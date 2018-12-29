Top 5 Budget Smart TVs of the year 2018

Xiaomi Mi LED TV 4A Pro (49-inch)

Our favorite budget smart TV of the year 2018 has to be the Xiaomi Mi LED TV 4A Pro. Priced at Rs. 29,999, the 49-inch smart TV from Xiaomi runs on the Android 8.0 and is super easy to use, thanks to its Android UI and super easy Bluetooth enabled remote control. The OS is very well customized and you won't feel that you are interacting with a budget TV. Mi LED TV 4A is the first 49-inch variant in the company's Mi TV range and brings forward the upgraded Patchwall OS, which is company's in-house CDE (Content Discovery Engine).



The CDE offers 700,000+ hours of entertainment from 15+ sources. The TV also supports voice commands which actually work unlike the half-baked features on some other budget smart TVs. The TV cannot run Amazon Prime Video and Netflix for now, which is a big letdown. Xiaomi is working to rope in the two widely popular content providers but we cannot tell when it will happen.

Kodak 55UHDX

Another good option in the budget Smart TV category is the massive 55-inches Smart LED TV from Kodak. The 55-inch 4K UHD Smart TV runs on Smart TV OS (System Android Version 5.1.1) that offers a new user interface for easy navigation. The TV is capable of running the widely popular and the most loved media streaming apps- Netflix and Amazon Prime. Priced at Rs. 34,999, the 55-inch smart TV sports a Samsung made panel that offers a resolution of 3840 x 2160 pixels.

As far as other important specifications are concerned, it is powered by a quad-core 1.5 GHz Cortex A53 processor paired with 1GB RAM for smooth operation. The TV has an internal storage of 8GB that allows you to download media content via apps such as Amazon Prime and Netflix. You can also check out Kodak XSmart 40-inch smart TV that sells at just Rs. 17,499 on Flipkart.com.

MarQ by Flipkart 49-inch Ultra HD (4K) Smart LED TV

Available at Rs. 34,999, the 49-inch Smart TV from Flipkart owned MarQ brand offers similar specifications to Kodak and can stream 4K content via USB, thanks to the built-in 4K Upscaler. The Dolby certified TV has 20W speakers, 3 x HDMI ports, 2 x USB ports, Bluetooth and Wi-Fi. The Google Certified Android 8.0 Oreo TV comes with Voice control and runs on a quad-core CPU. The company also sells a 40-inch model at just Rs. 17,499, just like Kodak.

LG 43-inch Full HD LED Smart TV 2018 Edition

While searching for best smart TVs in 2018, I found this amazing deal on Flipkart.com. Priced at Rs. 39,999, the 430inch Full HD LED Smart TV from a brand like LG is just a steal. The smart TV from LG is equipped with the company's ThinQ AI technology that uses ‘Natural Language Processing' to provide Intelligent Voice-Activated control for an enhanced interactive experience. The TV has built-in Wi-Fi, 2 x HDMI ports and 2 x USB ports for connectivity. You can also check out the 43-inches Ultra HD 4K LED smart TV from LG that is priced at Rs. 46,999 and offer better picture quality than the Full HD display variant.

Sony W622F 80cm (32 inch) HD Ready LED Smart TV

Last but not least, brands like Sony also care for price-conscious customers and offer a 32-inch Smart TV at just Rs. 30,490. Available on Flipkart.com, the smart TV from Sony flaunts a 30-inch HD display with a resolution of 1366 x 768. Interestingly, the TV supports myriad HDR formats, such as HDR10 and Hybrid Log-Gamma. The smart TV supports Netflix, YouTube, etc. and runs on Linux OS.