Top 5 Budget Karaoke Speakers To Heat Up House Party Sessions

While Bluetooth speakers are a must-have for most modern households, a Karaoke speaker system sets the party ablaze. The right Karaoke speaker setup can bring alive the hidden singer in everyone, even if they aren't gifted with an excellent voice. All that matters is that people can enjoy the music with their gang without any technical hiccups.

Here we have compiled a list of affordable but feature-rich Karaoke speakers that can get the party started at home or during a vacation. These portable party speakers are a must-have for music lovers and people who often host house parties. Let's have a look.

Gizmore WHEELZ T1501 N

This 'Make in India' trolley speaker from Gizmore comes with a wireless mic and remote for easy accessibility. Additionally, you get disco lights to light up the house parties. The Karaoke speaker promises 360-degree sound, thanks to a 2000W P.M.P.O, dual 8-inch subwoofer, and 20W speakers. You can stream music directly to this wireless karaoke speaker from a Bluetooth-enabled device.

The trolley speaker is said to feature simple-to-use tap controls and is backed by a 3,600 mAh battery cell that as per the brand delivers 4 hours of playtime. The Gizmore WHEELZ T1501 N is priced at Rs. 3,799, which seems slightly pricey for a speaker with a 20W speaker setup.

Gizmore WHEELZ T1000 Pro

If you are on a tight budget, the WHEELZ T100 Pro could be a decent choice. Priced at Rs. 3,999, the portable trolley speaker has a 10W speaker with an 8-inch woofer driver. The party speaker has changeable audio settings and draws power from a 2,200mAh battery cell with a promise of a 4-hour battery run time. It can even be recharged with a power bank. Unlike its premium sibling, the T1000 Pro comes with a wired microphone.

Zoook Legend

The newly launched Zoook Legend is another good option for house party setups. It is slightly bigger than most portable Karaoke speakers in our list but that's because the tower-shaped speaker house a powerful 250-watt speaker setup in a 4"x2 configuration accompanied by a 10" woofer. The Legend comes with a wireless microphone and a remote. The speaker gives you options to control bass, echo and mic volume.

Additionally, you get RGB lights, packed in two rich colour variants - Black and Brown. The speaker provides connectivity for USB, Bluetooth, AUX as well as FM. It comes with one wireless mic and has a provision to use two wired microphones additionally. The Zoook Legend is priced at Rs. 7,499.

Zoook Thunder Storm

Another good product from the house of Zoook is Thunder Storm. Priced at Rs. 3,999, the portable trolley speaker has an 80Watt speaker setup and an 8" driver to produce sound. The Karaoke speaker comes with a wireless mic and is touted to have a professional Class D amplifier. The Thunder Storm is powered by a 2,200mAh battery and has multi-connectivity options such as USB/TF/AUX/FM and Bluetooth. Overall, the Zoook Thunder Storm seems like a solid package for its price.

Zebronics Zeb-Space Deck Pro Wireless

We are ending our list with a 40W Boombox portable party speaker from Zebronics. Currently selling at Rs. 6,299 on Amazon. in, the Zeb-Space Deck Pro speaker has a wireless mic + remote control functionality with features like LED display and RGB lights. It comes with a suite of connectivity options such as USB, SD card, AUX, Mic-in and even FM. The speaker works on Bluetooth 5.0 and has a claimed run time of 6.6 hours on one full charge.

