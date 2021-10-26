Smartphone To TV Mirroring: How To Screenshare Smartphone To TV Wirelessly?

Smartphone To TV Connection Via Wireless Screen Sharing

Pairing your smartphone with your smart TV opens doors for a wider display to look at pictures, play games, and even watch videos. It's especially handy when there are many people at home and you want to display the media on a bigger display. Here, wireless screen sharing is quite handy. But this depends on the type of TV and the phone you have.

Pairing Android Smartphone To Smart TV

Here are the steps to wireless pair your Android smartphone that supports Miracast technology:

Step 1: Open the Settings tab on your smart TV to find the Screen Sharing option

Step 2: On your phone, open the Settings tab > Wireless display > Screen sharing. You should be able to find the screen sharing option when you search it in the Settings app

Step 3: Both devices will automatically begin searching. Now, you need to select the TV name on your phone to pair them together

Step 4: If there's a password, you need to enter it now and begin screen sharing on your TV.

Pairing iPhone With Apple TV

If you have an iPhone and wish to wireless share with your Apple TV, here are the steps to do so:

Step 1: Open the Settings on your iPhone > General > AirPlay & Handoff

Step 2: Here, select AirPlay and TVs

Step 3: Now, open the Settings tab on your Apple TV (ensure both your iPhone and Apple TV are connected to the same Wi-Fi network)

Step 4: You will be able to see your Apple TV on the iPhone AirPlay tab. Select it to begin screen sharing from your iPhone to Apple TV.

Smartphone To TV Connection Via Streaming Devices

Streaming devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick can be used as a device to mirror your smartphone onto the smart TV. This is especially handy when your TV doesn't support Miracast technology.

Pairing Android Phone Via Amazon Fire TV Stick

Step 1: Firstly, setup the Amazon Fire TV stick on your TV

Step 2: Next, you'll find multiple options like apps, sleep, mirroring, and settings when you long-press the Home button on the Amazon Fire TV stick

Step 3: Here, select Mirroring > then choose the smartphone that you wish to mirror

Step 4: On your Android smartphone, select the cast/screen mirror feature to link with the Amazon Fire TV Stick via Bluetooth and Wi-Fi

Step 5: Once selected, your Android phone will be connected to your TV via the Amazon Fire TV stick, letting you mirror your phone easily.

Pairing Android Phone Via Chromecast

Similarly, you can screen share/mirror your Android phone to your TV via Chromecast with simple steps. Once the Chromecast is setup on your TV, you simply need to follow the instructions to link your phone to the TV. Also, ensure both the TV and the smartphone are connected to the same Wi-Fi network.

These are some of the ways to pair your smartphone to the TV to screen share and mirror media wirelessly. When you have streaming devices like the Amazon Fire TV stick or a Chromecast, you also get to explore a lot of apps. These devices further help in making your TV a smart one. One can even check out wired options via an HDMI cable and so on.