List Of 65-inch Screen Smart TVs Available To Buy In India

In the recent times, smartphone manufacturers have also forayed in the smart TV segment and have been presenting us with new offerings frequently. There are several big smart TVs that suffice the big display needs. You get multiple options to choose from when it comes to 65-inch smart TVs.

This article compiles the list of best smart TVs with 65-inch panel available in India.

Xiaomi Mi TV 4X 65 inch LED 4K TV

MRP: Rs. 54,999

Key Specs

65-inch (3840 x 2160 pixels) 4K display with 178°, 9ms dynamic response

Amlogic Cortex Quad-Core Cortex A55 processor with Mali-470 MP3 GPU

2GB RAM, 16GB internal memory

Android 9.0

WiFi 802.11 ac (2.4 / 5GHz), Bluetooth 4.2 LE, 3 x HDMI (1 ARC), AV, 3 x USB, 1 x Ethernet

Supports HDR 10 and HLG,H.264, H.265, Real, MPEG1/2/4, WMV3, VC-1

2 x 10W speaker, DOLBY AUDIO / DTS- HD audio dual decoding

Motorola 65SAUHDM 65 inch LED 4K TV

MRP: Rs. 64,999

Key Specs

65 inch Ultra HD (4K) LED Screen

Supported Apps: Netflix|Prime Video|Disney+Hotstar|Youtube

Operating System: Android (Google Assistant & Chromecast in-built)

Resolution: Ultra HD (4K) 3840 x 2160 Pixels

Sound Output: 30 W

Refresh Rate: 60 Hz

LG 65UM7290PTD 65 inch LED 4K TV

MRP: Rs. 82,990

Key Specs

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840x2160), Refresh Rate: 50 hertz

Connectivity: 3 HDMI ports to connect set top box, Blu Ray players, gaming console, 2 USB ports to connect hard drives and other USB devices

Sound : 20 Watts Output, Wireless Sound (2 Way Bluetooth), Surround Sound: DTS Virtual: X

Smart TV Features: AI ThinQ Smart TV (Needs Magic Remote that can be purchased separately), Web OS Smart TV,Share & Control,Miracast, Apple Airplay 2 & Apple Home Kit, Home Dashboard to connect Iot devices,Supports unlimited OTT Apps : Prime Video,Netflix,YouTube, Zee5, Disney+ Hotstar, Apple TV, etc

Display: 4K IPS Panel for wide viewing angle, True color accuracy, 4K active HDR for incredible detail

Kodak 65CA0101 65 inch LED 4K TV

MRP: Rs. 49,999

Key Specs

65 Inch (190.5 cm), LED Screen

Supported Apps: Netflix|Prime Video|Disney+Hotstar|Youtube

Operating System: Android (Google Assistant & Chromecast in-built)

Resolution: Ultra HD (4K) 3840X2160 Pixels

Sound Output: 30 W

Refresh Rate: 60 Hz

LG 65UK6360PTE 65 inch LED 4K TV

MRP: Rs. 1,20,999

Key Specs

65 inch 4k LED Screen

Supported Apps: Netflix|Youtube

Operating System: WebOS

Resolution: Ultra HD (4K) 3840 x 2160 Pixels

Sound Output: 20 W

Refresh Rate: 50 Hz

MarQ 65HSUHD 65 inch LED 4K TV

MRP: Rs. 64,999

Key Specs

65 inch LED 4K Screen

Supported Apps: Netflix|Youtube

Operating System: Linux

Resolution: Ultra HD (4K) 3840 x 2160 Pixels

Sound Output: 30 W

Refresh Rate: 60 Hz

TCL 65P8E 65 inch LED 4K TV

MRP: Rs. 55,499

Key Specs

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840x2160) | Refresh Rate: 60 hertz

Connectivity: 3 HDMI ports to connect set top box, Blu Ray players, gaming console | 2 USB ports to connect hard drives and other USB devices

Sound : 20 Watts Output

Smart TV Features: 4K Android TV (Android 9.0) plus HDR | AI-Google assistant | Google cast plus T-cast | Bluetooth

Display: A+ Grade Panel | UHD | HDR 10 and micro dimming

Warranty Information: 18 months warranty provided by TCL from date of purchase

Sony BRAVIA KD-65X7400H 65 inch LED 4K TV

MRP: Rs. 1,09,999

Key Specs

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160), Refresh Rate: 50 hertz

Connectivity: 3 HDMI ports to connect set top box, Blu Ray players, gaming console, 2 USB ports to connect hard drives and other USB devices

Smart TV Features: Android TV, Voice Search, Google Play Store, Chromecast, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, 4K HDR Gaming

Sound : 20 Watts Output, Bass Reflex speakers, ClearAudio+ technology

Display: X1 4K HDR Processor, Triluminos, 4K X-Reality Pro, Motionflow XR 100, Design: Narrow Bezel, Slim Blade Stand, X Protection Pro

Nokia 65CAUHDN 65 inch LED 4K TV

MRP: Rs. 64,999

Key Specs

65 Inch Screen LED 4K Tv

Supported Apps: Netflix|Disney+Hotstar|Youtube

Operating System: Android (Google Assistant & Chromecast in-built)

Resolution: Ultra HD (4K) 3840 x 2160 Pixels

Sound Output: 24 W

Refresh Rate: 60 Hz

Sony BRAVIA KD-65X8000H 65 inch LED 4K TV

MRP: Rs. 1,18,740

Key Specs

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) | Refresh Rate: 50 hertz

Connectivity: 4 HDMI ports to connect set top box, Blu Ray players, gaming console | 2 USB ports to connect hard drives and other USB devices

Sound output: 20 Watts Output | Bass Reflex speakers | X-Balanced Speaker | Dolby Atmos | TV MusicBox

Smart TV Features: Android TV | Voice Search | Google Play | Chromecast | Netflix Recommended | Amazon Prime Video | HDR Gaming

Display: X1 | 4K HDR | 4K X-Reality Pro | Motionflow XR

Warranty Information: 1 year standard manufacturer warranty by Sony from the date of Purchase

Compaq CQ65AOQD 65 inch QLED 4K TV

MRP: Rs. 89,999

Key Specs