Just In
Don't Miss
- Movies Bigg Boss 14 January 6 Highlights: Arshi Gets Punished For Damaging Property; Rakhi Opens Up About Her Husband
- News Cancellation of UK PM Johnson's visit our victory, govt's 'defeat': Farmer unions
- Sports Virat Kohli owning stake in Team India's official kit sponsors, MPL, raises conflict of interest
- Finance Outlook For Equities, Gold, Bitcoin After Stellar Gains In 2020: What Should Investors Do?
- Automobiles Dakar Rally 2021 Stage 4 Results & Highlights: Ashish Raorane Finishes Well & Improves General Rankings
- Education Jharkhand Board Model Paper 2021 Released For Class 10th And Class 12th
- Travel 10 Best Honeymoon Destinations To Visit In India in 2021
- Lifestyle Tanya Roberts Passes Away At 65; Her Fashion From A View To A Kill, Sheena, And Charlie’s Angels
Flipkart TV Days 2021 Sale: UpTo 60% Off On Best Smart TVs
The e-commerce retailer Flipkart is hosting the Flipkart TV Days sale from today, January 6 to January 9. During this sale, buyers can get enticing discounts of up to 65% on TVs from popular brands. Also, there are other discounts, bank offers and more during the four-day sale.
If you are interested in buying a smart TV, then you can head on to Flipkart to buy TVs from Xiaomi, Realme, Samsung, LG and others at massive discounts. There are different screen sizes and other options as well for buyers. What's more interesting is that you can also purchase smart TVs at EMI payment options and 10% discount of up to Rs. 1,000 during the Flipkart TV Days sale. Check out the offers on smart TVs below.
29% Off On LG 108cm (43 inch) Full HD LED Smart TV 2020 Edition
This Offer Available On Amazon
Key Specs
- Resolution: Full HD (1920 x 1080) | Refresh Rate: 50 hertz
- Connectivity: 2 HDMI ports to connect set top box, Blu Ray players, gaming console | 1 USB ports to connect hard drives and other USB devices
- Sound: 20 Watts Output | 2.0 Ch Speaker| DTS Virtual:X | Clear Voice III | Sound Type: Down Firing | Optical Sound Sync
- Smart TV Features: WebOS Smart TV, Unlimited OTT App Support, LG Content Store, Home Dashboard, Mini TV Browser, Cloud Phots & Videos, Multi-Tasking, Screen Mirroring, Office 365, Wi-Fi
- Display: Active HDR | Display Type: Flat | BackLight Module: Slim LED
30% Off On Nokia 108cm (43 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV
This Offer Available On Amazon
Key Specs
- Supported Apps: Netflix|Prime Video|Disney+Hotstar|Youtube
- Operating System: Android (Google Assistant & Chromecast in-built)
- Resolution: Ultra HD (4K) 3840 x 2160 Pixels
- Sound Output: 39 W
- Refresh Rate: 60 Hz
26% Off On Toshiba L50 Series 108cm (43 inch) Full HD LED Smart TV
This Offer Available On Amazon
Key Specs
- Supported Apps: Netflix|Prime Video|Youtube
- Operating System: VIDAA
- Resolution: Full HD 1920 x 1080 Pixels
- Sound Output: 24 W
- Refresh Rate: 60 Hz
24% Off On Samsung 108cm (43 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart TV
This Offer Available On Amazon
Key Specs
- Supported Apps:
- Resolution: Ultra HD (4K) 3840x2160 Pixels
- Sound Output: 20 W
- Refresh Rate: 200 Hz
51% Off On Samsung 125cm (50 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart TV
This Offer Available On Flipkart
Key Specs
- Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840x2160) | Refresh Rate: 60 hertz
- Connectivity: 3 HDMI ports to connect set top box, Blu Ray players, gaming console | 2 USB ports to connect hard drives and other USB devices
- Sound : 20 Watts Output
- Smart TV Features : Smart TV with free apps
- Display : LED Panel | Slim and stylish design
- Warranty Information: 1 year 1 Year Comprehensive + 1 Year Additional on Panel by Samsung from date of purchase
- Installation: For requesting Samsung sanitized
28% Off On Sony X7002G 123cm (49 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart TV
This Offer Available On Flipkart
Key Specs
- Supported Apps: Netflix|Disney+Hotstar|Youtube
- Operating System: Linux based
- Resolution: Ultra HD (4K) 3840 x 2160 Pixels
- Sound Output: 20 W
- Refresh Rate: 50 Hz
57% Off On TCL 139cm (55 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV (55P715)
This Offer Available On Flipkart
Key Specs
- Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3860 x 2160) | Refresh Rate: 60 hertz
- Connectivity : 3 HDMI ports to connect set top box, Blue Ray players | 2 USB ports to connect hard drives and other USB devices
- Sound: 30 Watts Output | Dolby Audio Power Speakers
- Display : A+ Grade Panel | UHD | HDR 10 Pro | Micro dimming (1296) | Full Screen | Slim Design
- Smart TV Features : Hands-Free Voice Control | 4K Android TV + HDR | AI-IN | T-cast | Bluetooth | Android 9.0 | Apps: Netflix, Youtube, Prime Video & 5000+ Apps | Maximum Content: 10,60,000 Hours | Pure Entertainment
- Warranty: 18 Months comprehensive warranty provided by TCL from date of purchase.
19% Off On Samsung 138cm (55 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart TV
This Offer Available On Flipkart
Key Specs
- Supported Apps: Netflix|Disney+Hotstar|Youtube
- Operating System: Tizen
- Resolution: Ultra HD (4K) 3840 x 2160 Pixels
- Sound Output: 20 W
- Refresh Rate: 100 Hz
59% Off On iFFALCON by TCL 138.6cm (55 inch) Ultra HD (4K) QLED Smart Android TV
This Offer Available On Flipkart
Key Specs
- Supported Apps: Netflix|Disney+Hotstar|Youtube
- Operating System: Android (Google Assistant & Chromecast in-built)
- Resolution: Ultra HD (4K) 3840 x 2160 Pixels
- Sound Output: 30 W
- Refresh Rate: 60 Hz
54% Off On Coocaa 138cm (55 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV
This Offer Available On Flipkart
Key Specs
- Supported Apps: Netflix|Prime Video|Disney+Hotstar|Youtube
- Operating System: Android (Google Assistant & Chromecast in-built)
- Resolution: Ultra HD (4K) 3840 x 2160 Pixels
- Sound Output: 20 W
- Refresh Rate: 60 Hz
8% Off On Mi Q1 138.8 cm (55) Ultra HD (4K) QLED Smart Android TV
This Offer Available On Flipkart
Key Specs
- Supported Apps: Netflix|Prime Video|Disney+Hotstar|Youtube
- Operating System: Android (Google Assistant & Chromecast in-built)
- Resolution: Ultra HD (4K) 3840 x 2160 Pixels
- Sound Output: 30 W
- Refresh Rate: 60 Hz
46% Off On Motorola ZX 164cm (65 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV
This Offer Available On Flipkart
Key Specs
- Supported Apps: Netflix|Prime Video|Disney+Hotstar|Youtube
- Operating System: Android (Google Assistant & Chromecast in-built)
- Resolution: Ultra HD (4K) 3840 x 2160 Pixels
- Sound Output: 30 W
- Refresh Rate: 60 Hz
29% Off On LG 108cm (43 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart TV
This Offer Available On Flipkart
Key Specs
- Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840x2160) | Refresh Rate: 50 hertz
- Connectivity: 3 HDMI ports to connect set top box, Blu Ray players, gaming console | 2 USB ports to connect hard drives and other USB devices
- Sound : 20 Watts Output | Powerful Sound, Amazon Alexa: Enabled
- Smart TV Features : AI ThinQ (Needs Magic Remote that can be purchased separately) | Web OS | Magic mobile connection | Quad core processor | Cloud photo and video
- Display : 4K IPS display | Wide viewing angle | 4K active HDR | 4K upscaler | DTS virtual: X
30% Off On LG All-in-One 108cm (43 inch) Full HD LED Smart TV
This Offer Available On Flipkart
Key Specs
- Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840x2160) | Refresh Rate: 50 hertz
- Connectivity: 3 HDMI ports to connect set top box, Blu Ray players, gaming console | 2 USB ports to connect hard drives and other USB devices
- Sound : 20 Watts Output | Powerful Sound, Amazon Alexa: Enabled
- Smart TV Features : AI ThinQ (Needs Magic Remote that can be purchased separately) | Web OS | Magic mobile connection | Quad core processor | Cloud photo and video
- Display : 4K IPS display | Wide viewing angle | 4K active HDR | 4K upscaler | DTS virtual: X
18% Off On Kodak 139cm (55 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV
This Offer Available On Flipkart
Key Specs
- Supported Apps: Netflix|Prime Video|Disney+Hotstar|Youtube
- Operating System: Android (Google Assistant & Chromecast in-built)
- Resolution: Ultra HD (4K) 3840X2160 Pixels
- Sound Output: 30 W
- Refresh Rate: 60 Hz
-
20,999
-
1,04,999
-
48,995
-
64,999
-
54,535
-
1,19,900
-
54,999
-
86,999
-
59,499
-
49,990
-
20,699
-
49,999
-
11,499
-
54,999
-
7,999
-
8,980
-
17,091
-
10,999
-
34,999
-
39,600
-
10,865
-
44,999
-
50,150
-
45,025
-
37,165
-
45,060
-
14,610
-
84,999
-
94,000
-
38,000