World TV Day 21st to 25th: Special Discount offer on smart TVs

Flipkart- the giant Indian E-commerce has been leaving its peers with some coolest surprises. This time they have raised curtains from some smart TVs which can be obtained under special discounts.

These gadgets also come along with some other exciting deals which can never be overlooked. You can simply buy a certified Android TV and get the best exchange price for your old TV.

The strategy called "World TV Day" is what you can purchase these gadgets at great offers from. It is quite important to know the sale is going to start on 21st November, 2018 and will end on 25th November, 2018.

The various offers on these TVs are- you can get CRT TVs with up to Rs. 3,000 off, 24 inch and under with up to Rs. 6,000 off, 32 inch and under with up to Rs. 8,000 off, 43 inch and under with up to Rs. 12,000 off, 55 inch and under with up to Rs. 20,000 off, and 56 inch and under with up to Rs. 28,000 off. Also, if you buy any TV you can get 10% off on air and water purifiers.

