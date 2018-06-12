Xiaomi Mi LED Smart TV 4 55-inch sale today: Other Smart TVs with similar specs

Xiaomi Mi LED Smart TV 4 55-inch has created a huge demand for it due to its features and pricing. This TV has gone on sale many times earlier in India but it went out of stock due to the immense demand for it.

It is the first smart TV launched by the company in India and carries the credits for being the world's thinnest LED TV with negligible borders around the display.

SEE ALSO: Best Smartphones to buy on Easy EMI Offers

This TV will go on sale today in India at 12 PM via Flipkart and Mi.com. If you have been waiting patiently to get your hands on the Mi LED Smart TV, then you can consider today's sale as a chance to grab hold of it. If not, you can consider purchasing any similar smart TV model with almost the same specifications.

We have listed some rival smart TVs with similar specifications for you to consider instead of the Xiaomi TV. Take a look at them from below.

Onida KY ROCK-55UIR Price: Rs 55,490

Available on Amazon

Key Specs K UHD (Resolution: 3840x2160), Refresh Rate: 60 hertz

Connectivity - Input: 3*HDMI, 2*USB, 1*VGA

Audio: 500 W output

Warranty Information: 1 year warranty provided by the manufacturer from date of purchase

Installation: For requesting installation/wall mounting/demo of this product once delivered, please directly call ONIDA support on 18001031000 and provide product's model name as well as seller's details mentioned on the invoice

Ultra HD 4K resolution slim edge LED Live Genius Android Smart LED TV

Android OS, ARM A7 Quad core processor Sanyo XT-55S8200U 55 inch LED 4K TV Price: Rs 54,100

Available on Flipkart

Key Specs 20 W Speaker Output

3840 x 2160 Ultra HD - 4X resolution of Full HD- More depth in every picture

60 Hz : Standard refresh rate for blur-free picture quality

3 x HDMI : For set top box, consoles and Blu-ray players

2 x USB : Easily connect your digital camera, camcorder or USB device Haier LE55Q9500U 55 inch LED 4K TV Price: Rs 59,799

Available on Amazon

Key Specs Display Type: LED UHD CURVED. Screen Size: 55 Inches œ

Connectivity: HDMI, LAN, MHL, USB. Resolution: 3840x2160

Number of selectable Picture Modes: 5. Selectable Sound Modes: 5. Number of Speakers: 2 Sony BRAVIA KD-55A1 55 inch OLED 4K TV Price: Rs 124,500

Available on Amazon

Key Specs

50 W Speaker Output

3840 x 2160 Ultra HD - 4X resolution of Full HD- More depth in every picture

120 Hz : Blur free picture, Smoother movements in videos

4 x HDMI : Plug in lots of devices at once

3 x USB : Easily connect your digital camera, camcorder or USB device Samsung Series 7 138cm (55 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart TV (55MU7000) Price: Rs 1,39,999

Available on Amazon

Key Specs

40 W Speaker Output

3840 x 2160 Ultra HD - 4X resolution of Full HD- More depth in every picture

200 Hz : Blur free picture, Smoother movements in videos

4 x HDMI : Plug in lots of devices at once

3 x USB : Easily connect your digital camera, camcorder or USB device Kodak 55UHDXSMART 55 inch LED 4K TV Price: Rs 38,999

Available on Flipkart

Key Specs 20 W Speaker Output

3840 x 2160 Ultra HD - 4X resolution of Full HD- More depth in every picture

60 Hz : Standard refresh rate for blur-free picture quality

3 x HDMI : For set top box, consoles and Blu-ray players

2 x USB : Easily connect your digital camera, camcorder or USB device LG 55UJ632T 55 inch LED 4K TV Price: Rs 80,200

Available on Amazon

Key Specs 20 W Speaker Output

3840 x 2160 Ultra HD - 4X resolution of Full HD- More depth in every picture

60 Hz : Standard refresh rate for blur-free picture quality

2 x HDMI : For set top box and consoles

1 x USB : Get content from USB drives