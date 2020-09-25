Just In
- 11 min ago OnePlus Nord Now Available On Open Sale On Amazon And OnePlus.in
-
- 1 hr ago Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Specifications Tipped; To Pack New Snapdragon 750 SoC
- 1 hr ago OnePlus 8T Available For Pre-Orders: Should You Book?
- 2 hrs ago Nokia 8.3 5G Likely To Arrive Soon; Nokia 3.4, Nokia 2.4 India Launch Scheduled For October
Don't Miss
- Movies Asim Riaz & Sehnoor's Badan Pe Sitare Is A Cool Remix Of The Retro Song; Asim Steals The Limelight
- Automobiles Best-Selling Two-Wheelers In India For August 2020: Hero Splendor & Honda Activa Take Top Honours
- Sports IPL 2020: Bishnoi credits Kumble for his success
- News Key issues that could impact the Bihar Assembly Election 2020
- Finance 4 Factors Behind Market's Rally On Friday
- Education TNEA Rank List 2020: How To Check TNEA Rank List 2020 PDF Download
- Lifestyle Urvashi Rautela Turns ‘Black Rose’ In A Red And Black Saree For Her Upcoming Film’s Poster Look
- Travel Top 10 Places To Visit In October To Welcome The Beginning Of Winter
List Of 65-inch Screen Smart TVs Available To Buy In India
Audio visual technology has evolved exponentially over the past few years. Smart TVs are getting bigger and smarter with each passing day. Multiple brands have launched new smart TVs in the last few months packed with high-end features and latest firmware versions.
In the recent times, smartphone manufacturers have also forayed in the smart TV segment and have been presenting us with new offerings frequently. There are several big smart TVs that suffice the big display needs. You get multiple options to choose from when it comes to 65-inch smart TVs.
This article compiles the list of best smart TVs with 65-inch panel available in India.
Xiaomi Mi TV 4X 65 inch LED 4K TV
MRP: Rs. 54,999
Key Specs
- 65-inch (3840 x 2160 pixels) 4K display with 178°, 9ms dynamic response
- Amlogic Cortex Quad-Core Cortex A55 processor with Mali-470 MP3 GPU
- 2GB RAM, 16GB internal memory
- Android 9.0
- WiFi 802.11 ac (2.4 / 5GHz), Bluetooth 4.2 LE, 3 x HDMI (1 ARC), AV, 3 x USB, 1 x Ethernet
- Supports HDR 10 and HLG,H.264, H.265, Real, MPEG1/2/4, WMV3, VC-1
- 2 x 10W speaker, DOLBY AUDIO / DTS- HD audio dual decoding
Motorola 65SAUHDM 65 inch LED 4K TV
MRP: Rs. 64,999
Key Specs
- 65 inch Ultra HD (4K) LED Screen
- Supported Apps: Netflix|Prime Video|Disney+Hotstar|Youtube
- Operating System: Android (Google Assistant & Chromecast in-built)
- Resolution: Ultra HD (4K) 3840 x 2160 Pixels
- Sound Output: 30 W
- Refresh Rate: 60 Hz
LG 65UM7290PTD 65 inch LED 4K TV
MRP: Rs. 82,990
Key Specs
- Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840x2160), Refresh Rate: 50 hertz
- Connectivity: 3 HDMI ports to connect set top box, Blu Ray players, gaming console, 2 USB ports to connect hard drives and other USB devices
- Sound : 20 Watts Output, Wireless Sound (2 Way Bluetooth), Surround Sound: DTS Virtual: X
- Smart TV Features: AI ThinQ Smart TV (Needs Magic Remote that can be purchased separately), Web OS Smart TV,Share & Control,Miracast, Apple Airplay 2 & Apple Home Kit, Home Dashboard to connect Iot devices,Supports unlimited OTT Apps : Prime Video,Netflix,YouTube, Zee5, Disney+ Hotstar, Apple TV, etc
- Display: 4K IPS Panel for wide viewing angle, True color accuracy, 4K active HDR for incredible detail
Kodak 65CA0101 65 inch LED 4K TV
MRP: Rs. 49,999
Key Specs
- 65 Inch (190.5 cm), LED Screen
- Supported Apps: Netflix|Prime Video|Disney+Hotstar|Youtube
- Operating System: Android (Google Assistant & Chromecast in-built)
- Resolution: Ultra HD (4K) 3840X2160 Pixels
- Sound Output: 30 W
- Refresh Rate: 60 Hz
LG 65UK6360PTE 65 inch LED 4K TV
MRP: Rs. 1,20,999
Key Specs
- 65 inch 4k LED Screen
- Supported Apps: Netflix|Youtube
- Operating System: WebOS
- Resolution: Ultra HD (4K) 3840 x 2160 Pixels
- Sound Output: 20 W
- Refresh Rate: 50 Hz
MarQ 65HSUHD 65 inch LED 4K TV
MRP: Rs. 64,999
Key Specs
- 65 inch LED 4K Screen
- Supported Apps: Netflix|Youtube
- Operating System: Linux
- Resolution: Ultra HD (4K) 3840 x 2160 Pixels
- Sound Output: 30 W
- Refresh Rate: 60 Hz
TCL 65P8E 65 inch LED 4K TV
MRP: Rs. 55,499
Key Specs
- Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840x2160) | Refresh Rate: 60 hertz
- Connectivity: 3 HDMI ports to connect set top box, Blu Ray players, gaming console | 2 USB ports to connect hard drives and other USB devices
- Sound : 20 Watts Output
- Smart TV Features: 4K Android TV (Android 9.0) plus HDR | AI-Google assistant | Google cast plus T-cast | Bluetooth
- Display: A+ Grade Panel | UHD | HDR 10 and micro dimming
- Warranty Information: 18 months warranty provided by TCL from date of purchase
Sony BRAVIA KD-65X7400H 65 inch LED 4K TV
MRP: Rs. 1,09,999
Key Specs
- Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160), Refresh Rate: 50 hertz
- Connectivity: 3 HDMI ports to connect set top box, Blu Ray players, gaming console, 2 USB ports to connect hard drives and other USB devices
- Smart TV Features: Android TV, Voice Search, Google Play Store, Chromecast, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, 4K HDR Gaming
- Sound : 20 Watts Output, Bass Reflex speakers, ClearAudio+ technology
- Display: X1 4K HDR Processor, Triluminos, 4K X-Reality Pro, Motionflow XR 100, Design: Narrow Bezel, Slim Blade Stand, X Protection Pro
Nokia 65CAUHDN 65 inch LED 4K TV
MRP: Rs. 64,999
Key Specs
- 65 Inch Screen LED 4K Tv
- Supported Apps: Netflix|Disney+Hotstar|Youtube
- Operating System: Android (Google Assistant & Chromecast in-built)
- Resolution: Ultra HD (4K) 3840 x 2160 Pixels
- Sound Output: 24 W
- Refresh Rate: 60 Hz
Sony BRAVIA KD-65X8000H 65 inch LED 4K TV
MRP: Rs. 1,18,740
Key Specs
- Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) | Refresh Rate: 50 hertz
- Connectivity: 4 HDMI ports to connect set top box, Blu Ray players, gaming console | 2 USB ports to connect hard drives and other USB devices
- Sound output: 20 Watts Output | Bass Reflex speakers | X-Balanced Speaker | Dolby Atmos | TV MusicBox
- Smart TV Features: Android TV | Voice Search | Google Play | Chromecast | Netflix Recommended | Amazon Prime Video | HDR Gaming
- Display: X1 | 4K HDR | 4K X-Reality Pro | Motionflow XR
- Warranty Information: 1 year standard manufacturer warranty by Sony from the date of Purchase
Compaq CQ65AOQD 65 inch QLED 4K TV
MRP: Rs. 89,999
Key Specs
- 65 inch 4K Screen
- Supported Apps: Netflix|Prime Video|Disney+Hotstar|Youtube
- Operating System: Android (Google Assistant & Chromecast in-built)
- Resolution: Ultra HD (4K) 3840 x 2160 Pixels
- Sound Output: 24 W
- Refresh Rate: 60 Hz
-
34,990
-
27,999
-
74,999
-
47,990
-
92,999
-
54,990
-
18,780
-
19,999
-
39,999
-
17,499
-
22,999
-
7,999
-
70,324
-
10,490
-
9,999
-
10,999
-
18,990
-
64,900
-
34,999
-
47,500
-
21,235
-
11,999
-
10,999
-
18,999
-
10,240
-
35,132
-
16,999
-
12,999
-
14,999
-
27,100