TCL 139cm (55 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV (55P715)

This Offer Available On Flipkart

Key Specs

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3860 x 2160) | Refresh Rate: 60 hertz

Connectivity : 3 HDMI ports to connect set top box, Blue Ray players | 2 USB ports to connect hard drives and other USB devices

Sound: 30 Watts Output | Dolby Audio Power Speakers

Display : A+ Grade Panel | UHD | HDR 10 Pro | Micro dimming (1296) | Full Screen | Slim Design

Smart TV Features : Hands-Free Voice Control | 4K Android TV + HDR | AI-IN | T-cast | Bluetooth | Android 9.0 | Apps: Netflix, Youtube, Prime Video & 5000+ Apps | Maximum Content: 10,60,000 Hours | Pure Entertainment

Warranty: 18 Months comprehensive warranty provided by TCL from date of purchase.

19% Off On Samsung 138cm (55 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart TV

This Offer Available On Flipkart

Key Specs

Supported Apps: Netflix|Disney+Hotstar|Youtube

Operating System: Tizen

Resolution: Ultra HD (4K) 3840 x 2160 Pixels

Sound Output: 20 W

Refresh Rate: 100 Hz

59% Off On iFFALCON by TCL 138.6cm (55 inch) Ultra HD (4K) QLED Smart Android TV

This Offer Available On Flipkart

Key Specs

Supported Apps: Netflix|Disney+Hotstar|Youtube

Operating System: Android (Google Assistant & Chromecast in-built)

Resolution: Ultra HD (4K) 3840 x 2160 Pixels

Sound Output: 30 W

Refresh Rate: 60 Hz

54% Off On Coocaa 138cm (55 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV

This Offer Available On Flipkart

Key Specs

Supported Apps: Netflix|Prime Video|Disney+Hotstar|Youtube

Operating System: Android (Google Assistant & Chromecast in-built)

Resolution: Ultra HD (4K) 3840 x 2160 Pixels

Sound Output: 20 W

Refresh Rate: 60 Hz

8% Off On Mi Q1 138.8 cm (55) Ultra HD (4K) QLED Smart Android TV

This Offer Available On Flipkart

Key Specs

Supported Apps: Netflix|Prime Video|Disney+Hotstar|Youtube

Operating System: Android (Google Assistant & Chromecast in-built)

Resolution: Ultra HD (4K) 3840 x 2160 Pixels

Sound Output: 30 W

Refresh Rate: 60 Hz

46% Off On Motorola ZX 164cm (65 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV

This Offer Available On Flipkart

Key Specs

Supported Apps: Netflix|Prime Video|Disney+Hotstar|Youtube

Operating System: Android (Google Assistant & Chromecast in-built)

Resolution: Ultra HD (4K) 3840 x 2160 Pixels

Sound Output: 30 W

Refresh Rate: 60 Hz

29% Off On LG 108cm (43 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart TV

This Offer Available On Flipkart

Key Specs

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840x2160) | Refresh Rate: 50 hertz

Connectivity: 3 HDMI ports to connect set top box, Blu Ray players, gaming console | 2 USB ports to connect hard drives and other USB devices

Sound : 20 Watts Output | Powerful Sound, Amazon Alexa: Enabled

Smart TV Features : AI ThinQ (Needs Magic Remote that can be purchased separately) | Web OS | Magic mobile connection | Quad core processor | Cloud photo and video

Display : 4K IPS display | Wide viewing angle | 4K active HDR | 4K upscaler | DTS virtual: X

30% Off On LG All-in-One 108cm (43 inch) Full HD LED Smart TV

This Offer Available On Flipkart

Key Specs

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840x2160) | Refresh Rate: 50 hertz

Connectivity: 3 HDMI ports to connect set top box, Blu Ray players, gaming console | 2 USB ports to connect hard drives and other USB devices

Sound : 20 Watts Output | Powerful Sound, Amazon Alexa: Enabled

Smart TV Features : AI ThinQ (Needs Magic Remote that can be purchased separately) | Web OS | Magic mobile connection | Quad core processor | Cloud photo and video

Display : 4K IPS display | Wide viewing angle | 4K active HDR | 4K upscaler | DTS virtual: X

18% Off On Kodak 139cm (55 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV

This Offer Available On Flipkart

Key Specs