    Flipkart World Cup Mania (May 23rd to 28th): Avail special offers on Mi Televisions

    By
    |

    The world cup is about to begin and this greatest cricket festival is all set to turn each fan into a maniac. But the most attractive thing which will enhance your madness with a double dose of excitement is the latest scheme by Flipkart so-called, "World Cup Mania" (23 to 28th May) which provides some great discounts on some TVs.

    World Cup Mania (May 23rd to 28th): Avail special offers on Mi TVs

     

    During the sale, users can get some really great offers. These are no cost EMI option, 10% instant discount with Axis Bank Credit and Debit cards, extra 5% off with Axis Bank Buzz Credit card, 5% instant discount on EMI with ICICI Bank Credit and Debit cards, 1-year warranty on product and 1-year additional warranty for a panel, and more.

    These TVs are also rich in feature wise. Secondly, these wares are available on the shopping platform irrespective of different price category. To provide you with more information, we have introduced some of them in the list below. So, follow it and pick an ideal one.

    13% off on Mi 4A Pro

    Key Specs

    • 20 W Speaker Output
    • 1366 x 768 HD Ready - Great picture quality
    • 60 Hz : Standard refresh rate for blur-free picture quality
    • 3 x HDMI : For set top box, consoles and Blu-ray players
    • 2 x USB : Easily connect your digital camera, camcorder or USB device

    12% off on Mi 4 Pro

    Key Specs

    • 6 W Speaker Output
    • 3840 x 2160 Ultra HD - 4X resolution of Full HD- More depth in every picture
    • 60 Hz : Standard refresh rate for blur-free picture quality
    • 3 x HDMI : For set top box, consoles and Blu-ray players
    • 2 x USB : Easily connect your digital camera, camcorder or USB device

    12% off Mi 4 Pro

    Key Specs

    • 20 W Speaker Output
    • 1366 x 768 HD Ready - Great picture quality
    • 60 Hz : Standard refresh rate for blur-free picture quality
    • 3 x HDMI : For set top box, consoles and Blu-ray players
    • 2 x USB : Easily connect your digital camera, camcorder or USB device
    • Patchwall with 7,00,000+ hrs of content + Universal search

    20% off on Mi 4x Pro

    Key Specs

    • 20 W Speaker Output
    • 3840 x 2160 Ultra HD - 4X resolution of Full HD- More depth in every picture
    • 60 Hz : Standard refresh rate for blur-free picture quality
    • 3 x HDMI : For set top box, consoles and Blu-ray players
    • 2 x USB : Easily connect your digital camera, camcorder or USB device

    Story first published: Saturday, May 25, 2019, 15:54 [IST]
