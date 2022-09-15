Just In
- 9 min ago Amazfit GTR 4 Launched in India; Claims Up to 14 Days Battery Life
- 1 hr ago You Can Soon Hide Your Online Status on WhatsApp: Here’s How to Do It
- 1 hr ago Asus ROG Strix Scar 17 SE Review: Familiar Looks, Upgraded Performance
- 1 hr ago Ethereum Cuts 99.95% Energy Demands After Proof-of-stake Switch
Don't Miss
- News This new mobile banking virus snow prowling in Indian cyberspace: Know more
- Sports Afghanistan squad for T20 World Cup 2022: Nabi to lead; Rasooli, Safi, Qais return
- Finance IT Stocks Fall Yet Again. Here’s What You Need To Know
- Education NEET PG Counselling 2022 registration for round 1 begins at mcc.nic.in, direct link here. Short Heading: Appl
- Travel Most Epic Countries To Visit In Schengen Area
- Lifestyle Amazon Sale On Kids’ Books, Flash Cards, Hindi Varnmala, Learning Kits And More
- Movies Shama Sikander Shares Casting Couch Experience: Concept Of Asking For S*x In Return For Work Is Lowest Of Low
- Automobiles Keeway K300 N & K300 R Launched In India - Prices Start At Rs 2.65 Lakh
Acer Launches Two Premium Smart TVs With Dolby Atmos & Dolby Vision Support; Price & Features
Indkal Technologies, the brand licensee of Acer Home Entertainment business in India has launched a new range of premium smart TVs in India. The company has launched two new smart TV series -- the S series and the H series with features like Dolby Atmos, Dolby Vision, and MEMC technology.
Along with the aforementioned features, these televisions will also offer a Hi-Fi Pro audio system with a 60-watt speaker setup on the H series and 50-watt output on the 65-inch model. All smart televisions in the H series and the S series will also come with a frameless, metal finish, and shell body finish.
All variants of the Acer TV S series and the H series will offer features like Smart Blue Light Reduction, HDR 10+ with HLG support, Super Brightness, Black Level Augmentation, 4K Upscaling, 2-way Bluetooth, and dual-band Wi-Fi connectivity.
All models of the Acer TV S series ship with Android 11 OS with support for apps like Netflix, Prime Video, Hotstar, and YouTube. When it comes to hardware, the 32-inch variant offers 1.5GB of RAM and 8GB of storage, while the rest of the models offer 2GB of RAM and 16GB of internal storage.
Within this series, the company will offer smart TVs in four sizes. The 32-inch model will come with HD resolution, while the 43, 50, 55, and 65-inch variants of the Acer TV S series and the Acer TV H series will be available with 4K UHD resolution with three years warranty.
Pricing And Availability
- Acer TV S series 32-inch HD -- Rs. 14,999
- Acer TV H series 43-inch UHD -- Rs. 29,999
- Acer TV H series 50-inch UHD -- Rs. 34,999
- Acer TV H series 55-inch UHD -- Rs. 39,999
- Acer TV S series 65-inch UHD -- Rs. 64,999
All variants of the Acer TV S series and the H series will be available at a special introductory discount price via online e-commerce platforms.
-
54,999
-
36,599
-
39,999
-
38,990
-
1,29,900
-
79,990
-
38,900
-
18,999
-
19,300
-
69,999
-
79,900
-
1,09,999
-
1,19,900
-
21,999
-
1,29,900
-
12,999
-
44,999
-
15,999
-
7,332
-
17,091
-
29,999
-
7,999
-
8,999
-
45,835
-
77,935
-
48,030
-
29,616
-
57,999
-
12,670
-
79,470