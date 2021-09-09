Just In
Vijay Sales Ganesh Utsav Special Offer: Discount Offers On Speakers, Home Theaters And More
Ganesh Chaturthi is around the corner and it marks the debut of the upcoming festival season in the country. If you are looking forward to purchase any new product for your home such as speakers, home theatres, etc. the Ganesh Utsav offers hosted online by numerous retailers are worth mentioning. One such retailer is Vijay Sales that offers attractive discounts on these product categories.
If your choice is to buy any of the products mentioned here such as party speaker, tower speakers, soundbars, home theatre systems, etc. via Vijay Sales, then you will get a slew of discounts. The maximum discount on these products right now during the Ganesh Utsav sale is 64%. Check out more details about the Vijay Sales Ganesh Utsav sale offers from below.
Boat Aavante 1280 2.1CH Soundbar with Subwoofer
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 5,499 : MRP : Rs. 13,990 (61% off) (You Save Rs. 8,491)
Boat Aavante 1280 2.1CH Soundbar with Subwoofer is available at 61% discount during Vijay Sales Ganesh Utsav Special sale. You can get this home theater for Rs. 14,999 onwards during the sale.
Boat Aavante 2000 2.1 Ch Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs.8,990 : MRP : Rs. 24,990 (64% off) (You Save Rs. 16,000)
Boat Aavante 2000 2.1 Ch Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer is available at 64% discount during Vijay Sales Ganesh Utsav Special sale. You can get this home theater for Rs. .8,990 onwards during the sale.
Philips SPA9080B/94 2.0 Tower Speaker
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs.12,990 : MRP : Rs. 16,990 (24% off) (You Save Rs. 4,000)
Philips SPA9080B/94 2.0 Tower Speaker is available at 24% discount during Vijay Sales Ganesh Utsav Special sale. You can get this home theater for Rs. 12,990 onwards during the sale.
Philips MMS8085B 2.1CH Convertible Multimedia Speaker
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs.6,799 : MRP : Rs. 8,990 ( 24% off) (You Save Rs. 2,191)
Philips MMS8085B 2.1CH Convertible Multimedia Speaker is available at 24% discount during Vijay Sales Ganesh Utsav Special sale. You can get this home theater for Rs. 6,799 onwards during the sale.
Sony SAD40 4.1CH Multimedia Speaker
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 8,490 : MRP : Rs. 9,990 (15% off) (You Save Rs. 1,500)
Sony SAD40 4.1CH Multimedia Speaker is available at 15% discount during Vijay Sales Ganesh Utsav Special sale. You can get this home theater for Rs. 8,490 onwards during the sale.
Sony HT-RT3 Real 5.1ch Dolby Digital Soundbar Home Theatre System
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs.23,990 : MRP : Rs. 24,990 (4% off) (You Save Rs. 1,000)
Sony HT-RT3 Real 5.1ch Dolby Digital Soundbar Home Theatre System is available at 4% discount during Vijay Sales Ganesh Utsav Special sale. You can get this home theater for Rs. 23,990 onwards during the sale.
Philips MMS2625B/94 2.1 CH Bluetooth Multimedia Speaker
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 2,849 : MRP : Rs. 4,990 (43% off) (You Save Rs. 2,141)
Philips MMS2625B/94 2.1 CH Bluetooth Multimedia Speaker is available at 43% discount during Vijay Sales Ganesh Utsav Special sale. You can get this home theater for Rs. 2,849 onwards during the sale.
JBL Bar 2.1CH Deep Bass Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer
Offers:
Deal Price: Rs. 26,999 ; MRP Rs. 32,999 (18% off) (You Save Rs. 6,000)
JBL Bar 2.1CH Deep Bass Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer is available at 18% discount during Vijay Sales Ganesh Utsav Special sale. You can get this home theater for Rs. 26,999 onwards during the sale.
