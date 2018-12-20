These are the best five smart TVs of 2018

Samsung Q900R 85-inch 8K QLED TV

Samsung is best known for the displays it offers on its devices. We have seen the company's ingenuity in designing some best in class display panels. While Samsung smartphones pack some impressive display panel, the Samsung TVs are also not left behind. The first best smartTV in our list is the Samsung 85-inch 8K QLED TV.

The Samsung 85-inch 8K QLED TV as the name suggests supports 8K resolution with 4,320 x 7,680 pixels and a peak brightness of 4,000nits and HDR10+ support. This makes the display crisp and vivid and is best suited for high-resolution video consumption.

The TV supports Ambient Mode which shows information such as news headlines, photos among others when it not in use. The display also comes with Bixby, voice commands, personal recommendations, the automatic mode detection among other features.

Philips Ambilight 4K Ultra HD TVs

The second smartTV in our list is from the Dutch multinational brand Philips. The Philips Ambilight 4K Ultra HD TV lineup. Philips had launched the Ambilight 4K Ultra HD lineup back in 2015 but it is still among the best available smart TVs this year. The 4K resolution TV offers amazing picture quality and also packs the features which you can get in the smart TVs available today. It allows users to access social media websites, play games along with some third party apps such as YouTube, Skype, Vimeo, and others.

The Ambilight is an ambient lighting technology which is patented exclusively for the Philips TVs. The Ambilight technology allows the users to enjoy immersive viewing experience on the TVs. The Philips Ambilight TVs comes with an active 3D feature allowing us to enjoy higher resolution than the passive 3D technology with better image depth and improved color production. One of the other features includes a Philips Micro Dimming Pro which delivers deeper blacks and brighter whites. The Ambilight smartTV lineup from Philips comes in three different panels including 50-inch, 58-inch, and 65-inch and is priced starting Rs 1,55,000 going all the way up to Rs 3,72,500.

Xiaomi Mi TV 4A

Xiaomi is known as a budget king as the company has a plethora of devices which are easy on our pockets. It's not just smartphones in which the tech giant has expertise; the tech giant also has a strong hand in smart TVs, smartwatches and other accessories. The third smart TV on our list is from Xiaomi and the TV is Mi TV 4A.

The Xiaomi Mi TV 4A was announced back in April this year and it offers an immersive video watching experience on a budget price tag. The Mi TV 4A comes in two sizes including a 32-inch panel and a 43-inch display panel. The Full HD LED display panel offers a screen resolution of 1080 x 1920 pixels and supports 4K resolution.

The Mi TV 4A runs on PatchWall OS based on Android Marshmallow and also has AI capabilities. Users can browse through 500+ hours of content. The connectivity aspects include three HDMI ports and three USB 2.0 ports. The Mi TV 4A comes with a starting price of Rs 22,999 and is the best affordable 4K smart TV available in the market.

LG B8 OLED smart TV

The South Korean tech giant LG is one of the established big players in the market and is known for a wide range of products it offers. LG has a forte in smartphones, TVs and other consumer electronics products. As we are covering the smart TVs, LG is not left behind. The fourth smart TV in this list is LG B8 OLED TV.

The LG B8 OLED smart TV is an affordable offering by the tech giant which was first announced at CES 2018. The LG B8 OLED TV offers a sleek design and comes in two sizes including a 55-inch and 65-inch display panel. Backed by WebOS the AI ThinQ enabled LG B8 OLED TV supports HDR10 and Dolby Vision content which allows for an enhanced video watching experience. The TV supports third-party streaming services including Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, YouTube, and others.