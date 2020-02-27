These 65-Inch Smart TVs Listed For Up To 65% Off On Flipkart

Obviously, the features of these TVs also remain the key part, other than discounted price values. These TVs carry supported apps like Netflix/Prime Video/YouTube and other streaming services. While a few TVs are based on Linux, others run on Android OS.

The TVs bear highest resolution pixel that will offer the best viewing experience. With the built-in Dolby Digital Plus feature and DTS sound features, you will be having the best audio experience just like a theatre.

Vu Pixelight 163cm (65-inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart TV

The smart TV is available at Rs. 49,999 with 37% off. You will get 5% unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis bank credit card and up to Rs. 21,500 off on exchange offer. The starting EMI on the TV is from Rs. 4,167 per month.

Motorola 164cm (65-inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV with Wireless Gamepad (65SAUHDM)

The Android TV comes at Rs. 64,999 with 43% off. You can buy the TV from an EMI starting from Rs. 5,417 per month. You will also get an extra 5% off on using Axis bank buzz credit card.

Samsung 163cm (65-inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart TV (UA65NU7090KXXL)

The LED smart TV from Samsung comes at Rs. 89,999 with 39% off. You will get 24 months no-cost EMI options starting from Rs. 3,667 per month, on the product.

Samsung Q60RAK 163cm (65-inch) Ultra HD (4K) QLED Smart TV (Qa65q60rakxxl)

The price of the Ultra HD smart TV comes at Rs. 1,82,900 with 50% off. You will get an extra discount of Rs. 15,600 on the product, through Flipkart. You will also get a warranty services of 1-year comprehensive and 1-year additional on Panel from Samsung.

LG 164cm (65-inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart TV (65UM7300PTA)

The LG LED smart TV is available for sales from Rs. 89,999 with 31% off. You can buy the TV from an EMI starting from Rs. 7,500 per month. You can buy the TV based on other standard EMI plans.

iFFALCON by TCL AI Powered K3A 163.9cm (65-inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV with Super Narrow Bezzel (65K3A)

The LED Smart Android TV is available for sales from Rs. 64,999 with 50% off. You can buy the TV from an EMI starting from Rs. 5,417 per month. And, get up to Rs. 21,500 off on exchange offer.

Thomson 163.89cm (65 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV with Netflix (65 OATH 7000)

The smart TV can be purchased from Rs. 52,999 with 33% off. You will get an extra 5% off on the product on using Axis bank buzz credit card. Get the TV using other standard EMI plans.

Philips 164cm (65 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart TV (65PUT6703S/94)

The LED smart TV comes from Rs. 89,999 with 54% off. You will get an extra Rs. 30,000 off on the product and get up to Rs. 21,500 off on exchange.

Samsung 163cm (65 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart TV

The smart TV from Samsung is up for grabs from Rs. 89,999 with 39% off. It runs on Tizen, offers 4K resolution, and comes with wall mount support. The starting EMI for the product is from Rs. 3,750 per month.

Sony Bravia X8000G 163.9cm (65 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV

The smart TV price comes at Rs. 1,37,999 with 30% off. Get up to Rs. 21,500 off on exchange offer on the TV. The TV offers an HD resolution of 3840 x 2160 pixels.

Vu 190cm (75 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV

The LED smart TV is available from Rs. 1,19,999 with 40% off. You will get the product from an EMI starting from Rs. 10,000 per month. The TV runs on Android 8 out-of-the-box.

LG 164cm (65 inch) Ultra HD (4K) OLED Smart TV

The OLED smart TV comes at Rs. 2,69,999 with 20% off. You will get up to Rs. 21,500 off on exchange offer and an extra 5% off with Axis bank buzz credit card.