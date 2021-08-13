Vijay Sales Independence Day Freedom Sale: Exciting Discounts On Smart TVs & Audio Devices

ENGLISH

    Vijay Sales is one of the popular retailers in the country that deals with various products including smartphones, laptops and more. Usually, this retailer offers a slew of discounts and deals and will list devices with a price cut. Now, it has lined up a slew of devices on account of the Vijay Sales Independence Day Freedom Sale.

     

    Independence Day Sale 2021

    On account of the 75th Indian Independence Day, you will get a lot of notable discounts and offers as detailed here. Here, we will take a look at the TV models that can be purchased at a discount.

    Up To 50% Off 32 And 39% Smart TVs

    If you want to purchase your favorite smart TV, then you should get any of the 32-inch models sold by the retailer at up to 50% off. The other models are available at up to 39% off.

    Up to 38% Off 42 And 50% Smart TVs

    Besides this, you can purchase 42-inch smart TV models at up to 50% discount. Take a look at the models that are available for discount right now on Vijay Sales.

    Up To 47% Off 55 inch Screen TVs

    Are you interested in purchasing the 55-inch model smart TVs? Well, opt for Vijay Sales to make sure you get these models at up to 47% discount right now.

    Up to 65% Off On Sound Bars

    Sound Bars are recently replacing the heavy home theater and other surround sound speaker systems. Having said that, look out for up to 65% discount on Vijay Sales this Independence Day time.

    Up to 40% Off On Home Theaters

    If home theater systems are what you want to buy for your home, then choose models priced at a discount of up to 40%.

    Up to 25% Off On Fire TV Sticks

    Streaming devices such as Fire TV sticks are quite popular and these keep your streaming needs met without any issue. Take a look at the discounts available from Vijay Sales.

    Story first published: Friday, August 13, 2021, 16:35 [IST]
