ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Flipkart Year End Sale On Smart TV Will Make You Buy One

    By
    |

    Year-end sales bring along greater discounts on several products. The "Jingle Day" offers by Flipkart are making headline these days, as the portal offers some of the best and most searched smart TVs at greater discounts and other exciting offers. A few of these TVs are mentioned below.

    Flipkart Offers on Smart Tvs
     

    The offers include 10% instant discount on Federal bank debit cards, 5% unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis bank credit card, 5% instant discount on EMI with Axis bank credit and debit cards, extra 5% off with Axis bank buzz credit card, exchange offers, and extra discounts.

    Under partner offer, you will also get Rs. 50 to Rs. 500 scratch card that is applicable using Google Pay. Using the scratch card, you can unveil more offers. You will also get no-cost EMI options on Flipkart Axis bank credit card, Bajaj Finserv cards, and other major credit cards.

    32-inch TVs

    32-inch TVs

    All your favorite and affordable 32-inch smart TVs are available on Flipkart at multiple offers. You can have a Kodak XPRO 80cm (32-inch) HD Ready LED Smart TV at just Rs. 8,999 with 57% off. While Mi LED Smart TV 4A PRO 80 cm (32) with Android is priced at Rs. 12,499 with 16% off. These TVs come with pre-installed services like YouTube and Hotstar. 

    40-inch TVs

    40-inch TVs

    These 40-inch sized TVs are available at a little higher price. You can purchase Vu Ultra Smart 100cm (40-inch) Full HD LED Smart TV at Rs. 15,999. The TV is available with an EMI starting from Rs. 1,334 per month. The TV runs a Linux operating system.

    43-inch TVs
     

    43-inch TVs

    The consumers can purchase a TV such as Vu Pixelight 108cm (43-inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart TV with Cricket Mode at Rs. 21,999. You will also get an extra discount of Rs. 2,000 off on buying the TV on Flipkart. You will also get an extra 10% instant discount with ICICI bank credit cards.

    50-inch TVs

    50-inch TVs

    While the giant E-commerce offers several 50-inch sized smart TVs, you can go with the iFFALCON by TCL AI-Powered K31 125.73cm (50-inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV with HDR 10 at Rs. 26,999 with 54% off. You will also get an extra Rs. 4,000 off on buying the TV.

    55-inch TVs

    55-inch TVs

    These TVs come from brands like Thomson, Blaupunkt, LG, JVC, etc. Out of these, you can pick the JVC 140cm (55-inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart TV at Rs. 34,999. The TV comes with quantum backlit technology and supports streaming services like Netflix, Prime Video, Hotstar, and YouTube.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: flipkart offers discounts sale tv
    Story first published: Saturday, December 28, 2019, 11:16 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 28, 2019

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue