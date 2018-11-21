ENGLISH

World TV Day 21st to 25th: Special Discount offer on smart TVs

    Flipkart- the giant Indian E-commerce has been leaving its peers with some coolest surprises. This time they have raised curtains from some smart TVs which can be obtained under special discounts.

    These gadgets also come along with some other exciting deals which can never be overlooked. You can simply buy a certified Android TV and get the best exchange price for your old TV.

    The strategy called "World TV Day" is what you can purchase these gadgets at great offers from. It is quite important to know the sale is going to start on 21st November, 2018 and will end on 25th November, 2018.

    The various offers on these TVs are- you can get CRT TVs with up to Rs. 3,000 off, 24 inch and under with up to Rs. 6,000 off, 32 inch and under with up to Rs. 8,000 off, 43 inch and under with up to Rs. 12,000 off, 55 inch and under with up to Rs. 20,000 off, and 56 inch and under with up to Rs. 28,000 off. Also, if you buy any TV you can get 10% off on air and water purifiers.

    9% off on Mi LED Smart TV 4 Pro 138.8 cm (55)

    Key Specs

    • 16 W Speaker Output
    • 3840 x 2160 Ultra HD - 4X resolution of Full HD- More depth in every picture
    • 60 Hz : Standard refresh rate for blur-free picture quality
    • 3 x HDMI : For set top box, consoles and Blu-ray players
    • 2 x USB : Easily connect your digital camera, camcorder or USB device

    40% off on Vu Official Android 109cm (43 inch) Ultra HD (4K)

    Key Specs

    • 20 W Speaker Output
    • 3840 x 2160 Ultra HD - 4X resolution of Full HD- More depth in every picture
    • 60 Hz : Standard refresh rate for blur-free picture quality
    • 3 x HDMI : For set top box, consoles and Blu-ray players
    • 2 x USB : Easily connect your digital camera, camcorder or USB device

    29% off on TCL 165cm (65 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart TV (L65C2US)

    Key Specs

    • 16 W Speaker Output
    • 3840 x 2160 Ultra HD - 4X resolution of Full HD- More depth in every picture
    • 60 Hz : Standard refresh rate for blur-free picture quality
    • 3 x HDMI : For set top box, consoles and Blu-ray players
    • 2 x USB : Easily connect your digital camera, camcorder or USB device

    33% off on Sony Android 108cm (43 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart TV

    Key Specs

    • 20 W Speaker Output
    • 3840 x 2160 Ultra HD - 4X resolution of Full HD- More depth in every picture
    • 50 Hz : Standard refresh rate for blur-free picture quality
    • 4 x HDMI : Plug in lots of devices at once
    • 3 x USB : Easily connect your digital camera, camcorder or USB device

    33% Onida Google Certified 147.32cm (58 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart TV

    Key Specs

    • 20 W Speaker Output
    • 3840 x 2160 Ultra HD - 4X resolution of Full HD- More depth in every picture
    • 60 Hz : Standard refresh rate for blur-free picture quality
    • 3 x HDMI : For set top box, consoles and Blu-ray players
    • 2 x USB : Easily connect your digital camera, camcorder or USB device

    Story first published: Wednesday, November 21, 2018, 16:30 [IST]
