Just In
- 8 min ago JioBook, Affordable Reliance Jio Laptop: Could It Be Disruptive?
- 44 min ago MediaTek Dimensity 2000 Creates A New Record On AnTuTu With Abnormal Score
- 2 hrs ago Oppo Pad With 120Hz Display, SD870 Tipped To Launch At Rs. 23,290; Better Than Mi Pad 5 Series?
- 4 hrs ago Intel 4 20 Percent Performance Gain Over Intel 7 Confirmed
Don't Miss
- Movies Vijay And Suriya Meet After 12 Long Years, Here’s What Happened When The Kollywood Superstars Reunited!
- News Maharashtra woman held captive for 16 months, raped and forced to bear child by couple
- Sports India vs Australia to open women's cricket competition at 2022 Commonwealth Games
- Automobiles 2022 Hyundai Creta Facelift Revealed — Looks Like A Smaller Tucson
- Finance EaseMyTrip Declares a 50% Dividend For The Second Time After Going Public
- Lifestyle Shraddha Kapoor Exudes Glam Vibes With Her Pink Saree Look; Take A Look At Her Nail Caps Too!
- Education Odisha Schools To Reopen For Classes 6, 7 From November 15, Check Details
- Travel 10 Best Winter Destinations In Meghalaya
Vijay Sales: Up To 50% Off On Television To Buy In India
The e-commerce retailer Vijay Sales seems to be providing discounts and offers on TVs even post the Diwali sales. Well, the online retailer is providing attractive discounts of up to 50 percent on these products for its users. If you are interested in buying smart TV, then this is the right time even if you have missed out the festive season sale as you can get a whopping discount right now.
Notably, you can buy smart TVs from Panasonic, LG, Sony, Haier, and other brands at relatively low pricing right now from Vijay Sales. So, why are you waiting? If you want to buy a smart TV, head on to the retailer's site and check out the offers on the products detailed below.
Haier Ultra HD (4K) Smart Android LED 65 inch(164 cm) LE65K6600HQGA (2020 Model Edition)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 67,990 ; M.R.P.: Rs. 99,990 ( 32% off)
Haier Ultra HD (4K) Smart Android LED 65 inch(164 cm) LE65K6600HQGA is available at 32% discount during Vijay Sale. You can get this tv for Rs. 67,990 onwards during the sale.
Sony X80J Ultra HD (4K) Smart Android LED
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 1,10,516 ; M.R.P.: Rs. 1,79,900 (39% off)
Sony X80J Ultra HD (4K) Smart Android LED is available at 39% discount during Vijay Sale. You can get this tv for Rs. 1,10,516 onwards during the sale.
Panasonic Ultra HD (4K) Smart Android LED 55 inch(139 cm) TH55JX750DX
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 59,495 ; M.R.P.: Rs. 82,990 (28% off)
Panasonic Ultra HD (4K) Smart Android LED 55 inch(139 cm) TH55JX750DX is available at 28% discount during Vijay Sale. You can get this tv for Rs. 59,495 onwards during the sale.
Sony A80J Ultra HD (4K) Smart Android OLED 55 inch
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 1,80,490 ; M.R.P.: Rs. 2,49,900 ( 28% off)
Sony A80J Ultra HD (4K) Smart Android OLED 55 inch tv is available at 28% discount during Vijay Sale. You can get this tv for Rs. 1,80,490 onwards during the sale.
LG C1 Ultra HD (4K) Smart OLED 55 inch(139 cm) OLED55C1XTZ
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 1,51,547 ; M.R.P.: Rs. 2,49,990 ( 39% off)
LG C1 Ultra HD (4K) Smart OLED 55 inch(139 cm) OLED55C1XTZ is available at 39% discount during Vijay Sale. You can get this tv for Rs. 1,51,547 onwards during the sale.
Sony Ultra HD (4K) Smart Android LED 65 inch(164 cm) KD65X85J (2021 Model Edition)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 1,30,990 ; M.R.P.: Rs. 1,99,900 ( 34% off)
Sony Ultra HD (4K) Smart Android LED 65 inch(164 cm) KD65X85J is available at 34% discount during Vijay Sale. You can get this tv for Rs. 1,30,990 onwards during the sale.
Sony X85J Ultra HD (4K) Smart Android LED 55 inch(139 cm) KD55X85J (2021 Model Edition)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 99,740 ; M.R.P.: Rs. 1,39,900 ( 29% off)
Sony X85J Ultra HD (4K) Smart Android LED 55 inch(139 cm) KD55X85J is available at 29% discount during Vijay Sale. You can get this tv for Rs. 99,740 onwards during the sale.
Panasonic Ultra HD (4K) Smart Android LED 55 inch(139 cm) TH55HX635DX
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 53,835 ; M.R.P.: Rs. 69,990 ( 23% off)
Panasonic Ultra HD (4K) Smart Android LED 55 inch(139 cm) TH55HX635DX is available at 23% discount during Vijay Sale. You can get this tv for Rs. 53,835 onwards during the sale.
LG Ultra HD (4K) Smart LED 60 inch(152.4 cm) 60UP7750PTZ (2021 Model Edition)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 78,990 ; M.R.P.: Rs. 1,09,990 ( 28% off)
LG Ultra HD (4K) Smart LED 60 inch(152.4 cm) 60UP7750PTZ (2021 Model Edition) is available at 28% discount during Vijay Sale. You can get this tv for Rs. 78,990 onwards during the sale.
Panasonic Ultra HD (4K) Smart Android LED 65 inch(164 cm) TH65JX750DX (2021 Model Edition)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 83,415 ; M.R.P.: Rs. 1,19,990 ( 30% off)
Panasonic Ultra HD (4K) Smart Android LED 65 inch(164 cm) TH65JX750DX is available at 28% discount during Vijay Sale. You can get this tv for Rs. 78,990 onwards during the sale.
-
1,29,900
-
38,900
-
1,19,900
-
18,999
-
19,300
-
69,999
-
86,999
-
20,999
-
1,04,999
-
74,999
-
22,999
-
49,999
-
11,499
-
54,999
-
17,091
-
31,999
-
17,091
-
13,999
-
18,990
-
39,600
-
24,893
-
18,455
-
9,000
-
26,999
-
6,000
-
15,427
-
6,999
-
17,217
-
12,720
-
16,375