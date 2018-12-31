iFFALCON 75H2A raises the bar for Android TVs with impressive features

TCL is known for its wide range of feature-rich smart TVs. The company has come up with an exclusive lineup of smart TVs for the Indian market under the iFFALCON brand. There are many certified Android smart TVs in the iFFALCON portfolio. The most advanced offering from the company is its 75-inch Ultra HD 4K Android LED TV with the model number 75H2A. Priced at Rs. 1,64,999, this smart TV offers a unique set of features that we hardly see in any other TVs in this price range.

The iFFALCON 75H2A 75-inch UHD Smart TV competes with the others in the premium and high-end smart TV market. Below, we have curated a list of features of this TV that make it unique in its price range.

Immersive Picture Quality

With the new iFFALCON 75-inch UHD Android TV, you can make your weekends fun filled with loads of entertainment. The TV comes with premium features that will let you get the best experience. The 4K UHD TV comes with a gigantic 75-inch display with a resolution of 3840 x 2160 pixels. The UHD resolution grabs your attention with the perfect image precision. Even the 2K images will be upgraded to 4K with the upscale technology.

This resolution is complemented by the Wide Color Gamut Technology, which enhances the viewing experience to a great extent. It reproduces purer and richer colors that facilitate in an unparalleled viewing experience.

Also, there is HDR Pro to enjoy authentic and accurate viewing of your favorite content. It will let you experience HDR content even when streamed via HDMI, USB, TV or any other means.

This TV uses iFFALCON's proprietary algorithm MEMC 120Hz. This technology ensures that the pictures that you see on the TV are smooth. This feature lets you enjoy all the details in the action movies or games without any clutter.

How could we not mention the micro dimming feature? The micro dimming feature in iFFALCON 75H2A Android TV provides a spectacular contrast and vivid picture quality. This is done by separating the content into zones and adjusting the bright and dark areas. This way, you will get a more cinematic viewing experience.

Unparalleled Audio Experience

One of the key highlights of the iFFALCON 75H2A UHD Android TV is the presence of Harman Kardon high-class sound system. This enhances the overall viewing experience with a cinematic audio quality. You will get an immersive experience, thanks to the 4 front firing speakers from Harman Kardon with 30W output.

In addition to Harman Kardon speakers, there is Dolby Digital and DTS to offer an authentic sound output. The TV reproduces even the small details in audio for an exceptional movie watching experience.

Google-Certified Android TV

iFFALCON 752HA is a Google-Certified Android TV. Hence, it is preloaded with apps certified by Google such as YouTube, Netflix, etc. It runs Android 7.0 out-of-the-box and can be upgraded to the latest version. With preloaded content and features, this Android TV offers an immersive and smart experience. There is Google Play Store for you to access your favorite apps. Also, you can voice out the command and the TV will listen to your words with the Google Voice Search support. The TV also comes with in-built Chromecast to cast your mobile screen to the TV. This TV from iFFALCON also comes with apps such as Netflix for uninterrupted content viewing.

Interestingly, there is a Voice Search feature in the iFFALCON 752HA. With this feature, you can search online content in your own regional language such as Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, etc. and in English. Besides this, there are some certified apps such as Hotstar, Sun NXT, ZEE5, etc. With a dedicated button for Netflix in the remote control bundled with this TV, you can launch the app in just a click.

On the hardware front, this TV comes with a quad-core CPU and dual-core GPU. Then, there is 2.5GB of RAM to handle the efficient transition between the apps and 16GB of storage space to store all your favorite apps and games.

Elegant design

The iFFALCON 752HA UHD 4K Smart TV has a premium metallic casing and super narrow bezel design with Harman Kardon speakers at the bottom. The TV features a full metallic frame design offering structural rigidity and premium looks. It features a narrow frame and an ultra slim and minimalistic design. This TV is sure to add more finesse to your living room with its premium design. On the whole, it is a blend of elegant design and functionality.

Wide connectivity options

This 75-inch TV from iFFALCON comes with a wide range of connectivity options. It comes with 3 HDMI ports and 2 USB ports so that you can connect a gaming console, set-top box or even your PC to this TV at the same time and input devices such as a keyboard, storage device or mouse.

To summarize, this iFFALCON Google-Certified 752HA Android TV ensures to provide a great user experience with all the necessary features such as cinematic picture quality, unparalleled audio output, immersive content and a lot more. At its price point, this TV is definitely one of the best buys in the market right now.