    Want To Buy Smart TV In India? Flipkart TV Days Sale Is The Right Time

    By
    |

    It's raining offers on Flipkart and now, the Wallmart owned e-commerce website has come up with a new sale called Flipkart TV Days with amazing offers and deals on a plethora of televisions from entry-level 32-inch models to 4K televisions.

    Flipkart Tv Days Sale: Discount Offers On Smart TVs
     

    Depending on your budget and requirement, you can opt for either a regular or smart television. Flipkart TV Days will kick start from March 9 and will last till March 12. So, here are some of the best deals on Flipkart TV Days.

    Discount Offer On 32inch Screen Tvs

    Discount Offer On 32inch Screen Tvs

    32-inch televisions are compact and now available at interesting pricing, thanks to Flipkart TV Days. You can get a 32-inch television for just Rs. 7,499 from Blaupunkt. Similarly, Sansui also offers a 32-inch television for Rs. 8,499.

    Discount Offer On 40inch Screen Tvs

    Discount Offer On 40inch Screen Tvs

    Unlike a 32-inch television, a 40-inch television that are under Flipkart TV Days offers FHD or 1080p resolution, which makes it a great content viewing experience. For just Rs. 14,449 you can get a 40-inch television from Sansui, which is also a smart TV.

    Discount Offer On 43inch Screen Tvs
     

    Discount Offer On 43inch Screen Tvs

    A 43-inch television is a great size to watch movies and television. Under Flipkart TV Days for just Rs. 17,499 you can get a smart television from Blaupunkt with support for apps like Netflix, Prime Video, and Hotstar.

    Discount Offer On 50inch Screen Tvs

    Discount Offer On 50inch Screen Tvs

    Marq -- Flipkart's own sub-brand offers a massive 50-inch smart television for just Rs. 22,999 with true 4K UHD resolution under Flipkart TV Days, which also makes it one of the most affordable televisions with a 4K display.

    Discount Offer On 55inch Screen Tvs

    Discount Offer On 55inch Screen Tvs

    If you want to get a theatre-like movie experience, then consider a television with at least 55-inch in size. For just Rs. 27,999 you can now own a 4K television from Blaupunkt that also supports apps like Netflix and Prime Video.

    Story first published: Tuesday, March 10, 2020, 13:14 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 10, 2020

