List Of 65-inch Screen Smart TVs Available To Buy In India

    Audio visual technology has evolved exponentially over the past few years. Smart TVs are getting bigger and smarter with each passing day. Multiple brands have launched new smart TVs in the last few months packed with high-end features and latest firmware versions.

    Best 65-inch smart TVs To Buy
     

    In the recent times, smartphone manufacturers have also forayed in the smart TV segment and have been presenting us with new offerings frequently. There are several big smart TVs that suffice the big display needs. You get multiple options to choose from when it comes to 65-inch smart TVs.

    This article compiles the list of best smart TVs with 65-inch panel available in India.

    Xiaomi Mi TV 4X 65 inch LED 4K TV

    Xiaomi Mi TV 4X 65 inch LED 4K TV

    MRP: Rs. 54,999
    Key Specs

    • 65-inch (3840 x 2160 pixels) 4K display with 178°, 9ms dynamic response
    • Amlogic Cortex Quad-Core Cortex A55 processor with Mali-470 MP3 GPU
    • 2GB RAM, 16GB internal memory
    • Android 9.0
    • WiFi 802.11 ac (2.4 / 5GHz), Bluetooth 4.2 LE, 3 x HDMI (1 ARC), AV, 3 x USB, 1 x Ethernet
    • Supports HDR 10 and HLG,H.264, H.265, Real, MPEG1/2/4, WMV3, VC-1
    • 2 x 10W speaker, DOLBY AUDIO / DTS- HD audio dual decoding
    Motorola 65SAUHDM 65 inch LED 4K TV

    Motorola 65SAUHDM 65 inch LED 4K TV

    MRP: Rs. 64,999
    Key Specs

    • 65 inch Ultra HD (4K) LED Screen
    • Supported Apps: Netflix|Prime Video|Disney+Hotstar|Youtube
    • Operating System: Android (Google Assistant & Chromecast in-built)
    • Resolution: Ultra HD (4K) 3840 x 2160 Pixels
    • Sound Output: 30 W
    • Refresh Rate: 60 Hz
    LG 65UM7290PTD 65 inch LED 4K TV
     

    LG 65UM7290PTD 65 inch LED 4K TV

    MRP: Rs. 82,990
    Key Specs

    • Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840x2160), Refresh Rate: 50 hertz
    • Connectivity: 3 HDMI ports to connect set top box, Blu Ray players, gaming console, 2 USB ports to connect hard drives and other USB devices
    • Sound : 20 Watts Output, Wireless Sound (2 Way Bluetooth), Surround Sound: DTS Virtual: X
    • Smart TV Features: AI ThinQ Smart TV (Needs Magic Remote that can be purchased separately), Web OS Smart TV,Share & Control,Miracast, Apple Airplay 2 & Apple Home Kit, Home Dashboard to connect Iot devices,Supports unlimited OTT Apps : Prime Video,Netflix,YouTube, Zee5, Disney+ Hotstar, Apple TV, etc
    • Display: 4K IPS Panel for wide viewing angle, True color accuracy, 4K active HDR for incredible detail
    Kodak 65CA0101 65 inch LED 4K TV

    Kodak 65CA0101 65 inch LED 4K TV

    MRP: Rs. 49,999
    Key Specs

    • 65 Inch (190.5 cm), LED Screen
    • Supported Apps: Netflix|Prime Video|Disney+Hotstar|Youtube
    • Operating System: Android (Google Assistant & Chromecast in-built)
    • Resolution: Ultra HD (4K) 3840X2160 Pixels
    • Sound Output: 30 W
    • Refresh Rate: 60 Hz
    LG 65UK6360PTE 65 inch LED 4K TV

    LG 65UK6360PTE 65 inch LED 4K TV

    MRP: Rs. 1,20,999
    Key Specs

    • 65 inch 4k LED Screen
    • Supported Apps: Netflix|Youtube
    • Operating System: WebOS
    • Resolution: Ultra HD (4K) 3840 x 2160 Pixels
    • Sound Output: 20 W
    • Refresh Rate: 50 Hz
    MarQ 65HSUHD 65 inch LED 4K TV

    MarQ 65HSUHD 65 inch LED 4K TV

    MRP: Rs. 64,999
    Key Specs

    • 65 inch LED 4K Screen
    • Supported Apps: Netflix|Youtube
    • Operating System: Linux
    • Resolution: Ultra HD (4K) 3840 x 2160 Pixels
    • Sound Output: 30 W
    • Refresh Rate: 60 Hz
    TCL 65P8E 65 inch LED 4K TV

    TCL 65P8E 65 inch LED 4K TV

    MRP: Rs. 55,499
    Key Specs

    • Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840x2160) | Refresh Rate: 60 hertz
    • Connectivity: 3 HDMI ports to connect set top box, Blu Ray players, gaming console | 2 USB ports to connect hard drives and other USB devices
    • Sound : 20 Watts Output
    • Smart TV Features: 4K Android TV (Android 9.0) plus HDR | AI-Google assistant | Google cast plus T-cast | Bluetooth
    • Display: A+ Grade Panel | UHD | HDR 10 and micro dimming
    • Warranty Information: 18 months warranty provided by TCL from date of purchase
    Sony BRAVIA KD-65X7400H 65 inch LED 4K TV

    Sony BRAVIA KD-65X7400H 65 inch LED 4K TV

    MRP: Rs. 1,09,999
    Key Specs

    • Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160), Refresh Rate: 50 hertz
    • Connectivity: 3 HDMI ports to connect set top box, Blu Ray players, gaming console, 2 USB ports to connect hard drives and other USB devices
    • Smart TV Features: Android TV, Voice Search, Google Play Store, Chromecast, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, 4K HDR Gaming
    • Sound : 20 Watts Output, Bass Reflex speakers, ClearAudio+ technology
    • Display: X1 4K HDR Processor, Triluminos, 4K X-Reality Pro, Motionflow XR 100, Design: Narrow Bezel, Slim Blade Stand, X Protection Pro
    Nokia 65CAUHDN 65 inch LED 4K TV

    Nokia 65CAUHDN 65 inch LED 4K TV

    MRP: Rs. 64,999
    Key Specs

    • 65 Inch Screen LED 4K Tv
    • Supported Apps: Netflix|Disney+Hotstar|Youtube
    • Operating System: Android (Google Assistant & Chromecast in-built)
    • Resolution: Ultra HD (4K) 3840 x 2160 Pixels
    • Sound Output: 24 W
    • Refresh Rate: 60 Hz
    Sony BRAVIA KD-65X8000H 65 inch LED 4K TV

    Sony BRAVIA KD-65X8000H 65 inch LED 4K TV

    MRP: Rs. 1,18,740
    Key Specs

    • Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) | Refresh Rate: 50 hertz
    • Connectivity: 4 HDMI ports to connect set top box, Blu Ray players, gaming console | 2 USB ports to connect hard drives and other USB devices
    • Sound output: 20 Watts Output | Bass Reflex speakers | X-Balanced Speaker | Dolby Atmos | TV MusicBox
    • Smart TV Features: Android TV | Voice Search | Google Play | Chromecast | Netflix Recommended | Amazon Prime Video | HDR Gaming
    • Display: X1 | 4K HDR | 4K X-Reality Pro | Motionflow XR
    • Warranty Information: 1 year standard manufacturer warranty by Sony from the date of Purchase
    Compaq CQ65AOQD 65 inch QLED 4K TV

    Compaq CQ65AOQD 65 inch QLED 4K TV

    MRP: Rs. 89,999
    Key Specs

    • 65 inch 4K Screen
    • Supported Apps: Netflix|Prime Video|Disney+Hotstar|Youtube
    • Operating System: Android (Google Assistant & Chromecast in-built)
    • Resolution: Ultra HD (4K) 3840 x 2160 Pixels
    • Sound Output: 24 W
    • Refresh Rate: 60 Hz

