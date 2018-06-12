ENGLISH

Xiaomi Mi LED Smart TV 4 55-inch sale today: Other Smart TVs with similar specs

    Xiaomi Mi LED Smart TV 4 55-inch has created a huge demand for it due to its features and pricing. This TV has gone on sale many times earlier in India but it went out of stock due to the immense demand for it.

    Xiaomi Mi LED Smart TV 4 55-inch sale today: Other Smart TVs

    It is the first smart TV launched by the company in India and carries the credits for being the world's thinnest LED TV with negligible borders around the display.

    SEE ALSO: Best Smartphones to buy on Easy EMI Offers

    This TV will go on sale today in India at 12 PM via Flipkart and Mi.com. If you have been waiting patiently to get your hands on the Mi LED Smart TV, then you can consider today's sale as a chance to grab hold of it. If not, you can consider purchasing any similar smart TV model with almost the same specifications.

    We have listed some rival smart TVs with similar specifications for you to consider instead of the Xiaomi TV. Take a look at them from below.

    Onida KY ROCK-55UIR

    Price: Rs 55,490
    Available on Amazon
    Key Specs

    • K UHD (Resolution: 3840x2160), Refresh Rate: 60 hertz
    • Connectivity - Input: 3*HDMI, 2*USB, 1*VGA
    • Audio: 500 W output
    • Warranty Information: 1 year warranty provided by the manufacturer from date of purchase
    • Installation: For requesting installation/wall mounting/demo of this product once delivered, please directly call ONIDA support on 18001031000 and provide product's model name as well as seller's details mentioned on the invoice
    • Ultra HD 4K resolution slim edge LED Live Genius Android Smart LED TV
    • Android OS, ARM A7 Quad core processor

     

    Sanyo XT-55S8200U 55 inch LED 4K TV

    Price: Rs 54,100
    Available on Flipkart
    Key Specs

    • 20 W Speaker Output
    • 3840 x 2160 Ultra HD - 4X resolution of Full HD- More depth in every picture
    • 60 Hz : Standard refresh rate for blur-free picture quality
    • 3 x HDMI : For set top box, consoles and Blu-ray players
    • 2 x USB : Easily connect your digital camera, camcorder or USB device

     

    Haier LE55Q9500U 55 inch LED 4K TV

    Price: Rs 59,799
    Available on Amazon
    Key Specs

    • Display Type: LED UHD CURVED. Screen Size: 55 Inches œ
    • Connectivity: HDMI, LAN, MHL, USB. Resolution: 3840x2160
    • Number of selectable Picture Modes: 5. Selectable Sound Modes: 5. Number of Speakers: 2

     

    Sony BRAVIA KD-55A1 55 inch OLED 4K TV

    Price: Rs 124,500
    Available on Amazon
    Key Specs

    • 50 W Speaker Output
    • 3840 x 2160 Ultra HD - 4X resolution of Full HD- More depth in every picture
    • 120 Hz : Blur free picture, Smoother movements in videos
    • 4 x HDMI : Plug in lots of devices at once
    • 3 x USB : Easily connect your digital camera, camcorder or USB device

    Samsung Series 7 138cm (55 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart TV (55MU7000)

    Price: Rs 1,39,999
    Available on Amazon
    Key Specs

    • 40 W Speaker Output
    • 3840 x 2160 Ultra HD - 4X resolution of Full HD- More depth in every picture
    • 200 Hz : Blur free picture, Smoother movements in videos
    • 4 x HDMI : Plug in lots of devices at once
    • 3 x USB : Easily connect your digital camera, camcorder or USB device

    Kodak 55UHDXSMART 55 inch LED 4K TV

    Price: Rs 38,999
    Available on Flipkart
    Key Specs

    • 20 W Speaker Output
    • 3840 x 2160 Ultra HD - 4X resolution of Full HD- More depth in every picture
    • 60 Hz : Standard refresh rate for blur-free picture quality
    • 3 x HDMI : For set top box, consoles and Blu-ray players
    • 2 x USB : Easily connect your digital camera, camcorder or USB device

     

    LG 55UJ632T 55 inch LED 4K TV

    Price: Rs 80,200
    Available on Amazon
    Key Specs

    • 20 W Speaker Output
    • 3840 x 2160 Ultra HD - 4X resolution of Full HD- More depth in every picture
    • 60 Hz : Standard refresh rate for blur-free picture quality
    • 2 x HDMI : For set top box and consoles
    • 1 x USB : Get content from USB drives

    Story first published: Tuesday, June 12, 2018, 11:52 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 12, 2018
