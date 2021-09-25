Sony's Latest 8K Bravia Smart TV Costs A Whopping Rs. 13 Lakh, Find Out Why Features oi-Rohit Arora

Sony needs no introduction when it comes to 'Display Technologies'. The tech giant manufactures one of the best big-screen LED panels offering an unmatched cinematic viewing experience. The latest to join the company's premium portfolio is an 85-inch future-ready 8K Smart TV costing a whopping Rs. 1,29,990. The big-screen Smart TV will be available across Sony retail stores, ShopatSC.com portal, major electronic stores and e-commerce websites in India.

Let's find out what makes this 85-inch costs a fortune.

The BRAVIA XR MASTER Series 85Z9J television is engineered for hardcore movie buffs that want to create a mini-theatre at their home or office. It flaunts an 85-inch 8K Full-Array LED panel offering a native resolution of 7680 x 4320 pixels. The gigantic LED panel houses 33 million pixels and comes equipped with industry-leading viewing technologies such as IMAX enhanced, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos enabling exceptional visual and audio experience.

You can think of it as a mini theatre that can mimic a cinematic viewing experience in the comfort of your living room. The big-screen LED is driven by BRAVIA MASTER Series XR processor and has a native refresh rate of 120 HZ at UHD resolution. The combination will ensure buttery smooth visuals on the all-sized LED.

As per Sony, the 85-inch 8K Smart TV offers exceptional contrast, highlights and deeper blacks with a wider and more precise range of colors. The Full-Array LED panel features XR Contrast Booster 15 and XR TRILUMINOS Pro technologies along with XR 8K Upscaling and Motion Clarity tech to ensure a bright, clear and blur-free picture.

The 8K Smart TV is also going to impress hardcore gamers with its dedicated game mode offering HDMI 2.1 compatibility, 4K 120fps mode, Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) and Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM). The PS5's exclusive games will offer jaw-dropping visuals on the new Bravia television.

For audio, the 8K Bravia 85Z9J television features an 85W sound setup with front-facing subwoofers. The TV has XR sound positioning with Acoustic Surface Audio and XR Surround with 3D surround upscaling audio technologies. Just to give you context, a 75-inch high-end Xiaomi QLED Smart TV only gets a 30W audio system. The sound setup is further enhanced by ambient optimization and acoustic auto-calibration technology

On the software side, the new Bravia Smart TV runs on Android TV OS and features Google TV voice search powered by Google Assistant. The TV is said to offer seamless functionality with Apple AirPlay 2 and HomeKit. The smart TV comes in a minimalist one slate design and has a living decor feature to help the big screen blend easily with your living room décor.

In a nutshell, the new BRAVIA XR MASTER Series 85Z9J television range is for hard-core movie buffs willing to invest a fortune in a no-compromise home theatre setup. It is a future-ready 8K LED panel with state-of-the-art display and audio technologies packed in a sleek 85-inch LED screen.

Best Mobiles in India