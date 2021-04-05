Flipkart TV Days: Up to 40% Off On Best Smart TVs

One of the top smart TV brands is LG. If you're looking for a new smart TV, one can check out the LG 32-inch HD Ready LED Smart TV 2020 Edition, which is available for just Rs. 21,990 at the Flipkart TV Days sale. The LG 43-inch FHD LED Smart TV, LG All-In-One 50-inch and 55-inch Ultra HD smart TVs are also available at a massive discount on Flipkart.

Joining the list are discount smart TVs from Vu. The Vu Premium 50-inch Ultra HD LED Smart TV is now available with a 38 percent discount, costing just Rs. 36,999 at the Flipkart TV Days sale. Also, the Vu Cinema Action TV series with 65-inch Ultra HD LED screen and the Vu Premium 65-inch smart TV are also available at a discount.

One can also check out smart TVs from other brands. For instance, the Samsung 32-inch HD Ready LED Smart TV 2020 Edition is available for just Rs. 16,490 at the Flipkart TV Days sale. The Xiaomi Mi 4A Pro 43-inch TV and the OnePlus T series 43-inch FHD LED smart Android TV are available with a 3 percent and 13 percent discount, respectively.

The Realme 32-inch HD Ready LED Smart Android TV and the Realme 43-inch FHD LED Android TVs are available for just Rs. 15,499 and Rs. 23,999 at the Flipkart TV Days sale. Joining the list is the Motorola ZX 55-inch Ultra HD 4K LED smart Android TV, which gets a 38 percent discount at the Flipkart TV Days sale, costing just Rs. 37,999.

Also, the Nokia 43-inch FHD LED Smart Android TV and the Nokia 65-inch Ultra HD 4K Android TV are available with a 37 percent and a 31 percent discount, respectively. The Thomson Oathpro series 50-inch 4K LED TV and the 55-inch Ultra HD Smart TV are available for just Rs. 31,999 and Rs. 37,999, respectively at the Flipkart TV Days.

The Kodak CA series 65-inch Ultra HD 4K LED Smart Android TV is also available with a 24 percent price cut, costing Rs. 52,999 at the Flipkart TV Days sale.

SAMSUNG 80 cm (32 inch) HD Ready LED Smart TV 2020 Edition

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 16,490 ; MRP: Rs. 19,900 (17% Off)

Samsung 80 cm (32 inch) HD Ready LED Smart TV 2020 Edition is available at 17% discount during Flipkart TV Days sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 16,490 onwards during the sale.

LG 80 cm (32 inch) HD Ready LED Smart TV 2020 Edition

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 16,999 ; MRP: Rs.21,990 (22% Off)

LG 80 cm (32 inch) HD Ready LED Smart TV 2020 Edition is available at 22% discount during Flipkart TV Days sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 16,999 onwards during the sale.

Realme 80 cm (32 inch) HD Ready LED Smart Android TV (TV 32)

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 15,499 ; MRP: Rs.17,999 (13% Off)

Realme 80 cm (32 inch) HD Ready LED Smart Android TV (TV 32) is available at 13% discount during Flipkart TV Days sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 15,499 onwards during the sale.

Mi 4A Pro 108 cm (43 inch) Full HD LED Smart Android TV

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 24,999 ; MRP: Rs. 25,999 (3% Off)

Mi 4A Pro 108 cm (43 inch) Full HD LED Smart Android TV is available at 3% discount during Flipkart TV Days sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 24,999 onwards during the sale.

Realme 108 cm (43 inch) Full HD LED Smart Android TV

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 23,999 ; MRP: Rs. 25,999 (7% Off)

Realme 108 cm (43 inch) Full HD LED Smart Android TV is available at 7% discount during Flipkart TV Days sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 23,999 onwards during the sale.

LG 108 cm (43 inch) Full HD LED Smart TV 2020 Edition

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 29,999 ; MRP: Rs. 40,990 (26% Off)

LG 108 cm (43 inch) Full HD LED Smart TV 2020 Edition is available at 26% discount during Flipkart TV Days sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 29,999 onwards during the sale.

OnePlus Y Series 108 cm (43 inch) Full HD LED Smart Android TV

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 25,999 ; MRP: Rs. 29,999 (13% Off)

OnePlus Y Series 108 cm (43 inch) Full HD LED Smart Android TV is available at 13% discount during Flipkart TV Days sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 25,999 onwards during the sale.

Nokia 107.9 cm (43 inch) Full HD LED Smart Android TV

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 24,999 ; MRP: Rs. 39,999 (37% Off)

Nokia 107.9 cm (43 inch) Full HD LED Smart Android TV is available at 37% discount during Flipkart TV Days sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 24,999 onwards during the sale.

Vu Premium 126 cm (50 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 36,999 ; MRP: Rs. 60,000 (38% Off)

Vu Premium 126 cm (50 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV is available at 38% discount during Flipkart TV Days sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 36,999 onwards during the sale.

LG All-in-One 126 cm (50 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart TV

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 43,999 ; MRP: Rs. 66,990 (34% Off)

LG All-in-One 126 cm (50 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart TV is available at 34% discount during Flipkart TV Days sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 43,999 onwards during the sale.

Thomson OATHPRO Series 126 cm (50 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 31,999 ; MRP: Rs. 40,999 (21% Off)

Thomson OATHPRO Series 126 cm (50 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV is available at 21% discount during Flipkart TV Days sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 31,999 onwards during the sale.

Thomson OATHPRO Series 139 cm (55 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 37,999 ; MRP: Rs. 49,999 (24% Off)

Thomson OATHPRO Series 139 cm (55 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV is available at 24% discount during Flipkart TV Days sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 37,999 onwards during the sale.

LG 139 cm (55 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart TV

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 49,990 ; MRP: Rs. 83,990 (40% Off)

LG 139 cm (55 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart TV is available at 40% discount during Flipkart TV Days sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 49,990 onwards during the sale.

MOTOROLA ZX 139 cm (55 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 37,999 ; MRP: Rs. 61,600 (38% Off)

MOTOROLA ZX 139 cm (55 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV is available at 38% discount during Flipkart TV Days sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 37,999 onwards during the sale.

Vu Cinema TV Action Series 164 cm (65 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 68,499 ; MRP: Rs. 1,00,000 (31% Off)

Vu Cinema TV Action Series 164 cm (65 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV is available at 31% discount during Flipkart TV Days sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 68,499 onwards during the sale.

KODAK CA Series 164 cm (65 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 52,999 ; MRP: Rs. 69,999 (24% Off)

KODAK CA Series 164 cm (65 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV is available at 24% discount during Flipkart TV Days sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 52,999 onwards during the sale.

Nokia 164 cm (65 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 54,999 ; MRP: Rs. 79,999 (31% Off)

Nokia 164 cm (65 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV is available at 31% discount during Flipkart TV Days sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 54,999 onwards during the sale.

Vu Premium 164 cm (65 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs.59,999 ; MRP: Rs. 75,000 (20% Off)

Vu Premium 164 cm (65 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV is available at 20% discount during Flipkart TV Days sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs.59,999 onwards during the sale.