Top 5 features that make Kodak 55UHDX a great budget 4K Smart TV

Massive 55-inch Samsung Made UHD panel

Let's start with the star of the show, the first highlight feature, i.e. 55-inch UHD panel. The big UHD panel is manufactured by the display leader in the market- Samsung and offers a resolution of 3840 x 2160 pixels. The panel has a standard refresh rate of 60Hz for blur-free picture quality and smoothly runs the fast action-packed videos on Wi-Fi and even when content is pushed via a USB drive or setup box. The TV screen offers a crisp and bright video output as it comes with a brightness level of 600 NITS. You will also experience a good dynamic range as the TV panel offers a respectable contrast ratio of 30000000:1(DYNAMIC). The UHD LED screen utilizes Auto Depth Enhancer technology to improve visual experience. The brightness levels are good and even dark scenes show a decent amount of details.

Moreover, with 16.7 million colors and a quick response time of just 8ms, the Kodak's 55-inch UHD TV also makes for a brilliant budget gaming screen for Sony PS4 and Xbox enthusiasts. Last but not least, the 55-inch panel supports 4K video playback via USB that makes it the most affordable TV in the market with 4K resolution playback capability.

Netflix and Amazon Prime ready

I was quite impressed to see that the new Kodak 55-inch UHD TV is capable of running the widely popular and the most loved media streaming apps- Netflix and Amazon Prime. These are two apps that even the Xiaomi's recently launched popular budget TV- Mi TV4A cannot run. The Netflix and YouTube come pre-loaded while Amazon Prime Video can be installed from Google Play Store once you signed in from your Gmail account. Moreover, you can also install other popular apps such as Hotstar, Twitter, Facebook, Skype, MX Player, VLC and a host of other Android apps from Google Play Store to enjoy media content on a big screen right in your living room.

Decent Set of Specifications

The 55-inch 4K UHD Smart TV runs on Smart TV OS (System Android Version 5.1.1) that offers a new user interface for easy navigation. Combined with the new TV remote, you can easily navigate throughout UI and can stream media content through media apps, USB, and setup box. The TV has 2 speakers with 20 Watts output power. It is powered by a quad-core 1.5 GHz Cortex A53 processor paired with 1GB RAM for smooth operation. The TV has an internal storage of 8GB that allows you to download media content via apps such as Amazon Prime and Netflix. The TV has a built-in Wi-Fi requires AC 220 V to get started. The power consumption is rated at 155W.

Minimalistic Design that easily blends with the surroundings

Priced aggressively for a smart 4K UHD TV, Kodak's 55-inch smart TV comes with a minimalistic design. The design team has taken care of basics very well and has managed to deliver a good looking big-screen TV that will not spoil your living room's look. The TV has thin borders on all four sides around the panel and the bezels have been given a glossy Black finish that managed to seamlessly blend with the UHD panel to give a wider screen view. The TV has dimensions- 1244.6 mm x 711.2 mm and comes with a Tabletop stand.

Good Connectivity Features and Service Support

For connectivity, Kodak's 55-inch UHD TV has Wi-Fi, LAN, Miracast, 3 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and AVx2 input. Kodak has also provided all the important controls on the TV unit itself. The on/off, volume control and other important functional buttons are located at the bottom left corner of the TV unit. The buttons are accessible even if you have mounted the TV on the wall.

The TV comes with Vesa wall mounting brackets and can also be placed on a flat surface with the help of the bundled table stand. As far as service support is concerned, Kodak says that the company has over 350 service centers to serve the consumers. Kodak offers a 1-year warranty on its product line-up that includes TVs with 30-inch, 40-inch, 50-inch, and 55-inches screen sizes.