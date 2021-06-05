OnePlus TV U1S Full Specifications Leaked; Expected Price, Launch Date Features oi-Sandeep Sarkar

OnePlus has confirmed its Summer Launch Event on June 10 in India where the brand will be taking the wraps off the new generation Nord smartphones and also the OnePlus TV U1s. The rumor mill has been revealing details of the OnePlus Nord CE 5G hardware and other details, but the OnePlus TV U1S' features have been at large all this while. Now, ahead of its launch next week a tipster on Twitter has dropped some major clues on the upcoming smart TV's specifications.

OnePlus TV U1s Key Features

The OnePlus TV U1S' key specifications have been revealed by tipster Abhishek Yadav on Twitter. As per the tweet, OnePlus will be launching the U1S smart TV in three different screen sizes. The smart TV is said to be available in 50-inch, 55-inch, and 65-inch. This information falls in line with the previous leaks that suggested the same display sizes.

The spec-sheet shared by the tipster suggests all the OnePlus TV U1S variants will have 4K UHD screen resolution. The smart TVs will also have HDR10/ HDR 10+ support. Previous leaks have suggested the OnePlus TV U1s lineup will come with DLED (direct LED panels) that will offer a 60Hz refresh rate, 93 percent DCI-PC color gamut, and 300 nits peak brightness.

All the OnePlus TV U1S variants will have 30W speakers as per the tipster. The TV's will have Dolby audio as well. The smart TVs will be launched with Android 10 OS and will have a built-in Chromecast. The TVs will have Google Assistant support as well. The leaked spec sheet also reveals the connectivity options.

The OnePlus TV U1S will come equipped with two USB 2.0 ports, one HDMI 2.1(eARC) port, two HDMI 2.0 ports, NFC, dual-band Wi-Fi (2.4GHz/ 5GHz), and Bluetooth connectivity options. The smart TVs will have 2GB RAM and 16GB onboard storage capacity.

Additional features tipped include OxygenPlay 2.0 with live channel, Multicast 2.0, and OnePlus connect support, among others. That said of the specifications, the following is the expected pricing of the OnePlus TV U1S series.

OnePlus TV U1S India Price And India Availability

The OnePlus TV U1S is confirmed to go official on June 10 in India and will be available for the Red Club members exclusively on the day of launch. It will be made available for general users following that on Amazon.

The pricing is tipped to start at Rs. 36,999 for the 50-inch variant, while the 55-inch model is said to be available starting at Rs. 42,999. The 65-inch variant is said to be priced at Rs. 59,999 in India.

