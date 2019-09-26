ENGLISH

    OnePlus TV Warranty, Picture Quality, Mobile Connect, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, Wall Mount, Remote, Price

    OnePlus at its bi-annual launch event has officially unveiled the OnePlus TV Q1 and the Q1 Pro with 55-inch QLED 4K display and support for Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision. The base variant retails for Rs. 69,990, whereas, the high-end variant costs a whopping Rs. 99,990. Both models will be available via Amazon from September 28th in India.

    Intro
     

    Though the company had a detailed launch event, the brand did skip to explain some of the features related to its latest products. Here are some of the questions and answers regards to the OnePlus TV Q1 and the Q1 Pro.

     

    OnePlus TV Warranty

    OnePlus TV Warranty

    OnePlus TV Q1 and the OnePlus TV Q1 Pro comes with a one-year limited warranty. As of now, there is no clarity regarding the service centers for OnePlus TVs.

    OnePlus TV Quality

    OnePlus TV Quality

    OnePlus TV claims to have one of the best QLED displays in the market with features like 96 percent DCIP3 gamut coverage, 120 percent sRGB color gamut, and advanced anti-glare technology. Besides, the latest offerings from OnePlus also supports features like Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos.

    OnePlus TV Mobile Connect
     

    OnePlus TV Mobile Connect

    One of the USPs of the OnePlus TV is the Mobile Connect. An Android smartphone can be used as remote using the OnePlus Connect app. Via the app, one can scroll through the overall UI of the OnePlus TV and can get a glace of the movies and TVs shows offered by different OTT apps.

    OnePlus TV Bluetooth Support

    OnePlus TV Bluetooth Support

    The OnePlus TV Q1 and the OnePlus TV Q2 does support Bluetooth connectivity. In fact, the minimalistic remote also connects to smart TV using Bluetooth technology.

    OnePlus TV Wi-Fi Support

    OnePlus TV Wi-Fi Support

    The latest smart TVs from OnePlus supports 2.4GHz and 5.0GHz Wi-Fi bands, which helps the TVs to stream 4K content seamlessly.

    OnePlus TV Wall Mount

    OnePlus TV Wall Mount

    The OnePlus TV Q1 and the OnePlus TV Q1 Pro does support VESA wall mount. Similarly, the TV also comes with a stand, which can be used to keep the TV on a flat surface like a table.

    OnePlus TV Remote

    OnePlus TV Remote

    The OnePlus TV Q1 and the Q1 Pro comes with a minimalistic remote with a USB Type-C port to charge. Besides, the remote also has access to Google Search and OnePlus Play access.

    OnePlus TV Price

    OnePlus TV Price

    The OnePlus TV Q1 retails for Rs. 69,990 and the OnePlus TV Q1 Pro comes with a price of Rs. 99,990 and has an additional soundbar. Both smart TVs will be available via Amazon and OnePlus offline stores from September 28.

