Vijay Sales Independence Day Freedom Sale: Exciting Discounts On Smart TVs & Audio Devices
Vijay Sales is one of the popular retailers in the country that deals with various products including smartphones, laptops and more. Usually, this retailer offers a slew of discounts and deals and will list devices with a price cut. Now, it has lined up a slew of devices on account of the Vijay Sales Independence Day Freedom Sale.
On account of the 75th Indian Independence Day, you will get a lot of notable discounts and offers as detailed here. Here, we will take a look at the TV models that can be purchased at a discount.
Up To 50% Off 32 And 39% Smart TVs
If you want to purchase your favorite smart TV, then you should get any of the 32-inch models sold by the retailer at up to 50% off. The other models are available at up to 39% off.
Up to 38% Off 42 And 50% Smart TVs
Besides this, you can purchase 42-inch smart TV models at up to 50% discount. Take a look at the models that are available for discount right now on Vijay Sales.
Up To 47% Off 55 inch Screen TVs
Are you interested in purchasing the 55-inch model smart TVs? Well, opt for Vijay Sales to make sure you get these models at up to 47% discount right now.
Up to 65% Off On Sound Bars
Sound Bars are recently replacing the heavy home theater and other surround sound speaker systems. Having said that, look out for up to 65% discount on Vijay Sales this Independence Day time.
Up to 40% Off On Home Theaters
If home theater systems are what you want to buy for your home, then choose models priced at a discount of up to 40%.
Up to 25% Off On Fire TV Sticks
Streaming devices such as Fire TV sticks are quite popular and these keep your streaming needs met without any issue. Take a look at the discounts available from Vijay Sales.
