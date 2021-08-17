Reliance Digital Sale: Up To 40% Off On 32-Inch Smart TVs Available To Buy In India

ENGLISH

    Of late, smart TVs are a rage as people seek entertainment while they stay at home. For this reason, if you want to upgrade to a compact 32-inch smart TV, then there are many options out there that will make you spoilt for choice.

     

    Reliance Digital Sale

    To help you get the best offers on various 32-inch smart TVs, here we have listed the options available for you. These smart TV models are available at discounted pricing on Reliance Digital right now.

    Kodak 80 cm (32 inch) HD Ready LED Smart TV, 7XPRO Series 32HDX7XPRO,

    Kodak 80 cm (32 inch) HD Ready LED Smart TV, 7XPRO Series 32HDX7XPRO,

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 14,499 Offer Price: Rs. 18,499 MRP: Rs. 18,499 (Inclusive of all taxes) You Save: 22%(Rs. 4,000)

    Kodak 80 cm (32 inch) HD Ready LED Smart TV is available at 22% discount during Reliance Digital Sale. You can get this Tv for Rs. 14,999 onwards during the sale.

    IFFALCON 81.28 cms (32 Inch) HD Ready Android TV Smart LED TV 32F2A
     

    IFFALCON 81.28 cms (32 Inch) HD Ready Android TV Smart LED TV 32F2A

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 14,499 Offer Price: Rs. 15,990 MRP: Rs. 26,990 (Inclusive of all taxes) You Save: 46%(Rs. 12,491)

    IFFALCON 81.28 cms (32 Inch) HD Ready Android TV Smart LED TV 32F2A is available at 46% discount during Reliance Digital Sale. You can get this Tv for Rs. 14,499 onwards during the sale.

    SANSUI 81.28 cm (32 inch) HD SMART LED TV, Prime Series JSK32LSHD

    SANSUI 81.28 cm (32 inch) HD SMART LED TV, Prime Series JSK32LSHD

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 15,590 MRP: Rs. 17,490 (Inclusive of all taxes) You Save: 11%(Rs. 1,900)

    SANSUI 81.28 cm (32 inch) HD SMART LED TV, Prime Series JSK32LSHD is available at 11% discount during Reliance Digital Sale. You can get this Tv for Rs. 15,590 onwards during the sale.

    Toshiba 80 cm (32 inch) HD Ready LED Smart TV, 32L5050

    Toshiba 80 cm (32 inch) HD Ready LED Smart TV, 32L5050

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 17,499 ; MRP: Rs. 18,990 (Inclusive of all taxes) You Save: 8%(Rs. 1,491)

    Toshiba 80 cm (32 inch) HD Ready LED Smart TV, 32L5050 is available at 8% discount during Reliance Digital Sale. You can get this Tv for Rs. 17,499 onwards during the sale.

    LG 80 cm (32 inch) HD Ready LED Smart TV, 32LM560

    LG 80 cm (32 inch) HD Ready LED Smart TV, 32LM560

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 17,990 ; MRP: Rs. 21,990 (Inclusive of all taxes) You Save: 18%(Rs. 4,000)

    LG 80 cm (32 inch) HD Ready LED Smart TV, 32LM560 is available at 8% discount during Reliance Digital Sale. You can get this Tv for Rs. 17,990 onwards during the sale.

