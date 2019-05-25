Flipkart World Cup Mania (May 23rd to 28th): Avail special offers on Mi Televisions Features oi-Harish Kumar

The world cup is about to begin and this greatest cricket festival is all set to turn each fan into a maniac. But the most attractive thing which will enhance your madness with a double dose of excitement is the latest scheme by Flipkart so-called, "World Cup Mania" (23 to 28th May) which provides some great discounts on some TVs.

During the sale, users can get some really great offers. These are no cost EMI option, 10% instant discount with Axis Bank Credit and Debit cards, extra 5% off with Axis Bank Buzz Credit card, 5% instant discount on EMI with ICICI Bank Credit and Debit cards, 1-year warranty on product and 1-year additional warranty for a panel, and more.

These TVs are also rich in feature wise. Secondly, these wares are available on the shopping platform irrespective of different price category. To provide you with more information, we have introduced some of them in the list below. So, follow it and pick an ideal one.

13% off on Mi 4A Pro

Key Specs

20 W Speaker Output

1366 x 768 HD Ready - Great picture quality

60 Hz : Standard refresh rate for blur-free picture quality

3 x HDMI : For set top box, consoles and Blu-ray players

2 x USB : Easily connect your digital camera, camcorder or USB device

12% off on Mi 4 Pro

Key Specs

6 W Speaker Output

3840 x 2160 Ultra HD - 4X resolution of Full HD- More depth in every picture

60 Hz : Standard refresh rate for blur-free picture quality

3 x HDMI : For set top box, consoles and Blu-ray players

2 x USB : Easily connect your digital camera, camcorder or USB device

12% off Mi 4 Pro

Key Specs

20 W Speaker Output

1366 x 768 HD Ready - Great picture quality

60 Hz : Standard refresh rate for blur-free picture quality

3 x HDMI : For set top box, consoles and Blu-ray players

2 x USB : Easily connect your digital camera, camcorder or USB device

Patchwall with 7,00,000+ hrs of content + Universal search

20% off on Mi 4x Pro

Key Specs

20 W Speaker Output

3840 x 2160 Ultra HD - 4X resolution of Full HD- More depth in every picture

60 Hz : Standard refresh rate for blur-free picture quality

3 x HDMI : For set top box, consoles and Blu-ray players

2 x USB : Easily connect your digital camera, camcorder or USB device