Samsung Home, Festive Home Season Sale 2020: Offers And Discounts On Smart TVs
As the festive season is around the corner, Samsung is hosting the 'Home, Festive Home' sale that provides discounts and deals, assured gifts, cashback of up to Rs. 20,000 and EMI payment options starting from Rs. 990 for all customers across India. These offers will be applicable on the company's official website and will be valid until November 20, 2020.
Customers will get attractive discounts and offers along with assured benefits such as consumer electronics including Samsung QLED, UHD TVs, QLED 8K TVs, and Smart TVs among others.
Samsung fans will be eligible to get discounts on the foldable smartphones, flagship products and more. Also, there will be offering deals on OTT and DTH platforms on the TV models as well.
Buy Samsung QLED8K TV And Get A Samsung Galaxy Fold Smartphone
This festival season, you can get your hands on the Samsung QLED 8K TV and get a Samsung Galaxy Fold flagship smartphone for free. This way, you will get an 8K TV and a foldable smartphone at the same time.
Buy Samsung QLED 4K TV And Get A Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra Smartphone
During the festival season sale hosted by Samsung, you can get your hands on the Samsung QLED 4K TV and get a Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra smartphone for free. This way, you will get an 4K TV and a flagship smartphone together.
Buy 4K Smart The Serif TV And get A 5% Cashback
If you purchase the 4K Smart TV from the company, then you can get a 5% cashback from the company. Also, there will be offers such as EMI payment options and other discounts.
Buy 4K Smart Crystal UHD TV Get A 5% CashBack
Want to purchase the 4K Smart Crystal UHD TV from the company? Well, you can get a 5% cashback from the company. Also, there will be offers such as EMI payment options and other discounts.
Buy 4K Smart The Frame TV And Get A Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra Smartphone
Are you interested in purchasing the 4K Smart The Frame TV? Well, you can get this 4K Smart TV alongside the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra flagship smartphone.
Buy Smart HD TV And Get A 5% Cashback
The Samsung Smart HD TV from the official Samsung website, then you can get a cashback offer of 5% on the purchase.
