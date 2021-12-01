Flipkart TV Days Sale: Up To 70% Discount Offers On Best Smart TVs

Going into the details, the Flipkart TV Days Sale is offering the Realme 32-inch HD Ready LED smart Android TV for just Rs. 17,999. Similarly, the Realme SLED 139 cm 55-inch Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV is available with a 32 percent discount on Flipkart.

One can also check out the OnePlus Y Series 43-inch Full HD LED Smart Android TV that the Flipkart TV Days Sale is offering for Rs. 26,999 after a 10 percent discount. Similarly, the OnePlus Y Series 32-inch HD Ready LED Smart Android TV is now available for just Rs. 17,999 after a 10 percent discount.

The LG 32-inch HD Ready LED Smart TV now has a 20 percent discount, bringing down the price to just Rs. 21,990. The Flipkart TV Days Sale is also offering smart TVs from IFFALCON, Infinix, and Coocaa at a huge discount. In fact, the iFFALCON 43-inch Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV gets a 47 percent price cut. Apart from these, one can also check out the massive smart TVs from Xiaomi and Sony at the Flipkart TV Days sale.

Realme 80 cm (32 inch) HD Ready LED Smart Android TV (TV 32)

Deal Price: Rs. 15,999 ; MRP: Rs. 17,999 (11% off)

Realme 80 cm (32 inch) HD Ready LED Smart Android TV is available at 11% discount during Amazon sale. You can get this android tv for Rs. 15,999 onwards during the sale.

OnePlus Y Series 108 cm (43 inch) Full HD LED Smart Android TV (43FA0A00)

Deal Price: Rs. 26,999 ; MRP: Rs. 29,999 (10% off)

OnePlus Y Series 108 cm (43 inch) Full HD LED Smart Android TV is available at 10% discount during Amazon sale. You can get this android tv for Rs. 26,999 onwards during the sale.

LG 80 cm (32 inch) HD Ready LED Smart TV (32LM565BPTA)

Deal Price: Rs. 17,499 ; MRP: Rs. 21,990 (20% off)

LG 80 cm (32 inch) HD Ready LED Smart TV (32LM565BPTA) is available at 20% discount during Amazon sale. You can get this android tv for Rs. 17,499 onwards during the sale.

OnePlus Y Series 80 cm (32 inch) HD Ready LED Smart Android TV (32HA0A00)

Deal Price: Rs. 17,999 ; MRP: Rs. 19,999 (10% off)

OnePlus Y Series 80 cm (32 inch) HD Ready LED Smart Android TV is available at 10% discount during Amazon sale. You can get this android tv for Rs. 17,999 onwards during the sale.

Mi 4A Pro 108 cm (43 inch) Full HD LED Smart Android TV

Deal Price: Rs. 26,999 ; MRP: Rs. 29,999 (10% off)

Mi 4A Pro 108 cm (43 inch) Full HD LED Smart Android TV is available at 10% discount during Amazon sale. You can get this android tv for Rs. 26,999 onwards during the sale.

Infinix X1 80 cm (32 inch) HD Ready LED Smart Android TV

Deal Price: Rs. 13,499 ; MRP: Rs. 17,999 (25% off)

Infinix X1 80 cm (32 inch) HD Ready LED Smart Android TV is available at 25% discount during Amazon sale. You can get this android tv for Rs. 13,499 onwards during the sale.

Coocaa 81 cm (32 inch) HD Ready LED Smart TV with YouTube

Deal Price: Rs. 12,499 ; MRP: Rs. 25,990 (51% off)

Coocaa 81 cm (32 inch) HD Ready LED Smart TV is available at 51% discount during Amazon sale. You can get this android tv for Rs. 12,499 onwards during the sale.

Realme SLED 139 cm (55 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV (RMV2001 SLED TV 55)

Deal Price: Rs. 46,999 ; MRP: Rs. 69,999 (32% off)

Realme SLED 139 cm (55 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV is available at 32% discount during Amazon sale. You can get this android tv for Rs. 46,999 onwards during the sale.

SONY Bravia X7002G 108 cm (43 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart TV

Deal Price: Rs. 44,999 ; MRP: Rs. 66,900 (32% off)

SONY Bravia X7002G 108 cm (43 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart TV is available at 32% discount during Amazon sale. You can get this android tv for Rs. 44,999 onwards during the sale.

LG 139 cm (55 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart TV (55UM7290PTD)

Deal Price: Rs. 50,990 ; MRP: Rs. 83,990 (39% off)

LG 139 cm (55 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart TV (55UM7290PTD) is available at 39% discount during Amazon sale. You can get this android tv for Rs. 50,990 onwards during the sale.