Flipkart TV Jingle Days Sale: Up To 70% Off On Top Best Smart TVs

Buyers can get several options to choose from brands like OnePlus, Samsung, Thomson, and so on. The OnePlus U1S 55-inch Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV is now available with 23 percent off, while the SONY 65-inch Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV can be purchased with 30 percent off. Enlisted below smart TVs are now available at discounted price tag on Flipkart.

KODAK CA Series 139 cm (55 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV

Deal Price: Rs. 35,999 ; MRP: Rs. 47,999 (25% off)

KODAK CA Series 139 cm (55 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV is available at 25% discount during Flipkart TV Jingle Days Sale. You can get this smart tv for Rs. 35,999 onwards during the sale.

Vu Premium 139 cm (55 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV

Deal Price: Rs. 36,999 ; MRP: Rs. 75,000 (50% off)

Vu Premium 139 cm (55 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV is available at 50% discount during Flipkart TV Jingle Days Sale. You can get this smart tv for Rs. 36,999 onwards during the sale.

Thomson OATHPRO Series 164 cm (65 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV

Deal Price: Rs. 53,999 ; MRP: Rs. 70,499 (23% off)

Thomson OATHPRO Series 164 cm (65 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV is available at 23% discount during Flipkart TV Jingle Days Sale. You can get this smart tv for Rs. 53,999 onwards during the sale.

Samsung Crystal 4K Pro 163 cm (65 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart TV

Deal Price: Rs. 89,990 ; MRP: Rs. 1,25,900 (28% off)

Samsung Crystal 4K Pro 163 cm (65 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart TV is available at 28% discount during Flipkart TV Jingle Days Sale. You can get this smart tv for Rs. 89,990 onwards during the sale.

OnePlus U1S 139 cm (55 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV (55UC1A00)

Deal Price: Rs. 45,999 ; MRP: Rs. 59,999 (23% off)

OnePlus U1S 139 cm (55 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV (55UC1A00) is available at 23% discount during Flipkart TV Jingle Days Sale. You can get this smart tv for Rs. 45,999 onwards during the sale.

SONY 163.9 cm (65 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV (KD-65X8000H)

Deal Price: Rs. 1,24,900 ; MRP: Rs. 1,79,990 (30% off)

SONY 163.9 cm (65 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV (KD-65X8000H) is available at 30% discount during Flipkart TV Jingle Days Sale. You can get this smart tv for Rs. 1,24,900 onwards during the sale.

LG 164 cm (65 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart TV (65UK6360PTE)

Deal Price: Rs. 99,990 ; MRP: Rs. 1,69,990 (41% off)

LG 164 cm (65 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart TV (65UK6360PTE) is available at 41% discount during Flipkart TV Jingle Days Sale. You can get this smart tv for Rs. 99,990 onwards during the sale.

LG UHD 164 cm (65 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart TV (65UM7290PTD)

Deal Price: Rs. 76,990 ; MRP: Rs. 1,39,990 (45% off)

LG UHD 164 cm (65 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart TV (65UM7290PTD) is available at 45% discount during Flipkart TV Jingle Days Sale. You can get this smart tv for Rs. 76,990 onwards during the sale.

Samsung 80 cm (32 inch) HD Ready LED Smart TV (UA32T4340AKXXL / UA32T4340BKXXL)

Deal Price: Rs. 17,499 ; MRP: Rs. 19,900 (12% off)

Samsung 80 cm (32 inch) HD Ready LED Smart TV (UA32T4340AKXXL / UA32T4340BKXXL) is available at 12% discount during Flipkart TV Jingle Days Sale. You can get this smart tv for Rs. 17,499 onwards during the sale.

Mi 4A PRO 80 cm (32 inch) HD Ready LED Smart Android TV

Deal Price: Rs. 15,999 ; MRP: Rs. 19,999 (20% off)

Mi 4A PRO 80 cm (32 inch) HD Ready LED Smart Android TV is available at 20% discount during Flipkart TV Jingle Days Sale. You can get this smart tv for Rs. 15,999 onwards during the sale.

Thomson 9A Series 102 cm (40 inch) Full HD LED Smart Android TV (40PATH7777)

Deal Price: Rs. 18,999 ; MRP: Rs. 21,499 (11% off)

Thomson 9A Series 102 cm (40 inch) Full HD LED Smart Android TV (40PATH7777) is available at 11% discount during Flipkart TV Jingle Days Sale. You can get this smart tv for Rs. 18,999 onwards during the sale.

KODAK 7X Pro 102 cm (40 inch) Full HD LED Smart Android TV (40FHDX7XPRO)

Deal Price: Rs. 18,499 ; MRP: Rs. 20,999 (11% off)

KODAK 7X Pro 102 cm (40 inch) Full HD LED Smart Android TV (40FHDX7XPRO) is available at 11% discount during Flipkart TV Jingle Days Sale. You can get this smart tv for Rs. 18,999 onwards during the sale.

Mi 4X 108 cm (43 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV

Deal Price: Rs. 29,999 ; MRP: Rs. 34,999 (14% off)

Mi 4X 108 cm (43 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV is available at 14% discount during Flipkart TV Jingle Days Sale. You can get this smart tv for Rs. 29,999 onwards during the sale.

Mi 4X 125.7 cm (50 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV

Deal Price: Rs. 37,999 ; MRP: Rs. 41,999 (9% off)

Mi 4X 125.7 cm (50 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV is available at 9% discount during Flipkart TV Jingle Days Sale. You can get this smart tv for Rs. 37,999 onwards during the sale.

Nokia 126 cm (50 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV with Sound by Onkyo (50TAUHDN)

Deal Price: Rs. 36,999 ; MRP: Rs. 54,999 (32% off)

Nokia 126 cm (50 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV with Sound by Onkyo (50TAUHDN) is available at 32% discount during Flipkart TV Jingle Days Sale. You can get this smart tv for Rs. 36,999 onwards during the sale.

Realme 126 cm (50 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV with Handsfree Voice Search and Dolby Vision & Atmos (RMV2005)

Deal Price: Rs. 39,999 ; MRP: Rs. 42,999 (6% off)

Realme 126 cm (50 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV with Handsfree Voice Search and Dolby Vision & Atmos (RMV2005) is available at 6% discount during Flipkart TV Jingle Days Sale. You can get this smart tv for Rs. 39,999 onwards during the sale.