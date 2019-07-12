Just In
Get Up To 60% Off On Smart TVs From LG, Sony, Vu, Micromax, Samsung And More
A smart TV has become an essential part of a user's life. Packed with the powerful audio system, up to 4 times or more rich and colorful display panel, 3 times or even higher USB, and more- these TVs are extremely worth to have. But with these advanced features, the price segment of these products touches the zenith. However, some of these TVs now can be obtained through Flipkart with up to 60% off.
During the purchase of these TVs, you additionally get other offers as well. That includes bigger exchange and cashback offers, extra 5% off with Axis Bank Buzz Credit card, extra 10% off (Up to Rs. 500) on your next furniture purchase, extra good amount as a discount, and a one year warranty on these TVs.
These TVs can be obtained from Flipkart through different EMI plans. Seemingly, the users can seek these TVs with EMI available on both credit and debit cards. For additional information related to the availability of newly launched TVs, you can check through Flipkart. As of now, you can drop your crucial eyes to the list of TVs we have mentioned below.
13% off on Mi LED Smart TV 4A PRO 80 cm (32)
Buy This offer on Flipkart
Key Specs
- 20 W Speaker Output
- 1366 x 768 HD Ready - Great picture quality
- 60 Hz : Standard refresh rate for blur-free picture quality
- 3 x HDMI : For set top box, consoles and Blu-ray players
- 2 x USB : Easily connect your digital camera, camcorder or USB device
36% off on Vu Ultra Smart 80cm (32 inch) HD Ready LED Smart TV
Buy This offer on Flipkart
Key Specs
- 20 W Speaker Output
- 1366 x 768 HD Ready - Great picture quality
- 60 Hz : Standard refresh rate for blur-free picture quality
- 3 x HDMI : For set top box, consoles and Blu-ray players
- 2 x USB : Easily connect your digital camera, camcorder or USB device
- Netflix-Amazon Prime-YouTube with Hot-key on Remote, Upscaled Picture & Sound
25% off on Thomson 108cm (43 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV with Netflix
Buy This offer on Flipkart
Key Specs
- 30 W Speaker Output
- 3840 x 2160 Ultra HD - 4X resolution of Full HD- More depth in every picture
- 60 Hz
- 3 x HDMI : For set top box, consoles and Blu-ray players
- 2 x USB : Easily connect your digital camera, camcorder or USB device
20% off on Mi LED Smart TV 4X Pro 138.8 cm (55) with Android
Buy This offer on Flipkart
Key Specs
- 20 W Speaker Output
- 3840 x 2160 Ultra HD - 4X resolution of Full HD- More depth in every picture
- 60 Hz : Standard refresh rate for blur-free picture quality
- 3 x HDMI : For set top box, consoles and Blu-ray players
- 2 x USB : Easily connect your digital camera, camcorder or USB device
27% off on LG 108cm (43 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart TV 2018 Edition
Buy This offer on Flipkart
Key Specs
- 20 W Speaker Output
- 3840 x 2160 Ultra HD - 4X resolution of Full HD- More depth in every picture
- 50 Hz : Standard refresh rate for blur-free picture quality
- 3 x HDMI : For set top box, consoles and Blu-ray players
- 2 x USB : Easily connect your digital camera, camcorder or USB device
40% off on Samsung NU6100 108cm (43 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart TV
Buy This offer on Flipkart
Key Specs
- 20 W Speaker Output
- 3840 x 2160 Ultra HD - 4X resolution of Full HD- More depth in every picture
- 60 Hz : Standard refresh rate for blur-free picture quality
- 2 x HDMI : For set top box and consoles
- 1 x USB : Get content from USB drives
7% off on Sony R202F 80cm (32 inch) HD Ready LED TV (KLV-32R202F)
Buy This offer on Flipkart
Key Specs
- 20 W Speaker Output
- 1366 x 768 HD Ready - Great picture quality
- 50 Hz : Standard refresh rate for blur-free picture quality
- 2 x HDMI : For set top box and consoles
- 1 x USB : Get content from USB drives
- Play Multiple video with USB Super-Multi-Format Play
22% off on Thomson 138.78cm (55 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV with Netflix
Buy This offer on Flipkart
Key Specs
- 30 W Speaker Output
- 3840 x 2160 Ultra HD - 4X resolution of Full HD- More depth in every picture
- 60 Hz
- 3 x HDMI : For set top box, consoles and Blu-ray players
- 2 x USB : Easily connect your digital camera, camcorder or USB device
30% off on Vu Pixelight 138cm (55 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart TV with Cricket Mode
Buy This offer on Flipkart
Key Specs
- 24 W Speaker Output
- 3840 x 2160 Ultra HD - 4X resolution of Full HD- More depth in every picture
- 60 Hz : Standard refresh rate for blur-free picture quality
- 3 x HDMI : For set top box, consoles and Blu-ray players
- 2 x USB : Easily connect your digital camera, camcorder or USB device
12% off on Mi LED Smart TV 4 Pro 138.8 cm (55)
Buy This offer on Flipkart
Key Specs
- 16 W Speaker Output
- 3840 x 2160 Ultra HD - 4X resolution of Full HD- More depth in every picture
- 60 Hz : Standard refresh rate for blur-free picture quality
- 3 x HDMI : For set top box, consoles and Blu-ray players
- 2 x USB : Easily connect your digital camera, camcorder or USB device
-
39,990
-
71,990
-
49,999
-
28,949
-
44,999
-
73,900
-
1,09,900
-
48,999
-
35,999
-
19,999
-
48,999
-
13,999
-
29,990
-
20,990
-
13,999
-
18,490
-
9,999
-
10,990
-
17,999
-
28,949
-
12,999
-
5,960
-
76,999
-
19,000
-
18,050
-
13,050
-
18,000
-
900
-
800
-
13,900