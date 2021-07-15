Samsung Big TV Days Sale: Get Free Soundbar Of Up To Rs. 1,04,900 And EMIs As Low As Rs. 1,990 On Premium TVs

Samsung 55-inch And 75-inch Neo QLED and QLED TVs

To take the immersive viewing experience to another level, these exciting offers include Samsung's Q-series and A-series soundbars worth up to Rs. 1,04,990 as assured gifts, cashback of up to 20%, easy finance offers and EMIs as low as Rs. 1,990, on purchase of select TVs. There are additional benefits such as 2-year warranty and 10-year no screen burn-in warranty for QLED TVs.

Consumers purchasing 55-inch and above Neo QLED, QLED TV and 75-inch UHD TV will get an A series Soundbar HW-A450 worth Rs. 17,900 or HW-A550 worth Rs. 23,900, depending on the TV model.

On purchase of 75-inch and above Neo QLED and QLED TV, consumers will get the Q series Soundbar HW-Q800A worth Rs. 51,900 or Q series Soundbar HW-Q900A worth Rs. 1,04,900, depending on the TV model.

Samsung QN700A Neo QLED 8K Smart TV

As the name suggests, the QN700A Neo QLED 8K Smart TV is an 8K smart TV, which is now available for Rs. 3,24990 with a flat discount of Rs. 59,910. This 65-inch 8K smart TV offers both high-resolution and large screen sizes to offer the best possible content consumption experience.

Samsung 80cm (32") T4450 Smart HD TV

Samsung 80cm (32") T4450 Smart HD TV, is an affordable smart TV with HD-ready resolution. This model retails for Rs. 21,690 and is available with 24 monthly easy EMI schemes with just a 12 percent interest rate.

Samsung 80cm (32") T4600 Smart HD TV

Samsung 80cm (32") T4600 Smart HD TV is also a 32-inch smart TV, and this model retails for Rs. 23,990. You can grab this model by paying just Rs. 1,129.29 per month for 24 months.

Samsung 80cm (32") T4410 Smart HD TV

The Samsung 80cm (32") T4410 Smart HD TV is also a 32-inch smart TV, this is a bit more affordable than the other two models and retails for Rs. 20,190. If you are planning to get this under EMI, you just have to pay just Rs. 950.41 for 24 months.

Samsung 80cm (32") T4900 Smart HD TV

The Samsung 80cm (32") T4900 Smart HD TV is a slightly premium 32-inch smart TV, which is now available for Rs. 25990 or one can also get this for a monthly payment plan with just 12 percent interest.

Samsung 1m 38cm (55") AUE60 Crystal 4K UHD Smart TV

As the name suggests, the 1m 38cm (55") AUE60 Crystal 4K UHD Smart TV is a 4K UHD smart TV from Samsung, which is now available for Rs. 54,990. Besides, one can get the Soundbar HW-R550 with flat Rs. 4,500 off on the soundbar.

Samsung 1m 63cm (65") AUE70 Crystal 4K UHD Smart TV

The Samsung 1m 63cm (65") AUE70 Crystal 4K UHD Smart TV is a slightly premium smart TV from Samsung. This model retails for Rs. 91,990, and one can get a flat Rs. 5,000 discount on the Soundbar HW-Q600A along with this smart TV.

Samsung 1m 78cm (70") AU7700 Crystal 4K UHD Smart TV

Looking for a large 70-inch smart TV? You can consider the 1m 78cm (70") AU7700 Crystal 4K UHD Smart TV from Samsung, which is now available for Rs. 1,30,990.

Samsung 2m 16cm (85") AU8000 Crystal 4K UHD Smart TV

If you are in the market for a massive 85-inch smart TV, then you can consider the 2m 16cm (85") AU8000 Crystal 4K UHD Smart TV, which is now available for Rs. 5,19,990 with over Rs. 1,09,100 discount.

1m 89cm (75") AU8200 Crystal 4K UHD Smart TV

The Samsung 1m 89cm (75") AU8200 Crystal 4K UHD Smart TV is also a premium 4K smart TV, which is now available for Rs. 2,19,990.

Samsung 2m 16cm (85") Q70A QLED 4K Smart TV

Looking for an 85-inch QLED TV, then you can consider the 2m 16cm (85") Q70A QLED 4K Smart TV. This is a QLED smart TV, which offers higher contrast and higher saturation when compared to the regular version, and this model is currently priced at Rs. 6,79,990.

Samsung 1m 63cm (65") Q60A QLED 4K Smart TV

The Samsung 1m 63cm (65") Q60A QLED 4K Smart TV is a 65-inch QLED smart TV with a 4K resolution panel. This model is currently retailing for Rs. 1,74,990.

Samsung 2m 16cm (85") QN900A Neo QLED 8K Smart TV

If you want both 8K resolution and QLED technology, you might have to spend a bit more and get the 2m 16cm (85") QN900A Neo QLED 8K Smart TV, which is now available for Rs.13,49,990.

Samsung 1m 63cm (65") QN800A Neo QLED 8K Smart TV

Similarly, the 1m 63cm (65") QN800A Neo QLED 8K Smart TV is also available with a discount of Rs. 81,910, where, you can now grab this smart TV model for Rs. 3,89,990.

Samsung QN90A Neo QLED 4K Smart TV

The Samsung QN90A Neo QLED 4K Smart TV is now available for Rs. 2,49,990. Along with this smart TV, you can get the Soundbar HW-Q600A with a flat discount of Rs. 5,000.

Samsung QN85A Neo QLED 4K Smart TV

The QN85A Neo QLED 4K Smart TV is also a massive smart TV and you can now grab this model for Rs. 2,49,990 and can save around Rs. 50,000.

Samsung 1m 63cm (65") TUE60 4K Smart Crystal UHD TV

The Samsung 1m 63cm (65") TUE60 4K Smart Crystal UHD TV is a 65-inch smart TV. This model now retails for Rs. 87,990, and you can save over Rs. 40,000 with this model.

Samsung 1m 08cm (43") 43TE50F Smart HD TV

The Samsung 43TE50F Smart HD TV is an affordable smart TV and this television can be yours for just Rs. 32,990 or you can get it under monthly installments plans and pay just Rs. 1,552.95 per month for 24 months. There is also a flat Rs. 3,000 off for the Soundbar HW-A450 purchase along with this smart TV.

Samsung 1m 08cm (43") TE50A Smart HD TV

The Samsung 1m 08cm (43") TE50A Smart HD TV is a 43-inch smart TV with FHD resolution. This model retails for Rs. 32,990 along with an offer on the Soundbar HW-A450 soundbar.