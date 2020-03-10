Just In
Want To Buy Smart TV In India? Flipkart TV Days Sale Is The Right Time
It's raining offers on Flipkart and now, the Wallmart owned e-commerce website has come up with a new sale called Flipkart TV Days with amazing offers and deals on a plethora of televisions from entry-level 32-inch models to 4K televisions.
Depending on your budget and requirement, you can opt for either a regular or smart television. Flipkart TV Days will kick start from March 9 and will last till March 12. So, here are some of the best deals on Flipkart TV Days.
Discount Offer On 32inch Screen Tvs
32-inch televisions are compact and now available at interesting pricing, thanks to Flipkart TV Days. You can get a 32-inch television for just Rs. 7,499 from Blaupunkt. Similarly, Sansui also offers a 32-inch television for Rs. 8,499.
Discount Offer On 40inch Screen Tvs
Unlike a 32-inch television, a 40-inch television that are under Flipkart TV Days offers FHD or 1080p resolution, which makes it a great content viewing experience. For just Rs. 14,449 you can get a 40-inch television from Sansui, which is also a smart TV.
Discount Offer On 43inch Screen Tvs
A 43-inch television is a great size to watch movies and television. Under Flipkart TV Days for just Rs. 17,499 you can get a smart television from Blaupunkt with support for apps like Netflix, Prime Video, and Hotstar.
Discount Offer On 50inch Screen Tvs
Marq -- Flipkart's own sub-brand offers a massive 50-inch smart television for just Rs. 22,999 with true 4K UHD resolution under Flipkart TV Days, which also makes it one of the most affordable televisions with a 4K display.
Discount Offer On 55inch Screen Tvs
If you want to get a theatre-like movie experience, then consider a television with at least 55-inch in size. For just Rs. 27,999 you can now own a 4K television from Blaupunkt that also supports apps like Netflix and Prime Video.
