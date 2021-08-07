Mi Independence Day Sale 2021: Discount Offers On Mi Smart TVs

You can now buy both Redmi and Mi branded smart TVs with up to Rs. 18,500 off on some of the 4K smart TVs based on Android TV OS. Here are the top deals from the Mi Independence Day Sale 2021 on Xiaomi Mi and Redmi smart TVs.

4K HDR Smart TV Mi TV 4X 108cm (43)

Deal Price: Rs. 28,999 ; MRP: Rs. 34,999 (Rs. 6,000 Off)

4K HDR Smart TV Mi TV 4X 108cm (43) is available at Rs. 6,000 Off during Mi Independence Day Sale 2021. You can get this smart tv for Rs. 28,999 onwards during the sale.

Redmi Smart TV X X50

Deal Price: Rs. 36,999 ; MRP: Rs. 44,999 (Rs. 8,000 Off)

Redmi Smart TV X X50 is available at Rs. 8,000 Off during Mi Independence Day Sale 2021. You can get this smart tv for Rs. 36,999 onwards during the sale.

Mi TV QLED 4k 138.8 cm (55)

Deal Price: Rs. 58,999 ; MRP: Rs. 59,999 (Rs. 1,000 Off)

Mi TV QLED 4k 138.8 cm (55) is available at Rs. 1,000 Off during Mi Independence Day Sale 2021. You can get this smart tv for Rs. 58,999 onwards during the sale.

Mi LED TV 4A PRO 80 cm (32) LM

Deal Price: Rs. 14,999 ; MRP: Rs. 19,999 (Rs. 5,000 Off)

Mi LED TV 4A PRO 80 cm (32) LM is available at Rs. 5,000 Off during Mi Independence Day Sale 2021. You can get this smart tv for Rs. 14,999 onwards during the sale.

Redmi Smart TV X55 138.8cm (55 inches)

Deal Price: Rs. 40,999 ; MRP: Rs 54,999 (Rs. 13,000 Off)

Redmi Smart TV X55 138.8cm (55 inches) is available at Rs. 13,000 Off during Mi Independence Day Sale 2021. You can get this smart tv for Rs. 40,999 onwards during the sale.