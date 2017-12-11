Year end sale: Get up to 60% off on home theatre systems and speakers

As 2017 comes to an end, many e-commerce sites are now announcing year end sales and deals on audio products. As such Amazon has now announced up to 60 percent off on Consumer Electronics.

So if you are looking to buy a Home Theatre system, popular e-commerce website has now listed attractive offers on this category from different bands.

Apart from Home Theatre system the company has also announced offers on speakers (both wired and wireless) as well. Interestingly, Amazon is also offering a flat 30 percent discount on its Echo series devices.

Top brands like Philips, Bose, Sennheiser, Philips, AmazonBasics, Sony, Zoook, Bose, JBL and more popular brands are available in this amazon audio offer sale. So if you have been longing to own something that sound good and that delivers a rich sound experience now might be the time to check out the devices.

To make things more easier for you, we have compiled a list of speakers and home-theatre system that Amazon is currently offering a discounted price on. Check out the products below.

31% off on Creative E2400 Home Theater System (Black) M.R.P.: 3,599.00

Price: 2,500.00

Deal Price: 2,479.00

You Save: 1,120.00 (31%)

Key Features

Key Features

High performance wired speaker system that produces 25 watts of raw audio power

Wooden subwoofer cabinet for excellent bass reproduction

Built in Mp3 player that plays music from your USB thumb drives

FM receiver with automatic tuning stores your favourite FM radio stations

Dual input connectivity options

Accepts RCA for your TV and DVD player or 3.5 millimetres stereo for computers

Choose between multiple equalizer presents that suit your mood 45% off on JBL Cinema SB250 Wireless Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer M.R.P.: 39,990.00

Price: 21,990.00

You Save: 18,000.00 (45%)

Key Features

Key Features

JBL 2.1 Soundbar

JBL Soundbar

Comes with remote control

Soundbar with wireless subwoofer

JBL Cinema SB250 60% off on Philips HTL1031 2.1 Channel Soundbar Speakers with Subwoofer (Black) M.R.P.: 10,000.00

Deal Price: 3,999.00

You Save: 6,001.00 (60%)

Key Features

Key Features Enjoy MP3/WMA music directly from your portable USB devices

Works with TVs, BD/DVD players, gaming consoles, MP3 players

Demo+ installation: Please contact Philips service center at 1860-180-1111 for free demonstration and installation of the product.

Low-rise profile for the perfect fit in front of your TV

Flexible placement on the wall or table top

External subwoofer adds thrill to the action

Dimensions: Soundbar (715 x 110 x 92mm, 3.7kg) 31% 31% off on Sony Extra Bass SRS-XB10 Portable Splash-proof Wireless Speakers with Bluetooth and NFC (Blue) M.R.P.: 4,990.00

Price: 3,425.00

You Save: 1,565.00 (31%)

Key Features

Key Features Bluetooth speakers made for electronic dance music (EDM)

Extra bass for deep and punchy sound

One-touch listening with NFC and Bluetooth

Up to 16 hours of battery life for longer listening hours

Splash proof for worry-free use

Built-in mic for hands free calling

Compact, portable design for easy carrying 53% off on Philips SPT-6660 2.0 Channel Tower Speakers (Black) M.R.P.: 14,990.00

Deal Price: 6,999.00

You Save: 7,991.00 (53%)

Key Features 2 Mic inputs for Best in class Karoke experience

Tower Design with powerful subwoofer

Demo+ installation: Please contact Philips service center at 1860-180-1111 for free demonstration and installation of the product.

Elegant & compact design to party anywhere. Echo control for quality sound output

8000 W PMPO and Super Bass. FM tuner 10.2 Mic-in Aux -in

USB port is compatible with MP3 format only 22% off on JBL Flip 4 Portable Wireless Speaker (Teal) M.R.P.: 9,999.00

Price: 7,840.00

You Save: 2,159.00 (22%)

Key Features Wirelessly connect up to 2 smartphones or tablets to the speaker and take turns playing impressive stereo sound

Built-in 3000mAh rechargeable Li-ion battery supports up to 12 hours of playtime

No more worrying about rain or spills

You can even submerge Flip 4 in water

Link 2 or more JBL Flip 4 using JBL Connect plus application

Take crystal clear calls from your speaker with inbuilt noise and echo cancelling mic

Access Siri or Google Now from your speaker

The durable fabric material and rugged rubber housing allows your speaker to outcast all your adventures 31% off on Sony SRS-XB30/LC-IN5 Portable Bluetooth Speakers (Blue) M.R.P.: 12,990.00

Price: 8,909.00

You Save: 4,081.00 (31%)

Key Features Bluetooth speakers made for electronic dance music (EDM)

Extra bass for deep and punchy sound

One-touch listening with NFC and Bluetooth

Multicolored line light and flashing strobe

Get things booming with wireless party chain

Up to 24 hours of battery life

Splash proof for worry-free use

Built-in mic for hands free calling 31% off on LG LH70 B 2.1 Channel DVD Home Cinema System (Black) M.R.P.: 7,990.00

Deal Price: 5,499.00

You Save: 2,491.00 (31%)

Key Features

Key Features 2.1 channel, 70 watts

Wireless audio streaming via Bluetooth

FM receiver

Bigger subwoofer 7% off on Sony DAV-DZ350 5.1 Channel DVD Home Theatre System M.R.P.: 21,990.00

Price: 20,480.00

You Save: 1,510.00 (7%)

Key Features Stylish Quartz Monolithic designed 5.1 channel System

Monolithic-Design 5.1-ch System with DVD Player

USB Movie Playback (Xvid Home and MPEG-4 Simple Profile)

Bluetooth connectivity, supports only MP3

HDMI Output (Upscale 1080p for DVD)

Stylish Quartz design

BRAVIA Sync 45% off on JBL Cinema SB350 Premium Wireless Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer M.R.P.: 49,990.00

Price: 27,333.00

You Save: 22,657.00 (45%)

Key Features Powerful sound of 350W with Bluetooth Connectivity

Uses HDMI ARC for easy connectivity to TV

Includes a Remote Control and Optical Cable

Brings stunning, cinematic sound to any thin-profile TV

Complete all-in-one solution with compact 6,5" (165mm) wireless subwoofer

Simple one-cable connection to your TV with HDMI ARC, analog or optical

Big movie sound with Dolby Digital and Harman Display Surround sound

Simplify your experience by using your existing TV remote control for operating your soundbar 10% off on Bose Wave SoundTouch IV Music System (Espresso Black) M.R.P.: 46,500.00

Price: 41,849.00

You Save: 4,651.00 (10%)

Key Features Enjoy all your music easily - online music services, Internet radio, your stored music library, CDs and AM/FM radio

Exclusive Bose waveguide speaker technology delivers lifelike, room-filling sound

Works with your home Wi-Fi network and Bluetooth devices so you can play almost anything you can imagine

Part of an entire family of Bose wireless products 5% off on Samsung HW-M450/XL 2.1 Channel Wireless Audio Sound bar Speakers (Black) M.R.P.: 19,990.00

Price: 18,990.00

You Save: 1,000.00 (5%)

Key Features Enjoy a dynamic home audio experience with 2.1 channel surround sound

Feel the action of your favorite movies, shows and sports with dynamic, powerful bass

Connect wirelessly for one-touch control of your sound bar from Bluetooth-compatible devices

Enjoy your favorite movies, shows and sports with higher quality audio

The HDMI connection transmits digital video and audio over a single cable, delivering a superior entertainment experience

Pairs with wireless speaker kit (SWA-8500S) for immersive experience (Sold separated) 18% off on Polk Audio MagniFi Soundbar Speakers (Black) M.R.P.: 49,000.00

Deal Price: 39,999.00

You Save: 9,001.00 (18%)

Key Features Immersive home theater audio with a minimalist, clutter-free design

Compact 7 inch wireless subwoofer delivers big bass impact without the hassle of wires

Sound bar/subwoofer time alignment ensures optimal transients and seamless blending