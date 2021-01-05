Just In
- 49 min ago Xiaomi Mi 10i Quick Review: Pros, Cons, And The X-Factor
-
- 50 min ago Xiaomi Offers Free Repairs For Mi A3 Android 11 Update Hard Brick Issue
- 1 hr ago Free Off-Net Calls Might Not Affect Reliance Jio's Operating Income: Report
- 1 hr ago Xiaomi Mi 10i 5G With 108MP Samsung HM2 Lens Launched In India
Don't Miss
- News Restore vandalised Hindu Temple in two weeks says Pakistan Supreme Court
- Finance Top Banks Providing The Lowest Interest Rates On Home Loan
- Movies Kapil Sharma Makes An 'Auspicious' Announcement Of His Debut On Netflix
- Sports Durant following health and safety protocols, could miss four games for the Nets
- Lifestyle Ananya Panday’s Vacation Diary Features Stunning Fashion Moments Of The Diva; Take A Look
- Automobiles FCA India to Expand Its Local Product Lineup: Read More To Find Out
- Education IISc KVPY Admit Card 2021 Released, Download At kvpy.iisc.ernet.in
- Travel Best Places To Visit In Rajasthan In January 2021
Vijay Sales Offers And Discounts On Branded TVs: Mi, Sony, LG And More
Are you looking forward to buy a smart TV? Well, you can buy one from the electronics retailer Vijay Sales that sells smart TVs at massive discounts. The retailer works via both online and offline and provides lucrative discounts and deals on a wide range of products.
As we step into a new year, all smartphone brands are gearing up to unveil their latest flagship models for this year. Xiaomi has already announced the Mi 11, which is touted as the most advanced Android smartphone at the moment. Eventually, this device has scored the top position for itself in the list of trending smartphones.
12% Off On Sony Bravia 32 (80.1 cm) Full HD LED Smart TV KLV-32W672G (Black)
Buy This Offer On Vijay Sale
Key Specs
- Resolution: Full HD (1920x1080) | Refresh Rate: 50 hertz
- Connectivity: 2 HDMI ports to connect set top box, Blu Ray players, gaming console | 2 USB ports to connect hard drives and other USB devices
- Sound : 30 Watts Output | Built-in Woofer: Power your entertainment with deep bass
- Smart TV Features : Smart Plug and Play: Easily connect and view photos, music and videos from mobile phone or USB device | USB Tethering: Seamlessly connect to Internet with Mobile Data | Access YouTube instantly with one click
- Display : HDR: A truly lifelike viewing experience | X-Reality Pro: Rediscover every detail | X-Protection PRO: Xtra Protection TV
35% Off On Samsung QA55Q60T 55(138cm) QLED TV
Buy This Offer On Vijay Sale
Key Specs
- Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840x2160) | Refresh Rate: 120 hertz
- Connectivity: 4 HDMI ports to connect set top box, Blu Ray players, gaming console | 2 USB ports to connect hard drives and other USB devices
- Sound : 20 Watts Output
- Smart TV Features : Smart TV with free apps
- Display : QLED | LED Panel | Slim and stylish design
- Warranty Information: 1 year 1 Year Comprehensive + 1 Year Additional on Panel by Samsung from date of purchase
26% Off On Samsung UA58TU8200 58 (146cm) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV
Buy This Offer On Vijay Sale
Key Specs
- Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) | Refresh Rate: 60 hertz
- Connectivity: 2 HDMI ports to connect set top box, Blu Ray players, gaming console | 1 USB port to connect hard drives and other USB devices | 1 Headphone Jack | 1 AV Input Slot | 1 RF Slot
- Sound: 20 Watts Output | Dolby Digital Plus | Adaptive Sound
- Display: 4K Crystal Processor | 2000 PQI | HDR | HDR 10+ | HLG | Mega Contrast | PurColor | Contrast Enhancer | Auto Motion Plus | Film Mode | 178 Degree Viewing Angle
- Smart TV Features: Tizen OS | Smart TV Voice Assistants | SmartThings App | Personal Computer | Home Cloud | Live Cast | Screen Share
- Installation: For Installation/Wall Mounting/Demo Of This Product Once Delivered, Directly Contact 1800-5726-7864 And Provide Product's Model Name And Seller's Details Mentioned On Your Invoice. The Service Center Will Allot You A Convenient Slot For The Service
- Warranty: 1 Year Standard Manufacturer Warranty From Samsung
28% Off On Panasonic TH55GX500DX 55 (139cm) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV
Buy This Offer On Vijay Sale
Key Specs
- Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840x2160)
- Connectivity: 2 HDMI ports to connect set top box, Blu Ray players, gaming console | 2 USB ports to connect hard drives and other USB devices
- Sound : 8 Watts Output
- Smart TV Features : Built in Wi-Fi | Miracast | Netflix/Amazon Prime/YouTube
- Display : IPS Super bright Panel | HDR 10 | Vivid digital PRO | 4K Dimming
- Warranty Information: 1 year warranty provided by the manufacturer from date of purchase
60% Off On TCL 85P8M 85(215.90 cm) Ultra HD LED TV
Buy This Offer On Vijay Sale
Key Specs
- 215.9 cm (85"), Ultra HD 4K TV
- Android Smart TV
- 20 Watts | Dual Speakers
- 1 x USB 2.0 | 3 x HDMI
- Ideal Viewing Distance: 15 Ft & Above
- 36 Months Warranty
87% Off On Sharp 8T-C70AX1X 70(177 cm) 8K Ultra HD Smart TV
Buy This Offer On Vijay Sale
Key Specs
- Screen Size : 70 (177 cm)
- Smart LED TV : Android
- 7680 x 4320 (8K Ultra HD) Res.
- 40 Watts Sound Output
- USB : 2,
- HDMI : 6 Built-in Chromecast
17% Off On MI 4A Pro ELA4392IN-L32M5-AL 32 (80 cm) HD Ready Smart Android LED TV
Buy This Offer On Vijay Sale
Key Specs
- Screen Size : 32 (80 cm)
- Screen Type : LED
- 1366 x 768 (HD Ready)
- Sound Technology : DTS-HD
- Speaker Output RMS : 20 W
- USB : 2,
- HDMI : 3
- Refresh Rate : 60 Hz
- Operating System : Android
22% Off On Haier LE43K6600GA 43 (109 cm) Smart LED TV
Buy This Offer On Vijay Sale
Key Specs
- Screen Size : 43(109cm)
- Resolution: 1920 x 1080 Pixels
- 3 HDMI & 2 USB ports
- Bezel Less-All screen
- Google Certified-Android 9.0
- AI Smart Voice by Google Assistant
40% Off On TCL 43P615 43 (107.9 cm) Android Smart 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV
Buy This Offer On Vijay Sale
Key Specs
- Screen Size: 43 inch (107.9 cm)
- Smart Android TV Ultra HD (4K) 3840 x 2160 pixels Resolution
- Immersive Dolby Audio
- Dynamic Color Enhancement
- Chromecast Built-in
48% Off On TCL 43S6500FS 43 (109 cm) Smart LED TV
Buy This Offer On Vijay Sale
Key Specs
- Screen Size : 43 (108 cm)
- Smart Android LED TV : Yes 1920 x 1080 Full HD
- Sound : 20 Watts Output
- USB : 1
- HDMI : 2 Dolby Digital Audio
-
24,999
-
34,990
-
23,999
-
64,999
-
48,995
-
86,999
-
20,999
-
54,990
-
42,999
-
39,999
-
20,699
-
49,999
-
11,499
-
54,999
-
7,999
-
8,980
-
17,091
-
10,999
-
34,999
-
39,600
-
10,865
-
44,999
-
50,150
-
45,025
-
37,165
-
45,060
-
14,610
-
84,999
-
94,000
-
38,000