Mi TV Pro 75" And Mi TV 4A 60-inch Smart TVs Unveiled: Features That Caught Our Attention

Mi TV Pro 75-inch 8K Smart TV

The 75-inch Mi TV Pro is the company's biggest offering till date. The big-screen Smart TV features a 4K panel which can stream 8K content by using AI upscaling technology, a feature used by some premium smart TVs from big brands like Samsung, Sony and LG.

The smart TVs 12nm FinFET 1.9GHz 64-bit octa-core processor (developed in collaboration with Amlogic) is the driving force behind the 8K upscaling process.

The chipset interpolates (by 4X) missing pixel's color value and fills in the mixing pixels to reach the higher pixels-per-inch (PPI) ratio. Considering the price point, I believe Xiaomi must have used ‘Bicubic interpolation' process to upscale the 4K content as the ‘Bilinear interpolation' process requires heavy machine learning processing that would increase the price multifold.

However, we can only confirm the same once the company launches the model in the Indian market.

Mi TV Pro 75-inch Specifications

As for other specifications, the Mi TV Pro 75-inch panel supports HDR10 and offers a 97.7 percent screen-to-body ratio, thanks to slim bezels surrounding the 4K panel. The 75-inch smart TVs comes with an aluminium casing and has a metal base plate. The smart TV has 2GB RAM and 32GB built-in storage.

The 75-inch smart TV runs on PatchWall OS and offers pre-installed content streaming apps like Youku, Tencent Video, etc. in the home-grown market China. We can expect the same model to offer built-in support for popular apps such as Netflix, Prime Videos, Hotstar, Voot, etc. However, this can only be confirmed once Xiaomi announces the official launch date for the Indian market.

Built-in Voice Assistant, IoT Devices Support

The Mi Full-Screen TV Pro 75-inch also features XiaoAI voice assistant in China that allows the smart TV to connect to various IoT devices. The smart TV will likely offer support for Google Assistant in markets outside China. For audio, the smart TV comes equipped with Dolby Audio. There's no concrete information on the speaker configuration.

As far as connectivity is concerned, the high-end 75-inch Mi TV will offer all the equipped ports and interfaces such as USB 3.1/3.0, multiple HDMI ports, AV inputs and AUX-in ports.

The Mi Full-Screen TV Pro 75-inch has been introduced at an aggressive price of RMB 5,999. The model can cost Rs. 64,500 in the Indian market and can create troubles for the expensive 75-inch smart TVs from TCL, VU and market leaders such as Samsung, LG and Sony.

Mi TV 4A 60-inch

Next in the list is a smaller 60-inch 4K smart TV that also flaunts a 4K panel but comes sans 8K upscaling ability. This particular variant also offers 2GB RAM but has on-board storage of 8GB and is backed by a 1.5GHz 64-bit Amlogic Cortex quad-core CPU. The smart TV features dual 8W speakers with DTS and Dolby audio.

The 60-inch 4K smart TV also runs on PatchWall OS and also comes equipped with the XiaoAI voice assistant and the same set of streaming apps in the homegrown market China. For connectivity, the smart TV includes dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, 3X HDMI, dual USB, S/PDIF, and the usual set of ethernet ports.

The Mi TV 4A 60-inch has been introduced at a competitive price tag of RMB 1,999 (approx. Rs. 21,500) in China via crowdfunding. If Xiaomi manages to launch the 60-inch smart TV in the Indian market in sub-38,000 price segment, it will start a new category of aggressively priced big-screen smart TVs.

Notably, a 60-inch smart TV running on Android with all the bells and whistles of a high-end smart TV can do wonders for the brand in the Indian market.

Xiaomi Smart TV Portfolio

Xiaomi hasn't made any official announcement on the Indian launch of the two smart TVs in India. The company's current portfolio of smart TVs in India comprises of the 65-inch Mi TV 4X priced at Rs. 54,999. Whereas companies like VU and TCL offer 65-inch Smart TVs in India that cost as much as Rs. 75,000.

The other models in the company's smart TV portfolio include Mi LED TV 4X Pro (55-inch), Mi LED TV 4A Pro (49-inch), Mi LED TV 4A Pro (32-inch), Mi LED TV 4C Pro (32-inch) and MI LED TV 4A Pro (43-inch).

Representational Images