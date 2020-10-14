Just In
Here's How To Convert Your Normal TV Into A Smart TV
Despite the fact that people do not change television models easily, the craze for smart televisions has been increasing day by day. All smartphone companies like Realme, Xiaomi, OnePlus, and Motorola have launched smart televisions under Rs. 20,000. In fact, iTel has also announced the launch of smart TVs that are priced under Rs. 10,000. But still, if you are looking for ways to convert your regular TV into a smart TV, then you should have a look at this article.
Airtel Xstream Box
Airtel launched its digital services in 2008 and now it has become one of the leading DTH players in the country. However, last year the company has launched its Xstream box, which runs the Android 9.0 operating system. The box support Google Assistant and a voice-enabled remote. In addition, the Xstream box allows you to access all leading OTT apps and content from satellite televisions. The box is available at Rs. 3,999.
ACT Stream TV 4K Streaming Box
ACT Stream TV 4K box comes with 4K streaming quality, Dolby Audio, and Google Assistant voice control. It has Netflix, Amazon Prime, and more. The box is available at Rs. 4,499. It is powered by HiSilicon 3798M V200 chipset and runs Android 9.0 Pie.
Dish SMRT Hub Android HD Set-Top-Box
Last year in October Dish TV launched this set-top box at Rs. 3,999. This is also an Android set-top box, which supports Google Play store along with Google Assistant. Besides, the STB allows you to access all apps like Amazon Prime, Zee5, and more. Additionally, it comes with a built-in Chromecast feature and allows you to download online apps.
Tata Sky Binge+ Set-Top Box
The Tata Sky has also launched a set-top box that offers similar benefits. It allows you to watch all movies, shows, and music shows on smart televisions, laptops, and mobile phones. It also comes with the Chromecast feature and Google Assistant. In addition, the set-top box is offering access to games and apps available on the Play Store. This is priced at Rs. 3,999.
Amazon Fire TV Stick
Then, there is an Amazon Fire TV stick, which is now providing live TV in the country. The live TV list includes MTV Beats HD, SONY BBC Earth HD, Mastii TV Music, Sony SAB HD, Colors HD, SET HD, Nick HD+, Dangal, DD National, Discovery, Zee TV, Zee Cinema, Zee News, and News18 India. The Amazon Fire TV offers smart TV facilities and comes with an HDMI port.
